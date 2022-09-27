Commercial fire sends towering cloud of smoke over Port

A towering cloud of black smoke was rising from the Port of Tacoma Tuesday afternoon from a commercial building fire.

Tacoma Fire Department said it was responding to the fire in the 2000 block of Marc Avenue, just off of Lincoln Avenue at about 3:50 p.m.

Firefighters from the Tacoma Fire Department utilize a ladder truck to spray water onto a blaze at Darling Ingredients on the 2000 block of Marc Avenue near the Port of Tacoma on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. Pete Caster/Pete Caster / The News Tribune

Tacoma Fire tweeted that the fire was under control at 4:06 p.m.

There are no injuries reported.

Employees at Darling Ingredients reported the fire, according to Tacoma Fire Department spokesperson Joe Meinecke. Equipment used to render animal carcasses caught organic materials on fire, he said.