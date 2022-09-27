Read full article on original website
wdhn.com
Logistical issues delay power crew from traveling to Florida for hurricane relief
OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — After Hurricane Ian demolished the Fort Myers area, Pea River Electric Cooperative spent the past few days preparing like other power cooperatives do for the call to help clean up the aftermath. “Start trying to get our trucks ready and make sure everything on them...
wdhn.com
‘About 35 deaths’ reported in single Florida county after Hurricane Ian, sheriff says
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno confirmed “about 35” additional deaths Saturday in the wake of Hurricane Ian’s devastation across much of southwest Florida. The announcement comes after officials in the state had already confirmed dozens of deaths across Florida. Sheriff Marceno said...
wdhn.com
Central Florida couple finds a place away from Ian
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Here in the Wiregrass, people are finding a safe place to escape Hurricane Ian. Stephanie Rizzo and her fiance left yesterday from their home in Orange County near Orlando, where they are both teachers. They packed an evacuation bag last week and watched as the...
Hurricane Ian impacts Alabama: ‘Coastal setup’ sucks water out of Mobile Bay
Hurricane Ian was a Category 4 monster storm that swamped Southwest Florida with strong storm surge and maximum sustained winds of around 150 mph. The storm had no impact on Coastal Alabama, aside from rough surf in the Gulf that led to red warning flags on the beaches. Perhaps the...
WSFA
FEMA brings supplies, including water and meals, to Ala. to support Hurricane Ian response
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - FEMA crews brought supplies to Alabama in support of Hurricane Ian response in Florida. Hurricane Ian is expected to bring life-threating storm surge, hurricane-force winds and heavy rainfall along the west coast of Florida and the panhandle by the middle of the week. On Sept. 24,...
wdhn.com
Wiregrass COVID numbers continue to drop
WIREGRASS, Ala (WDHN)— With only one county still in the yellow, the Wiregrass may soon be seeing an all-green region when it comes to COVID-19 numbers. Three Wiregrass counties are no longer facing high transmission rates, with two in the substantial bracket, and one in the moderate bracket. Only...
wdhn.com
Is Hurricane Ian affecting gas prices?
WIREGRASS, Ala. (WDHN) — As Hurricane Ian travels across the Southeast, gasoline distribution could become limited. The national average for a gallon of regular gas increased by six cents to $3.78 since Monday, according to AAA. Since Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida, its impact is unknown at this...
wdhn.com
Hurricane Ian makes landfall in South Carolina
(AP)—Hurricane Ian has made another landfall, this time in South Carolina, after carving a swath of destruction across Florida earlier this week. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Ian’s center came ashore Friday afternoon near Georgetown with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph. Ian hit Florida’s Gulf Coast...
wtvy.com
Crossing at Big Creek’s future clouded by court ruling
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - It’s not immediately clear what, if any, impact the Alabama Supreme Court gambling ruling will have on The Crossing at Big Creek, also known as Center Stage. But it would seem a reasonable assumption that the Houston County development could be in jeopardy. That’s because...
Alabama to require titles on new boats beginning in 2024
Coast Guard registered boats will not need to be titled. Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – A avid boater himself, Sen. Chris Elliott, R-Josephine, at first wasn’t too keen on the idea of requiring boats to have a title in Alabama. “I helped kill this bill or...
ABC 33/40 News
The Weather Authority: Ian stays to the East; Alabama remains dry
Hurricane Ian's next landfall is expected near Charleston tomorrow. A hurricane warning has been posted for the entire coast of South Carolina. NO RAIN THROUGH NEXT WEEK: Alabama’s weather will stay dry for at least the next seven days. Expect sunny pleasant days and clear cool nights through the weekend. Highs will be in the 70s, with lows in the 50s. Delightful autumn weather.
wdhn.com
Mississippi National Guard to deploy to Florida in wake of Hurricane Ian
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – At the request of the state of Florida, Governor Tate Reeves approved the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC) request for assistance as Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Florida. According to the governor’s office, 20 Soldiers and Airmen of the Mississippi National Guard (MSNG) are deploying...
Hurricane Ian: Does Alabama have to worry?
Hurricane Ian morphed into a monster storm on Wednesday and had 155 mph winds as it neared landfall on the southwest peninsula of Florida. The National Hurricane Center was not expecting Ian to weaken before making landfall this afternoon, and catastrophic damage was expected in south Florida from up to 18 feet of storm surge, destructive winds and flash flooding.
wtvy.com
Moore, Tuberville question military pharmacy cuts
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Two lawmakers from Alabama question why about 15,000 smaller pharmacies have been nixed from the military’s insurance network. U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville and Representative Barry Moore, both Republicans, are among those who believe the Department of Defense decision could have serious implications. “In addition to...
Ian Now Extremely Dangerous: What it Means for Alabama, Gulf Coast
The residents of Alabama have been watching Ian closely and now it has developed into a major hurricane. Now, the system is about to make landfall as a dangerous category 4. The winds in this category range from 130 to 156 miles per hour. James Spann, ABC 33/40, and Townsquare...
thecutoffnews.com
Governor Ivey Announces Another Round of Projects Funded by Rebuild Alabama, State-Supported Projects Now in all 67 Counties
Governor Kay Ivey on Wednesday announced that more than $2.6 million in state funding is being awarded to cities and counties for various road and bridge projects. After only being effective for just under three years, there has been at least one Rebuild Alabama project in all of the state’s 67 counties. This is on top of all of the state and local projects.
Georgia, Alabama game wardens join NOAA in illegal fish sales bust
ATLANTA — After a two-year joint investigation conducted by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) Office of Law Enforcement, Georgia’s Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division, and Alabama’s Department of Natural Resources Marine Resources Division and Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division, on Sept. 23, Cuong D. Bui of Georgia was sentenced to five years of probation, a $25,000 fine, and 300 hours of community service for illegally buying and selling fish across state lines.
wdhn.com
Ian regains hurricane strength as it heads to South Carolina
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (AP) — Ian regained hurricane strength as it spun toward South Carolina a day after devastating a cross-section of Florida. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says the storm’s maximum sustained winds increased Thursday to 75 mph (120kph). It was centered about 240 miles (390 kilometers) south of Charleston, South Carolina, and moving northeast at 10 mph (17 kph).
apr.org
World’s Longest Yard Sale blows through Alabama
A tradition 19 years in the making blew through Alabama this summer. This nearly two-decades-old custom brings sellers and buyers together across more than 180 miles in the World’s Longest Yard Sale. You can find a lot of treasure in yard sales. Whether that’s vinyl records, handmade crafts or...
allaccess.com
WTVY (95.5 Your Country)/Dothan Hires Duke Rice As PD/AM Driver; David Sommers No Longer Joining WTVY
DUKE RICE has joined GULF SOUTH COMMUNICATIONS' Country WTVY (95.5 YOUR COUNTRY)/DOTHAN, AL, as PD/morning co-host. DUKE departed PEG BROADCASTING's WOWC (105.3 WOW COUNTRY), McMINNNVILLE-MANCHESTER, TN, in APRIL. He replaces DC DANIELS, who left WTVY in SEPTEMBER of 2021. Congratulate RICE here. In other station news, DAVID SOMMERS, who was...
