insideedition.com
Amish Boy Critically Injured After His Horse and Buggy Collides With Semi-Truck in Southern Ohio: Police
An Amish teen was critically injured when his horse and buggy collided with a tractor-trailer rig, the Ohio State Highway patrol reported. The 15-year-old boy was ejected in the crash, which killed the horse on state Highway 32 in rural Jackson County, police said. The driver of the commercial semi-truck...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
WHIZ
Fatal crash in Muskingum County
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio–The State Highway Patrol is investigating a one vehicle accident that claimed the life of a Dresden man. The accident happened at 11:20 pm Thursday on State Route 586 in Licking Township. Sgt. Jeff Jirles with the Zanesville Post said 46-year-old Jason Lynn was driving south on...
WTAP
Law enforcement on scene of car wreck on Route 50
WALKER, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Sheriff’s Office responded to a multi-vehicle accident on Route 50 near Montgomery Hill Road around 1:38 p.m. Friday afternoon, according to dispatchers. According to Wood County Sheriff Rick Woodyard, law enforcement is trying to divert traffic at this time. Traffic going westbound...
1 injured in accident involving school bus in Harrison County
According to the Harrison County 911 Communications Center, an accident involving a school bus and another vehicle was called in at 1:43 p.m. on Thursday in the 900 block of W. Pike Street in Clarksburg.
WSAZ
Box truck crashes into home
JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A box truck crashed Friday afternoon into a home in Goldtown, Jackson County 911 dispatchers said. The incident was reported around 4 p.m. along Haven Lane. The county sheriff also confirmed the box truck had crashed into the house. While others details are unavailable, including...
WTAP
Victim’s name identified in deadly shooting
POMEROY, Ohio (WSAZ)- POMEROY, Ohio. (WSAZ)- The Pomeroy Police Department has identified the victim in a deadly shooting. Officers say Dwayne Qualls died from a gunshot. The shooting happened Friday evening in the 100 block of Spring Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Investigators arrested Wayne Leib in connection with the death...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Metro News
One dead in Perry County head-on crash
JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — One woman is dead after a fatal head-on collision in Jackson Township, Perry County, Tuesday. According to the Lancaster post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), the crash happened just after 2 p.m. on State Route 668. Catherine Sweeney, 73, of Junction City, was driving a 2019 Toyota RAV4 […]
Person of interest arrested in Ohio for ‘possible homicide’ in Mason, WV
Authorities are investigating the scene of a possible homicide in Mason, West Virginia.
WOWK
Murder investigation underway in Pomeroy, Ohio
UPDATE: (Sept. 30, 2022, 9:40 p.m. – Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood said the suspect is now in custody. He was captured in Pomeroy. POMEROY, OHIO (WOWK) – A murder investigation has prompted a search for a man that officers are describing as “possibly armed and dangerous.”
WHIZ
WDTV
Man leads police on a lengthy pursuit, taken into custody hours later
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - An Upshur County man led police in Harrison County on a lengthy pursuit early Thursday morning before being taken into custody several hours later. At around 3 a.m. on Thursday, officers attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle being driven by William Trusler, 29, of Rock Cave, for a defective brake light on US 19 north, according to a criminal complaint.
WTRF
Police investigating murder in Ohio County
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Wheeling Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Wednesday evening inside a residence on Wheeling Island. Police were dispatched to 107 Ohio Street around 9:15 PM after a 911 call was made from the home. When officers arrived, they found a female deceased...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Athens Co. woman killed in deadly crash
ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio — An Athens County woman lost her life yesterday in a single-vehicle crash. The accident happened shortly after 5:00 p.m. on Monday. According to troopers with the Ohio Highway Patrol, 71-year-old Janet McCoy, of Millfield, was traveling along County Road 27 when she veered off the right side of the road, striking several objects, including a tree and utility pole, before overturning into a nearby creek.
sciotopost.com
Perry County – Meth Along with Marijuana in Traffic Stop
PERRY – On September 24, 2022, at 04:08 am Perry County Sheriff’s Deputies conducted a traffic stop. During the stop a multitude of narcotics were discovered. Both suspects were local to Perry County, Ohio. Discovered inside the vehicle were marihuana, a large quantity of suspected methamphetamine, suspected crack/cocaine, unidentified pills, digital scales and a firearm. The names of the individuals involved in this incident are being withheld pending formal charges. Both suspects were apprehended and are incarcerated at the Southeast Ohio Regional Jail.
WTAP
