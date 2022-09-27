Read full article on original website
Long Island City
ICONYC is a brewery tucked away in a small plaza of sorts in Long Island City, and it has plenty of outdoor seating. If you come here in the evening, you can sit at a picnic table, drink some beer, and enjoy a meal from one of the neighboring restaurants under a glowing ceiling of string lights. This brewery is known for its spicy, savory Oktoberfest, but we prefer the roasted flavors of their thick, brown lagers with names like “Dark Days To Come” and “Lucifer’s Playground.” ICONYC is an extremely dog-friendly space, and in the winter, they’re well-equipped with heat lamps and covers for their outdoor area.
Lighthaus Cafe
If you’ve ever been to Amsterdam or Berlin, then you might have been to a buzzy restaurant on an industrial estate. An old car factory maybe, opposite the river, with red wine stains on the table, flickering candles, and obscenely angular people. In London it feels a bit different. In London you’ll eat lunch with views of a Screwfix. Or head to dinner by shortcutting through forbidding marshland where Uber bikes go to die. London doesn’t have much of a cute and casual industrial dining scene, apart from when it comes to Lighthaus Cafe.
Chrissy's Pizza
Some of the best pizza in Brooklyn is currently being made in an “off-brand home oven” in Bushwick. To get it, you’ll need to follow @chrissys.pizza on Instagram, wait for them to release some pickup dates, then turn on your notifications so you can slide into their DMs the moment orders go live. You might have to wait three weeks to actually eat that pizza, but we promise, it’s worth it. The crust is impossibly crisp, the sauce is rich and sweet, and the cheese ratio is ideal. There’s also some secret ingredient that gives this pizza a little something extra. Love? Magic? You’ll have to try it for yourself.
10 Great LA Tasting Menus For Under $100
A tasting menu can be one of the most exciting experiences you'll have at a restaurant—but it can also be one of the most expensive, with $200+ meals quickly becoming standard at fine dining spots around LA. That’s where this guide comes in. Just because a menu has the words “tasting menu” or “prix fixe'' printed at the top doesn’t always mean you have to light your wallet on fire to enjoy it. Here are 10 excellent restaurants with tasting menu options that fall under $100.
Williamsburg
Kru seems destined to join the ranks of hyped up high-end Thai restaurants in NYC, and we support that. The food here is vibrant and vegetable-heavy, making liberal use of excellent produce sourced from Hudson Valley farmers. We love the Thai relish plates: The pork jowl version is mellow and creamy, while the nam prik almond variety is layered, floral, and packs some heat. You also can’t go wrong with any of the curries. Your server will probably warn you several times that the one with beef tongue is very, very spicy. It is, but it’s worth it.
The Best Breweries In NYC
Even if you’re not the kind of beer nerd who thinks Oktoberfest is for amateurs and refers to certain beers as “juicy,” breweries are fun places to hang out and drink something tasty. From a spot in the Bronx that's perfect for an outdoor party to a few fun options in LIC, here are our favorite local breweries. They're great for birthdays, day drinking, game nights, and more.
25 Classic Restaurants In SF
A classic restaurant is like a classic car. They’re familiar to lots of people, often endearingly imperfect, and you’ll more than likely see Jerry Seinfeld sitting in one of them. We don’t think of a classic as something that solely equates to age though. Like, let's be real, that old stain on your kitchen wall isn’t "a classic stain." It’s the scene of a so-so ragu you cooked ten years ago. Something as special as a classic restaurant needs more than longevity and more than perfect food. It needs to make you feel something.
