NBC Sports
2022 FIBA Women’s World Cup schedule, results
The U.S. goes for its fourth consecutive title at the FIBA World Cup in Sydney — and eighth global gold in a row overall when including the Olympics. A’ja Wilson, a two-time WNBA MVP, and Breanna Stewart, the Tokyo Olympic MVP, headline a U.S. roster that, for the first time since 2000, includes neither Sue Bird (retired) nor Diana Taurasi (injured).
SB Nation
Chelsea Champions League hero Ramires also retires
In the long and great history of Chelsea Football Club — no, seriously — perhaps no greater goal has ever been scored that the one Ramires (...Santos do Nascimento, if you’re not into the whole brevity thing) produced on a most historic night in Barcelona a little over ten years ago. A goal, a lob of “aesthetic and downright spiritual genius” as Graham reminisced a couple years ago.
Report: Todd Boehly Is Serious About Signing Jude Bellingham
Chelsea owner Todd Boehly is very serious about signing Jude Bellingham next summer.
BBC
'We're not playing Haaland - we're playing Man City' - Ten Hag
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is not fazed by the prospect of a derby against Manchester City at the Etihad on Sunday. Summer signing Erling Haaland has scored 14 goals in 10 games for City since signing from Borussia Dortmund, but Ten Hag dismissed suggestions it is all about stopping the Norway frontman.
PSG Ad Board Says ‘GOAT’ the Moment Lionel Messi Scores Free Kick
The Argentinian soccer star’s stunning free kick goal moved his career total to 60 in Saturday’s win over Nice.
UEFA・
BBC
Arsenal 3-1 Tottenham: What Arteta said
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta speaking to BT Sport: "They were phenomenal. We went from it and we created great energy in the stadium and deserved to win the game. On Thomas Partey's goal: "We have been waiting for that one. For what he has been through I am so happy for him.
SB Nation
Crystal Palace vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Preview, team news, how to watch
September turns to October and in a way, it feels like we’re starting the season anew, after two weeks of international break following two weekends of royal mourning. There’s even a new head coach in place, with massive changes still going on behind the scenes at the club, while everyone’s gearing up for six weeks of wall-to-wall football before we break again, for six weeks of the 2022 World Cup.
Future For Pep Guardiola Still No Clearer
Pep Guardiola has spent six decorated years at Manchester City since becoming manager in 2016, and with the Spaniard's contract running out in June of next year, Man City fans are beginning to worry this could be his last.
BBC
A Nunez hot streak may be on the way
He may have only scored once for Liverpool so far this season but it seems more goals are right around the corner for Darwin Nunez. As the old adage goes, "as long as he is getting into the right positions" and, according to Opta, there is no-one in European football who is better than Nunez at getting the ball in the penalty area.
'My Parents Inspired Me' - Gabriel Slonina On His Footballing Journey So Far
New Chelsea goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina has spoken about his early life, family and the pride of signing for Chelsea.
BBC
Chelsea: President of business Tom Glick initially dismissed complaint from female agent as 'not relevant' to his job
Chelsea's president of business Tom Glick initially dismissed a complaint about inappropriate text messages sent by the club's commercial director to a female agent as "not relevant" to his job. BBC Sport has learned that two weeks after the messages were first brought to the attention of Glick by agent...
Conte unconcerned about Tottenham contract running out at end of season
Antonio Conte has suggested the length of his contract at Tottenham is not relevant to how long he will stay as he dismissed links to Juventus as “disrespectful” and sought to focus on Saturday’s derby at Arsenal. The manager has been touted by the Italian media to...
NBC Sports
Liverpool vs Brighton goal fest headlined by Trossard hat trick
Brighton and Hove Albion refused to go away, giving new manager Roberto De Zerbi a memorable debut in a 3-3 draw with Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday. Leandro Trossard scored twice early to give the Seagulls a 2-0 lead and completed his hat trick after the hosts had rallied behind a Roberto Firmino brace and an Adam Webster own goal to lead 3-2 with 27 minutes left in the 90.
SB Nation
Arsenal 3 - Tottenham Hotspur 1: smashed
Arsenal convincingly defeated Spurs 3-1 at the Emirates to stay top of the Premier League table for another week. It was a comprehensive victory, really. The visitors hardly troubled the Gunners, and Antonio Conte totally gave up once Emerson Royal saw a straight red for a ridiculous tackle on Gabriel Martinelli.
