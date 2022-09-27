ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston County, AL

wdhn.com

Central Florida couple finds a place away from Ian

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Here in the Wiregrass, people are finding a safe place to escape Hurricane Ian. Stephanie Rizzo and her fiance left yesterday from their home in Orange County near Orlando, where they are both teachers. They packed an evacuation bag last week and watched as the...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Wiregrass COVID numbers continue to drop

WIREGRASS, Ala (WDHN)— With only one county still in the yellow, the Wiregrass may soon be seeing an all-green region when it comes to COVID-19 numbers. Three Wiregrass counties are no longer facing high transmission rates, with two in the substantial bracket, and one in the moderate bracket. Only...
HENRY COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

Is Hurricane Ian affecting gas prices?

WIREGRASS, Ala. (WDHN) — As Hurricane Ian travels across the Southeast, gasoline distribution could become limited. The national average for a gallon of regular gas increased by six cents to $3.78 since Monday, according to AAA. Since Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida, its impact is unknown at this...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Hurricane Ian makes landfall in South Carolina

(AP)—Hurricane Ian has made another landfall, this time in South Carolina, after carving a swath of destruction across Florida earlier this week. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Ian’s center came ashore Friday afternoon near Georgetown with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph. Ian hit Florida’s Gulf Coast...
FLORIDA STATE
wtvy.com

Crossing at Big Creek’s future clouded by court ruling

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - It’s not immediately clear what, if any, impact the Alabama Supreme Court gambling ruling will have on The Crossing at Big Creek, also known as Center Stage. But it would seem a reasonable assumption that the Houston County development could be in jeopardy. That’s because...
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

The Weather Authority: Ian stays to the East; Alabama remains dry

Hurricane Ian's next landfall is expected near Charleston tomorrow. A hurricane warning has been posted for the entire coast of South Carolina. NO RAIN THROUGH NEXT WEEK: Alabama’s weather will stay dry for at least the next seven days. Expect sunny pleasant days and clear cool nights through the weekend. Highs will be in the 70s, with lows in the 50s. Delightful autumn weather.
ALABAMA STATE
wdhn.com

Mississippi National Guard to deploy to Florida in wake of Hurricane Ian

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – At the request of the state of Florida, Governor Tate Reeves approved the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC) request for assistance as Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Florida. According to the governor’s office, 20 Soldiers and Airmen of the Mississippi National Guard (MSNG) are deploying...
FLORIDA STATE
AL.com

Hurricane Ian: Does Alabama have to worry?

Hurricane Ian morphed into a monster storm on Wednesday and had 155 mph winds as it neared landfall on the southwest peninsula of Florida. The National Hurricane Center was not expecting Ian to weaken before making landfall this afternoon, and catastrophic damage was expected in south Florida from up to 18 feet of storm surge, destructive winds and flash flooding.
ALABAMA STATE
wtvy.com

Moore, Tuberville question military pharmacy cuts

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Two lawmakers from Alabama question why about 15,000 smaller pharmacies have been nixed from the military’s insurance network. U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville and Representative Barry Moore, both Republicans, are among those who believe the Department of Defense decision could have serious implications. “In addition to...
ALABAMA STATE
thecutoffnews.com

Governor Ivey Announces Another Round of Projects Funded by Rebuild Alabama, State-Supported Projects Now in all 67 Counties

Governor Kay Ivey on Wednesday announced that more than $2.6 million in state funding is being awarded to cities and counties for various road and bridge projects. After only being effective for just under three years, there has been at least one Rebuild Alabama project in all of the state’s 67 counties. This is on top of all of the state and local projects.
ALABAMA STATE
The Albany Herald

Georgia, Alabama game wardens join NOAA in illegal fish sales bust

ATLANTA — After a two-year joint investigation conducted by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) Office of Law Enforcement, Georgia’s Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division, and Alabama’s Department of Natural Resources Marine Resources Division and Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division, on Sept. 23, Cuong D. Bui of Georgia was sentenced to five years of probation, a $25,000 fine, and 300 hours of community service for illegally buying and selling fish across state lines.
GEORGIA STATE
wdhn.com

Ian regains hurricane strength as it heads to South Carolina

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (AP) — Ian regained hurricane strength as it spun toward South Carolina a day after devastating a cross-section of Florida. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says the storm’s maximum sustained winds increased Thursday to 75 mph (120kph). It was centered about 240 miles (390 kilometers) south of Charleston, South Carolina, and moving northeast at 10 mph (17 kph).
FLORIDA STATE
apr.org

World’s Longest Yard Sale blows through Alabama

A tradition 19 years in the making blew through Alabama this summer. This nearly two-decades-old custom brings sellers and buyers together across more than 180 miles in the World’s Longest Yard Sale. You can find a lot of treasure in yard sales. Whether that’s vinyl records, handmade crafts or...
ALABAMA STATE

