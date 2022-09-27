Read full article on original website
Just Us Cat and Kitten Rescue fundraiser a success
On Sept. 25, Just Us Cat and Kitten Rescue held a fundraiser, our first in three years, at 1776 Steakhouse. It was by far our most successful one due in great part to the generosity of all those attending, the 1776 ownership and staff, and the incredible team of volunteers who planned and worked the event. In particular, we’d like to thank Elizabeth Coble, Pat Riordan, Nancy Harris, Jean Insolia and Carole Pizzillo for all their time devoted to making this event a success.
New owner expanding services at RISE Fitness in Rehoboth
Maryland-based Pure Family Fitness is the new owner of RISE Fitness + Adventure outside Rehoboth Beach. During an interview Sept. 23, Pure Family Fitness owner Nick Taghipour said his company took over ownership in mid-July. They have a plan is to expand the gym’s offerings by utilizing 7,000 square feet of unused second-floor office space; the existing gym is 25,000 square feet.
Fans of fall and football welcome at Bethany Blues
Bethany Blues of Lewes just kicked off its shoulder season with the annual Bluesapalooza, and both locations are now ready to welcome football season and their respective fall specials. Jessica Nathan, director of operations for the Lewes location, said, “As usual, we are kicking off our fall specials at both...
Beef, Beer & Beebe at The Lodge at Truitt Homestead
The Lodge at Truitt Homestead hosted Beef, Beer & Beebe Sep. 23, when food, libations, auctions and live entertainment raised funds in support of Beebe Healthcare. The event included a gourmet surf-and-turf barbecue buffet, an oyster-shucking station and a premium bar with a welcome flight of craft beer for all attendees.
Concert to benefit Lewes in Bloom Oct. 8
Groome Church will host a concert to benefit and celebrate Lewes in Bloom at 7 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 8, at 601 Savannah Road, Lewes. Featured performers are soprano Danielle Talamantes, bass-baritone Kerry Wilkerson and composer-pianist Henry Dehlinger. The concert will showcase tunes from the Great American Songbook, the music of Arlen, Berlin, Cahn, Ellington, Gershwin, Mercer, Porter and others, as sung by Sinatra, Fitzgerald, Bennett and so many more.
A weekend of jazz set for the Cape Region Oct. 12-16
Summer is slowly beginning to turn to fall, which means a weekend of jazz music will soon wash over the Cape Region. Denny Santangini, president of Delaware Celebration of Jazz, the nonprofit that puts on the annual Rehoboth Beach Jazz Festival, said most of the shows are sold out and hotels are booked for this year’s festival, which begins Thursday, Oct. 13, at the Rehoboth Beach Convention Center, and ends with the closing party Sunday, Oct. 16, at the Rusty Rudder in Dewey Beach.
Lewes Yacht Club celebrates 90 years
What started as a group of sailors meeting on Lewes Beach for weekend races more than nine decades ago developed into the Lewes Yacht Club, which is celebrating its 90th anniversary this month. Club members gathered Sept. 24 to celebrate the 90th anniversary. The event was highlighted with attendance by...
Bayhealth Career Fairs in Rehoboth and Dover Happening Soon
Bayhealth is hosting two career fairs in October to fill open positions throughout the organization, including positions at the new Bayhealth Total Care facility opening in February 2023. The first career fair is on Wednesday, Oct. 5 at the Fairfield Inn & Suites Rehoboth Beach at 19113 Coastal Hwy. from 4-7 p.m. The second career fair is on Monday, Oct. 17 at Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus at 640 S. State St., Dover from noon-5 p.m.
‘Tis The Season 2022 is Almost Here!
This booklet is packed full of information, holiday-themed entertainment, songs and tips. It covers various local events including parades, tree lightings, carolling and more. It’s used by local readers looking for a fun, informative guide to holiday events, unique gift ideas & more. Plus! Local shoppers turn to our...
Libby York to perform Oct. 5 in Lewes
Don’t miss Libby York with Chris Grasso on piano, Tommy Cecil on bass and Paul Carr on tenor sax, Wednesday, Oct. 5, at Nassau Valley Vineyards. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.; show set from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 at truebluejazz.org.
Compass team volunteers for beach cleanup
Participating in their second annual beach cleanup day, local Compass employees and real estate agents took to Cape Henlopen State Park to remove nearly 43 pounds of trash from the coastline. With Sept. 8 designated as Compass Cares Days, regional agents and employees get together to support meaningful causes at...
PRICE IMPROVEMENT - LEWES LAND
Are you looking to build your dream home or own a piece of land in the beautiful limits of Lewes? Look no further!. These beautiful lots have improved their selling price! Lot #234 sits at 0.06 Acres, while Lot #235 sits at 0.13 Acres. Each lot is listed at $79,500.00 and can be found on our WEBSITE.
Lewes grading itself on 2022 progress
Categorized into three sections and divided into two timelines are the 2022 priorities of Lewes Mayor and City Council. Topics about transportation, economic development and facilities have been identified as needing attention. Following a December 2021 meeting with the Institute for Public Administration, city officials began working to address the various areas of need. Officials discussed progress during an Aug. 30 workshop.
‘Gratitude Revealed’ opens Sept. 30 at Cinema Art Theater
The Rehoboth Beach Film Society’s Cinema Art Theater, starting Friday, Sept. 30, will present “Gratitude Revealed,” a compelling and uplifting documentary with stunning cinematography that explores how people from all walks of life embrace gratitude. An epic journey 40 years in the making from acclaimed filmmaker Louie...
Stop, drink and support Lewes Fire Department Oct. 1-2
To kick off Fire Prevention Month, the Lewes Fire Department Auxiliary has partnered with local restaurants for the Second Annual Thirst Extinguisher Weekend Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 1 and 2. Patrons who order signature drinks from participating restaurants will have a portion of the proceeds donated to the fire department.
Delmarva Folk Festival returns Oct. 7-8
Delaware Friends of Folk recently announced the lineup for the 31st annual Delmarva Folk Festival, set for Friday and Saturday, Oct. 7 and 8, at G & R Campground near Houston. Artists from Delmarva, southeastern Pennsylvania and Maryland’s western shore will take the stage during the weekend. Current Delmarva...
Lewes resident featured in Times Square Jumbotron video
Gabby Parillon of Lewes appeared in the bright lights of Broadway Sept. 17, as part of the annual National Down Syndrome Society Times Square video presentation. The one-hour video of roughly 500 photographs includes children, teens and adults with Down syndrome from all 50 states. The collective images promote the value, acceptance and inclusion of people with Down syndrome in a visible way.
Crooked Hammock Brewery’s inaugural Crooktoberfest set Sept. 30-Oct. 9
Crooked Hammock Brewery is bringing a twisted version of Bavaria to its backyard for Crooktoberfest, a 10-day celebration running from Friday, Sept. 30 through Sunday, Oct. 9, at its Lewes and Middletown brewpubs. The festival shines a spotlight on bier, brats, feats of strength, and all the frivolous fun that...
Parker Selby fundraiser draws support
A dinner fundraiser for Stell Parker Selby of Milton, a Democrat running for the 20th Representative District seat, was held Sept. 17, at Lewes Fire Department Station 2 in Nassau. The barbecue dinner was enjoyed by all as those in attendance mixed and mingled, and showed support for their candidate.
Historic Lewes Farmers Market, other events canceled for Oct. 1
Due to the forecast for inclement weather with rain and high winds predicted, the following events have been canceled or postponed:. • Historic Lewes Farmers Market will not be open this Saturday, Oct. 1. The event will return for the fall market Saturday, Oct. 8. • Organizers of the Wings...
