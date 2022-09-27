ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Greenbush, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNYT

Fort Edward considers dissolving police department

The future of the police department in the village of Fort Edward is now in question, after a special meeting. If the village opted to get rid of the police department, they would rely on the sheriff’s office and state police. This comes as a possible solution for the...
FORT EDWARD, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Travel advisory; Route 23A in Greene County

The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) is advising drivers to watch for flaggers and alternating flows of traffic on Route 23A between Palenville and Tannersville, Greene County, at the location locally known as Horseshoe Bend for maintenance work during daylight hours from Monday, October 3 to Friday, October 7, weather permitting.
GREENE COUNTY, NY
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Planning Board Proposes: Apartments, Townhouses, Workforce Housing

SARATOGA SPRINGS — An application proposing a multi-family residential project that would site four apartment buildings with more than 300 units in addition to nearly 50 new townhouses at Route 29 and Station Lane is under consideration by the city Planning Board this week. Proposed Action:. Construction of multi-family...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
coeymans.org

PUBLIC NOTICE: Adoption of resolution Subject to Permissive Referendum

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that at a regular meeting held on September 22, 2022, the Town Board of the Town of Coeymans, Albany County, New York, duly adopted a resolution entitled “Resolution to Establish Capital Reserve Fund”, an abstract of which follows, which resolution is subject to permissive referendum pursuant subdivision 4 of Section 6-c of the General Municipal Law of the State of New York.
COEYMANS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rensselaer, NY
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
City
East Greenbush, NY
East Greenbush, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenbush#Treasurer Board Of Fire
WNYT

Search underway for missing Washington County man

There is a search going on for a missing Salem man who may be in need of medical attention. Joseph Fuller is a missing vulnerable adult with schizophrenia. He is 5 ft., 5 in. tall, brown hair, blue eyes and 200 pounds. Fuller was last seen driving a silver 2017...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

After fallout, Port of Albany drops application for $29.5M federal offshore wind award

A historic $29.5 million federal grant will not be awarded to the Port of Albany for a offshore wind tower manufacturing project as expected. Officials with the port announced Wednesday it had withdrawn its application for the U.S. Maritime Administration funding to assist constructing the $357 million project on Beacon Island. Delaying the application process will allow more time for a state and federal review of various pending permits and environmental assessments needed to begin the work.
ALBANY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
glensfallschronicle.com

Our September 29 front page

Autumn Home Issue Glens Falls Rotary 100th. Seeks to turn King Neptunes into hotel. First take on Lapper-Stec race. A dog park in Glens Falls, at Haviland’s Cove? World’s Largest Garage Sale is back! in Wbarrensburg. Tony DeSare in Hudson Falls for Christmas at Strand. LG: American Legion Post 374 marks 100th. Glens Falls fails to post documents, but promises ‘soon.’ Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!
GLENS FALLS, NY
WNYT

Columbia County fire displaces 14 people

Fourteen people, including an infant, are getting help from the American Red Cross after a fire in Columbia County. The fire broke out Monday at a home on Elmwood Avenue in Philmont. The Red Cross says it’s helping eight adults and six children. The kids’ ages range from 2 months...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, NY
coeymans.org

JOB POSTING: Equipment Operator I

The Town of Coeymans is looking to fill the position of Equipment Operator I. Applications are located at Town Hall or downloadable from our website. Applications should be submitted to the Supervisor’s office no later than October 27, 2022. Please see qualifications below:. Equipment Operator I. Distinguishing Features of...
COEYMANS, NY
iheart.com

Report: Capital Holiday Lights in The Park May Not Happen This Year

It appears that a popular Capital Region holiday tradition may not be happening this year after all. According to reports organizers of the Capital Holiday Lights in the Park still don't have a place to hold the event. For years, it was at Washington Park in Albany but that's no longer feasible due to complaints about traffic and crowds from people living in the area. Alternative sites are being looked at but so far a replacement location has not been found. If a decision isn't made by mid-October, the light show might be scrapped for 2022.
ALBANY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy