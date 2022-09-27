ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

The Installation of Fayetteville State’s 12th Chancellor, Darrell T. Allison

By paigeboyd
 2 days ago

Last weekend, Fayetteville State University celebrated the installation of Darrell T. Allison as their 12th Chancellor and Chief Executive Officer. The occasion was a night of music and laughter with appearances from KJ Scriven, Todd Galberth, and comedian (and Chancellor Allison’s brother) Rod Allison, known as “Rod of God.”

The Light’s Melissa Wade was there to join in the festivities! Check out some of the action below!

1. Chancellor Darrell T. Allison

Source:Radio One Raleigh

2. Melissa Wade

3. Todd Galberth

Source:Radio One Raleigh

4. KJ Scriven

Installation of Darrell T. Allison as the 12th Chancellor and CEO of Fayetteville State University, September 25, 2022

5. Rod Allison a.k.a. “Rod of God”

Source:Radio One Raleigh

6. Melissa Wade On Stage

