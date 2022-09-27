On Sept. 25, Just Us Cat and Kitten Rescue held a fundraiser, our first in three years, at 1776 Steakhouse. It was by far our most successful one due in great part to the generosity of all those attending, the 1776 ownership and staff, and the incredible team of volunteers who planned and worked the event. In particular, we’d like to thank Elizabeth Coble, Pat Riordan, Nancy Harris, Jean Insolia and Carole Pizzillo for all their time devoted to making this event a success.

REHOBOTH BEACH, DE ・ 2 HOURS AGO