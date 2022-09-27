BANGOR – Defense was the name of the game on Thursday between Greenville and Bangor Christian, with Greenville punching in two second half goals for the 2-0 victory . Jaydyn Boone knocked in the first goal of the game off of an assist from Stella Goetz early in the second half. With just about seven minutes to play, Alayna McMahon launched one from nearly midfield that found it’s way into the back of the net to make it a 2-0 game.

BANGOR, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO