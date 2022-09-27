ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, OH

Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Woman dies in crash on U.S. 50

WALKER — A woman died in a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon on Robert C. Byrd Highway (U.S. 50) near Montgomery Hill Road, the Wood County Sheriff’s Department announced. The accident was called in to the Wood County 911 Center around 1:39 p.m. with a report that a woman...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WHIZ

Fatal crash in Muskingum County

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio–The State Highway Patrol is investigating a one vehicle accident that claimed the life of a Dresden man. The accident happened at 11:20 pm Thursday on State Route 586 in Licking Township. Sgt. Jeff Jirles with the Zanesville Post said 46-year-old Jason Lynn was driving south on...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
WTAP

Law enforcement on scene of car wreck on Route 50

WALKER, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Sheriff’s Office responded to a multi-vehicle accident on Route 50 near Montgomery Hill Road around 1:38 p.m. Friday afternoon, according to dispatchers. According to Wood County Sheriff Rick Woodyard, law enforcement is trying to divert traffic at this time. Traffic going westbound...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
State
Ohio State
County
Washington County, OH
Local
Ohio Accidents
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
Washington County, OH
Crime & Safety
WSAZ

Box truck crashes into home

JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A box truck crashed Friday afternoon into a home in Goldtown, Jackson County 911 dispatchers said. The incident was reported around 4 p.m. along Haven Lane. The county sheriff also confirmed the box truck had crashed into the house. While others details are unavailable, including...
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Victim’s name identified in deadly shooting

POMEROY, Ohio (WSAZ)- POMEROY, Ohio. (WSAZ)- The Pomeroy Police Department has identified the victim in a deadly shooting. Officers say Dwayne Qualls died from a gunshot. The shooting happened Friday evening in the 100 block of Spring Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Investigators arrested Wayne Leib in connection with the death...
POMEROY, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

One killed in U.S. 50 traffic accident

WALKER – One woman was killed Friday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash on Robert C. Byrd Highway (U.S. 50) at Montgomery Hill Road. A woman in her 30s was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the deputies of the Wood County Sheriff’s Office. The investigation is ongoing...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Wood County school janitor arrested for drugs

Vienna, W.Va. — A Wood County school employee faces charges after he police say he was caught with drugs at school. Clayton Wheeland, 25, of Elizabeth, W.Va. was arrested Thursday by Vienna Police at Greenmont Elementary School. Police and medics responded when it was reported he appeared to be...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
NBC4 Columbus

One dead in Perry County head-on crash

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — One woman is dead after a fatal head-on collision in Jackson Township, Perry County, Tuesday. According to the Lancaster post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), the crash happened just after 2 p.m. on State Route 668. Catherine Sweeney, 73, of Junction City, was driving a 2019 Toyota RAV4 […]
PERRY COUNTY, OH
WOWK

Murder investigation underway in Pomeroy, Ohio

UPDATE: (Sept. 30, 2022, 9:40 p.m. – Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood said the suspect is now in custody. He was captured in Pomeroy. POMEROY, OHIO (WOWK) – A murder investigation has prompted a search for a man that officers are describing as “possibly armed and dangerous.”
POMEROY, OH
WHIZ

Two-vehicle fatal crash in Perry County

Jackson Towship – The Lancaster Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash that occurred Tuesday,September 27, at approximately 2:01 PM. The crash occurred on State Route 668 in Jackson Township, Perry County. A black 2017 Ford Explorer operated by Tera Binkley, age 44,...
PERRY COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Box truck hits house in Jackson County, West Virginia

JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Crews are on the scene where a box truck ran into a house in the Goldtown area of Jackson County, West Virginia. Jackson County dispatchers say that it happened on Haven Ln. and that multiple departments have responded. There is no word on any injuries at this time. 13 News has a […]
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Man leads police on a lengthy pursuit, taken into custody hours later

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - An Upshur County man led police in Harrison County on a lengthy pursuit early Thursday morning before being taken into custody several hours later. At around 3 a.m. on Thursday, officers attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle being driven by William Trusler, 29, of Rock Cave, for a defective brake light on US 19 north, according to a criminal complaint.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WTRF

Police investigating murder in Ohio County

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Wheeling Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Wednesday evening inside a residence on Wheeling Island. Police were dispatched to 107 Ohio Street around 9:15 PM after a 911 call was made from the home. When officers arrived, they found a female deceased...
WHEELING, WV
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Athens Co. woman killed in deadly crash

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio — An Athens County woman lost her life yesterday in a single-vehicle crash. The accident happened shortly after 5:00 p.m. on Monday. According to troopers with the Ohio Highway Patrol, 71-year-old Janet McCoy, of Millfield, was traveling along County Road 27 when she veered off the right side of the road, striking several objects, including a tree and utility pole, before overturning into a nearby creek.
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Perry County – Meth Along with Marijuana in Traffic Stop

PERRY – On September 24, 2022, at 04:08 am Perry County Sheriff’s Deputies conducted a traffic stop. During the stop a multitude of narcotics were discovered. Both suspects were local to Perry County, Ohio. Discovered inside the vehicle were marihuana, a large quantity of suspected methamphetamine, suspected crack/cocaine, unidentified pills, digital scales and a firearm. The names of the individuals involved in this incident are being withheld pending formal charges. Both suspects were apprehended and are incarcerated at the Southeast Ohio Regional Jail.
PERRY COUNTY, OH
WTAP

Police: Janitor found with meth at Greenmont Elementary School

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Vienna Police Department says a Greenmont Elementary School janitor was found with meth. Police say the Vienna Police School Resource Officer (SRO) was called to Greenmont Elementary School at 3:41 p.m. Thursday because it was suspected an employee was under the influence. Vienna Police say...
VIENNA, WV

