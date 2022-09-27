Dupilumab plus topical corticosteroids are effective in the treatment of childhood atopic dermatitis

Read full article on original website
hcplive.com
Baricitinib Effective in Atopic Dermatitis Patients who Failed Dupilumab
The treatment resulted in significant improvements in the Eczema Area and Severity Index (EASI) scores and patient-reported outcome measure scores. New research shows baricitinib could be an effective treatment option for patients with atopic dermatitis who do not respond to dupilumab. A team, led by Linde de Wijs, Department of...
msn.com
The Symptoms Of Liver Cancer
Liver cancer is cancer that begins in the cells of your liver. Several types of cancer can form in the liver. The most common being hepatocellular carcinoma. Other types of liver cancer, such as intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and hepatoblastoma, are much less common. Most people don't have signs and symptoms in the early stages of primary liver cancer. But here is what you should keep an eye out for. Liver Cancer Symptoms • Losing Weight Without Trying • Loss Of Appetite • Upper Abdominal Pain • Nausea And Vomiting • General Weakness And Fatigue • Abdominal Swelling • Jaundice • White, Chalky Stools Make an appointment with your doctor if you experience any signs or symptoms that worry you.
Popculture
Popular Beverage Recalled Over Potential Botulism Contamination
Health officials are warning consumers against drinking a popular brand of drink mixes after they were found to possibly be contaminated with Clostridium botulinum, the bacterium responsible for causing the rare and potentially deadly illness of botulism. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) alerted consumers in a Thursday, Sept. 29 notice that the Chai Box recalled chai concentrate mixes due to the health hazard.
msn.com
Steroids Commonly Used for Asthma and Allergies Linked to Changes in Brain Structure, Study Shows
Glucocorticoids, a common steroid used to address inflammation associated with asthma and allergies, has been linked to changes in the white matter of the brain and cognitive decline, according to new research. Published in BMJ Open, the new study—which the authors called the largest of its kind to date to...
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Combination Treatments for Neuropathy Provide More Pain Relief
Taking a combination of drugs to treat pain from peripheral neuropathy tends to provide more pain relief than taking a single drug, according to a new study published in the journal The Lancet. There are many treatments available to relieve pain from diabetic peripheral neuropathy — nerve damage, usually in...
Phys.org
New bacterial species discovered in the intestine
Whether plant, animal or human, living organisms are colonized by a multitude of bacteria. Research findings in recent years show that bacteria not only co-exist with their host, but form mutual interactions in the form of a symbiosis that can benefit both the bacterium and the host. The sum of...
MorphoSys' Monjuvi Shows Long-Term Durable Response In Blood Cancer Settings
MorphoSys AG MOR announced data from the ongoing L-MIND study showing that Monjuvi (tafasitamab-cxix) regime provided long-term efficacy in relapsed or refractory (R/R) diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) treated for at least two years, including six patients on treatment for five years or more. The regime includes Monjuvi plus lenalidomide...
foodsafetynews.com
Raw milk recalled in California after testing finds Campylobacter bacteria
Raw sheep milk produced and packaged by Valley Milk Simply Bottled of Stanislaus County is the subject of a statewide recall and quarantine after testing found Campylobacter jejuni bacteria in the product. The quarantine order came from California State Veterinarian Dr. Annette Jones following the confirmed detection of the bacteria...
Is Green Tea A Good Treatment For Rheumatoid Arthritis?
You might have heard that green tea protects against many conditions. But can it help against the pain and inflammation of rheumatoid arthritis?
Can Vitamin B1 Help Prevent Migraine and Severe Headache?
About 14% of the global population experience migraines, and women are twice as likely as men to have migraines, according to a recent analysis. Vitamin B1 (thiamine) might be able to reduce the frequency of severe headaches and migraines, especially in women, according to a new study. For this study,...
MedicineNet.com
What Is von Hippel-Lindau Syndrome?
Von Hippel-Lindau (VHL) syndrome is a rare genetic disorder that affects 1 in 36,000 individuals globally. It is characterized by the formation of tumors and cysts (fluid-filled masses) in certain parts of the body such as the:. Brain. Spinal cord. Eyes. Inner ear. Adrenal glands. Pancreas. Kidney. Reproductive tract. VHL...
Norovirus, That Icky Stomach Bug, Is Back
As COVID slowly exits the epidemiological limelight (but is still very much here to stay), outbreaks of another icky germ — norovirus — are making a comeback and returning to prepandemic numbers, according to a new CDC report. Commonly known as the stomach flu, "cruise ship virus," food...
2minutemedicine.com
Conscious sedation non-superior to general anesthesia for endovascular therapy in patients with posterior circulation stroke: CANVAS II randomized controlled trial
1. The CANVAS II randomized controlled trial demonstrated similar functional outcomes between general anesthesia and conscious sedation among patients with posterior circulation acute ischemic stroke undergoing endovascular therapy. 2. Secondary outcomes, including successful reperfusion rates, length of hospital stay, length of neurological intensive care unit stay, and 90-day mortality, were...
The Hottest Aesthetic Medicine Practice in NJ: Meet Dr. Mai Kaga & The Dream Team at The Kaga Academy
Dr. Mai Kaga's dream team. From left to right: Valerie Moniz, Marissa Schulman, Thaisa Simas, and Renee Vacchiano.Dr. Mai Kaga. Cosmetic enhancement is nothing new. For centuries, people have explored alternative methods of amplifying their appearance. Over the last century, the amount of people looking to achieve more permanent results has increased exponentially.
healio.com
Electrical stimulation alleviates abdominal pain, symptoms in IBS with constipation
Transcutaneous electrical acustimulation improved abdominal pain and constipation symptoms in patients with irritable bowel syndrome compared with a sham procedure, according to a study published in American Journal of Gastroenterology. “In the past few years, transcutaneous electrical acustimulation (TEA), a noninvasive method that replaces needles [with] surface electrodes, has been...
2minutemedicine.com
Perioperative gabapentin use associated with adverse outcomes for older adults
1. In this cohort study, perioperative gabapentin for multimodal analgesia in older adults undergoing major surgery was associated with an increased risk of delirium, new antipsychotic use, and pneumonia. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Following surgery, multimodal nonopioid analgesia is being used more frequently, with high quality evidence showing improved...
BBC
I went undercover to expose abuse at a mental health hospital
A vulnerable young woman is locked on the other side of a thick glass window, crying like I have never heard anyone cry before. For hours I have been sitting outside the small room, listening to her desperate pleas to be let out. This is the image that haunts me...
technologynetworks.com
New Treatment for Uterine Fibroids Shows Promise in Trial
About three-quarters of women will experience uterine fibroids before they reach the age of 50. With a range of often debilitating symptoms including excessive menstrual bleeding, they are the most common reason women undergo hysterectomies. And there is a lack of effective treatments—most therapies either only mask symptoms or are difficult for patients to tolerate.
healio.com
Subcutaneous immunotherapy not linked to severe reactions in severe asthma
The total patient population experienced a rate of 19.9 severe reactions per 10,000 injection visits. Patients with severe asthma experienced a rate of 23.9 severe reactions per 10,000 injection visits. The patients who did not have asthma and the patients with severe asthma did not experience any difference in rates...
sciencetimes.com
Type 2 Diabetes: Symptoms, Early Signs, and Complications
Type 2 diabetes is the most common type of diabetes. It is the impairment of the body's ability to regulate blood glucose levels. This happens when excessive sugar circulates your bloodstream, which eventually results in disorders of the nervous, circulatory, and immune systems. In type 2 diabetes, your pancreas doesn't...
