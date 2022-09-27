Read full article on original website
The Best Small Town in Massachusetts for a Weekend GetawayTravel MavenStockbridge, MA
The Van Gogh Experience in Albany: Do or Don't?Alex RosadoAlbany, NY
Popular discount grocery store chain opening new location in New York state this monthKristen WaltersRotterdam, NY
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in New York stateKristen WaltersNorth Greenbush, NY
Opinion: solutions for Glenville Bridge truck accidentsCarol DurantGlenville, NY
WNYT
Fort Edward considers dissolving police department
The future of the police department in the village of Fort Edward is now in question, after a special meeting. If the village opted to get rid of the police department, they would rely on the sheriff’s office and state police. This comes as a possible solution for the...
Travel advisory; Route 23A in Greene County
The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) is advising drivers to watch for flaggers and alternating flows of traffic on Route 23A between Palenville and Tannersville, Greene County, at the location locally known as Horseshoe Bend for maintenance work during daylight hours from Monday, October 3 to Friday, October 7, weather permitting.
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
Planning Board Proposes: Apartments, Townhouses, Workforce Housing
SARATOGA SPRINGS — An application proposing a multi-family residential project that would site four apartment buildings with more than 300 units in addition to nearly 50 new townhouses at Route 29 and Station Lane is under consideration by the city Planning Board this week. Proposed Action:. Construction of multi-family...
coeymans.org
PUBLIC NOTICE: Adoption of resolution Subject to Permissive Referendum
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that at a regular meeting held on September 22, 2022, the Town Board of the Town of Coeymans, Albany County, New York, duly adopted a resolution entitled “Resolution to Establish Capital Reserve Fund”, an abstract of which follows, which resolution is subject to permissive referendum pursuant subdivision 4 of Section 6-c of the General Municipal Law of the State of New York.
Albany Common Council seeking member for Community’s Police Review Board
The Albany Common Council is seeking nominations of qualified residents for their Community Police Review Board (CPRB).
Part of Congress Street in Troy to close for utility work
Part of Congress Street in Troy is set to close for road work. Congress Street between 4th Street and 5th Avenue will be closed on September 30 for utility work.
WRGB
Judge and Community react to allegations of misconduct by NYS Commission
Whitehall, NY (WRGB) — After reported misconduct by the New York State Commission on Judicial Conduct regarding a Washington County Judge, CBS 6'S Kalani Aaron went to White Hall to investigate. Whitehall is a village in upstate New York, with a population of 2,263, according to the United States...
98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: My neighbor’s tree damaged my roof; shouldn’t they pay?
"My neighbor's trees are growing over my garage. They have damaged my garage roof, and now I have to replace it and the gutters on the roof. Don't you think they should have to pay?"
WNYT
Search underway for missing Washington County man
There is a search going on for a missing Salem man who may be in need of medical attention. Joseph Fuller is a missing vulnerable adult with schizophrenia. He is 5 ft., 5 in. tall, brown hair, blue eyes and 200 pounds. Fuller was last seen driving a silver 2017...
Malta-Stillwater EMS member dies unexpectedly
Malta-Stillwater EMS Emergency Medical Technician Ryan Gagliardi of Colonie has sadly passed away.
Vermonter accused of causing Schenectady crash
A Brattleboro, Vermont man has been cited to court after he allegedly led New York State Troopers on a high-speed chase across Schenectady County Friday night.
spectrumlocalnews.com
After fallout, Port of Albany drops application for $29.5M federal offshore wind award
A historic $29.5 million federal grant will not be awarded to the Port of Albany for a offshore wind tower manufacturing project as expected. Officials with the port announced Wednesday it had withdrawn its application for the U.S. Maritime Administration funding to assist constructing the $357 million project on Beacon Island. Delaying the application process will allow more time for a state and federal review of various pending permits and environmental assessments needed to begin the work.
Albany man accused in August shots fired incident
Albany Police detectives continuing to investigate an August shots fired incident that took place in the area of Central and Lexington Avenues, arrested the man who they say was responsible.
Glens Falls streets to close for night paving
The City of Glens Falls is closing down an area of the street at night for the next week. Any driver traveling the city from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. may need to adjust their way home.
Missing person notice, Kalei D’avignon of Troy
The Troy Police Department has put out a missing person alert, pertaining to Kalei D'avignon, who goes by "Khy." D'avignon went missing from a Vanderheyden group home in Troy on Wednesday.
glensfallschronicle.com
Our September 29 front page
Autumn Home Issue Glens Falls Rotary 100th. Seeks to turn King Neptunes into hotel. First take on Lapper-Stec race. A dog park in Glens Falls, at Haviland’s Cove? World’s Largest Garage Sale is back! in Wbarrensburg. Tony DeSare in Hudson Falls for Christmas at Strand. LG: American Legion Post 374 marks 100th. Glens Falls fails to post documents, but promises ‘soon.’ Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!
WNYT
Columbia County fire displaces 14 people
Fourteen people, including an infant, are getting help from the American Red Cross after a fire in Columbia County. The fire broke out Monday at a home on Elmwood Avenue in Philmont. The Red Cross says it’s helping eight adults and six children. The kids’ ages range from 2 months...
coeymans.org
JOB POSTING: Equipment Operator I
The Town of Coeymans is looking to fill the position of Equipment Operator I. Applications are located at Town Hall or downloadable from our website. Applications should be submitted to the Supervisor’s office no later than October 27, 2022. Please see qualifications below:. Equipment Operator I. Distinguishing Features of...
iheart.com
Report: Capital Holiday Lights in The Park May Not Happen This Year
It appears that a popular Capital Region holiday tradition may not be happening this year after all. According to reports organizers of the Capital Holiday Lights in the Park still don't have a place to hold the event. For years, it was at Washington Park in Albany but that's no longer feasible due to complaints about traffic and crowds from people living in the area. Alternative sites are being looked at but so far a replacement location has not been found. If a decision isn't made by mid-October, the light show might be scrapped for 2022.
Mayor Sheehan announces final concept for pool
Mayor Kathy Sheehan unveiled the final concept for the Lincoln Park Pool. The pool is a community driven process where around 1,600 individuals provided their input and voiced support.
