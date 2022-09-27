Some of the best pizza in Brooklyn is currently being made in an “off-brand home oven” in Bushwick. To get it, you’ll need to follow @chrissys.pizza on Instagram, wait for them to release some pickup dates, then turn on your notifications so you can slide into their DMs the moment orders go live. You might have to wait three weeks to actually eat that pizza, but we promise, it’s worth it. The crust is impossibly crisp, the sauce is rich and sweet, and the cheese ratio is ideal. There’s also some secret ingredient that gives this pizza a little something extra. Love? Magic? You’ll have to try it for yourself.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO