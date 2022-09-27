ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, NE

COVID-19 Risk Dial Moves to Mid-Yellow

Lincoln, Nebraska
 3 days ago

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) today announced that the COVID-19 Risk Dial will move to mid-yellow as key indicators remain steady or are showing improvement. The yellow position on the dial indicates that the risk of the virus spreading in the community is moderate. On the color-coded dial, red represents the highest risk of COVID-19 spread, and green represents the lowest risk.

The position of the risk dial is based on multiple indicators:

  • Cases decreased again over the past week – from 319 to 280 for the week ending September 17.
  • The 7-day rolling average of hospitalizations decreased – from 36 last week to 31 today.

“Our community is moving in a positive direction but now is not the time to become complacent,” said Health Director Pat Lopez. “As we head into fall and winter, there’s potential for an increase in COVID-19 infections. Even if you’ve had other COVID-19 boosters, it’s important to get the new one. It provides protection against the variants circulating in our community and restores the body’s immunity against COVID-19.”

The updated boosters better protect against severe illness, hospitalization and death from COVID-19 and will help the community manage the virus moving forward and continue to conduct daily life in a more normal way.

The Health Department encourages people to stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccinations, which includes getting the updated booster. LLCHD is holding clinics that offer the new, updated boosters. Residents age 12 and older are eligible to receive an updated booster at least two months after their last booster or since completing the primary series.

Upcoming clinics:

  • Monday, October 3, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Pinnacle Bank Arena, 400 Pinnacle Drive
  • Tuesday, October 4, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Pinnacle Bank Arena
  • Wednesday, October 5, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Pinnacle Bank Arena

The clinics are by appointment. Appointments may be scheduled online at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov or by calling 402-441-4200.

The Health Department also encourages people to follow the public health guidance posted at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov.

Recommendations in the public health guidance include:

  • Stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccinations.
  • Wear a mask if you have allergy, cold or COVID-19 like symptoms, have a positive COVID-19 test, or have been exposed to someone with the virus.
  • Wear a mask based on personal preference, informed by your vaccination status and level of risk.
  • Get tested or self-test if you have allergy, cold or COVID-19 symptoms or have been exposed to someone with the virus.
  • Stay home if you’re sick.
  • If you test positive, ask your health care provider about COVID-19 treatments that may be available to you or find a test and treat location at covid.gov.
  • If you test negative but continue to experience COVID-like symptoms, follow up with your health care provider.
  • Those over age 65 and people with medical conditions associated with higher risk for severe COVID-19 should consult with their health care providers about taking additional protective actions.

Free home COVID-19 test kits are available in the main lobby of the LLCHD, 3131 “O” St., during regular business hours. Test kits are also available at all Lincoln City Library locations. Residents can report results of their at-home tests to the Health Department. A short form is available at lincoln.ne.gov/COVID19ReportResults.

The Food and Drug Administration recently extended the shelf lives of many home COVID-19 tests. To determine if a test has a new expiration date, visit At-Home OTC COVID-19 Diagnostic Tests | FDA.

For more information on COVID-19, vaccine or to find upcoming clinic dates and locations, visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov or call the Health Department at 402-441-4200.

Comments / 0

Related
Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln has One More Death from COVID-19

Deaths reported today: The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) received a report for one death that occurred in March – a man in his 50s who was vaccinated and not hospitalized. Total number of deaths: 455. Hospitalizations for COVID-19 patients: 33 with 28 from Lancaster County (none on ventilators)...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Lancaster County COVID-19 Update for September 26

Lab-confirmed cases reported over the weekend: 45 Saturday, 15 Sunday. Hospitalizations for COVID-19 patients: 30 with 25 from Lancaster County (none on ventilators) and 5 from other communities (one on a ventilator). Note: The hospitalization number includes patients who no longer test positive for COVID-19 but continue to be hospitalized.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Northwest Team Underage Drinking Enforcement Project | Phase II

In an effort to continue impacting illegal behavior, the Lincoln Police Department’s Northwest Team will continue its underage drinking and party enforcement project which coincided with the start of the school year and the beginning of football season. The goal of this project is to impact dangerous behaviors such as binge drinking, underage drinking, wild parties, and drunk driving during University of Nebraska-Lincoln home football games.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

COVID-19 Risk Dial Remains in Elevated Yellow for Fifth Week

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) today announced that the COVID-19 Risk Dial will remain in elevated yellow for a fifth week. The yellow position on the dial indicates that the risk of the virus spreading in the community is moderate. On the color-coded dial, red represents the highest risk of COVID-19 spread, and green represents the lowest risk.
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Health
Local
Nebraska Coronavirus
Local
Nebraska Government
Lancaster County, NE
Government
County
Lancaster County, NE
Lincoln, NE
Coronavirus
Lancaster County, NE
Health
Lincoln, NE
Government
City
Lincoln, NE
Lincoln, NE
Health
Lincoln, Nebraska

Portion of South 27th Street Now Closed

The northbound lane of South 27th Street from Highway 2 to Stockwell Street is now closed for emergency water main repair. This work is scheduled to be completed by Wednesday, October 5. Access to homes and businesses in the area will be maintained via the southbound lane of South 27th...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Portions of Two Streets to Close October 3

Portions of two streets will close beginning Monday, October 3. 14th Street from “O” to “N” streets will be closed for private utility line installation. StarTran Route 55-Downtown Trolley will be detoured during this work. The sidewalk on the west side will be closed. This project is scheduled to be completed by Friday, October 14.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Additional Updated Booster Clinics Scheduled for September and October

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) will host additional updated COVID-19 booster dose clinics for residents age 12 and older in September and October. Friday, September 23, 4 to 7 p.m. Lincoln High School, 2229 “J” St. Sunday, September 25, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Lincoln High School.
LINCOLN, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln City Libraries to Host Art Bus and Dinosaurs in October

Lincoln City Libraries invites families to meet a dinosaur and participate in art sessions throughout October. All events are free and no registration is required. The Art Bus LNK is a mobile art studio and organization that focuses on providing charitable and educational art opportunities to youth through free, accessible, community programming. All sessions are from 2 to 3 p.m. Sundays at the following locations:
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Dial#Linus Covid#General Health#The Covid 19 Risk Dial#The Health Department#Llchd
Lincoln, Nebraska

Older Adults Invited to Aging Partners Events

Aging Partners invites older adults and the public to a variety of activities and classes in Lincoln and Lancaster County from September 26 through October 2:. Computer lab, Downtown Senior Center – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Games, exercise room and walking track, Belmont Senior Center – 9 a.m....
LINCOLN, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Public Encouraged to Take Mountain Bike Facility Survey

The Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department invites residents to participate in a survey regarding interest in mountain biking facilities in Lincoln. The survey is available at lincoln.ne.gov/MountainBikePlan through October 12. Survey data will be used as initial input for a Mountain Bike Facility Master Plan. Master plans are typically developed...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln Police Make Arrest in Homicide | NW 12th & W Bond

On Wednesday September 28, 2022, the Lincoln Police Department arrested William T. Wright for 1st Degree Murder and Use of a Weapon to Commit a Felony in connection with the death of Ronnie J. Patz of Lincoln. On Wednesday, August 31, 2022, the Lincoln Police Department initiated a homicide investigation...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Streets To Close For Two Special Events September 25

Streets Alive! – Multiple streets in the University Place neighborhood will be closed from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. September 25 for the Streets Alive! community event. The event will be from 1 to 4:30 p.m. and the route is as follows:. Cleveland Avenue from North 39th to North...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Allergy
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Lincoln, Nebraska

Downtown Lincoln Homicide Investigation | 19th & O Streets

On Sunday morning, September 25, 2022, at 12:06 a.m., Lincoln police officers responded to a report of a male who had been shot in the alley near 19th and O Streets. The suspect, also a male, had run away from the area. Officers and Lincoln Fire and Rescue medics attempted life-saving measures, but the victim, believed to be in his 30s, died at the scene. Investigators are working to confirm his identity and notify his family.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Portion of Mopac Trail to be Narrowed Beginning September 19

The north lane of the Mopac Trail between Sycamore Drive and about Glenwood Circle is now closed until October 17 for an adjacent wastewater line project. The south half of the trail will remain open during the project. Trail users are advised to proceed with caution through the narrowed area and obey traffic control signs.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Basketball Court Mural Project Event Rescheduled to October 5

The Project Backboard mural recognition event originally scheduled for September 27 has been rescheduled to Wednesday, October 5. The free event, hosted by Lincoln Parks and Recreation and Public Art Lincoln, will begin at 4:30 p.m. at the Antelope Park basketball courts located near the intersection of Normal Boulevard and South Street.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

North 27th Street Utility Work to Begin September 20

Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) will close two portions of North 27th Street for utility work. Access to businesses in the area will be maintained via the northbound lanes of North 27th Street. The projects are as follows:. The southbound lanes of North 27th Street from Vine to “T” streets...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

City and County Officials Tout Great Career Opportunities

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, Lancaster County Commissioner Christa Yoakum and Lincoln-Lancaster County Human Resources Director Barb McIntyre today invited residents to attend a career fair to explore the wide variety of opportunities to serve their community through careers offered by Lincoln and Lancaster County. “It takes a diverse, talented, and...
LINCOLN, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

LLCHD Urges Continued Precautions Against West Nile Virus

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department today reports that mosquitoes have tested positive for West Nile virus in Lancaster County, which can indicate increased circulation of the virus in the community. West Nile virus is transmitted to people through the bite of an infected mosquito. The Health Department reminds residents that...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Mayor to Present July 2022 Award of Excellence

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird today will present the Mayor’s Award of Excellence for July 2022 to Technology Support Specialist II Michelle Zuhlke of Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU). The award will be presented at 3 p.m. at the beginning of the City Council meeting at the County-City Building, 555 S. 10th Street. The awards recognize City employees who consistently provide exemplary service and work that demonstrates personal commitment to Lincoln.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln Police Investigating Shooting | N 22nd and Dudley Streets

The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in the area of N. 22nd and Dudley Streets on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at 9:45 p.m. An officer was driving in the area when an 18-year-old Lincoln man ran up to his cruiser and told him he was shot. While officers were providing him aid, a 19-year-old Lincoln man ran out from a nearby house and approached them. He was found to also have a gunshot wound. Both were taken to a local hospital, the 18-year-old with life threatening injuries and the 19-yearold with non-life-threatening injuries.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy