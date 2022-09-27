Read full article on original website
AZFamily
Phoenix Police investigating homicide in burning SUV at apartment complex
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A burning SUV led to a homicide investigation for police at a west Phoenix apartment complex. Investigators were seen on Friday morning at Cordova Apartments near 62nd Avenue and McDowell Road. “It’s really sad. It’s really heartbreaking, it really is,” said Nevaeh Pleasant, who lives at the complex. Police have not released what happened, identified the bodied or arrested a suspect.
12news.com
Man breaks into and steals Phoenix police car, flees with patrol rifle
PHOENIX — A man has been arrested after breaking into a Phoenix Police Department patrol car and stealing a rifle that was kept inside the vehicle, police officials said. According to a police spokesman, officers were investigating the shooting of a teenager near 4200 North 35th Avenue on Saturday morning. Although the teen's injuries were found to be non-life threatening, a man unrelated to the investigation broke into one of their patrol vehicles.
AZFamily
Couple accused of robbing Phoenix man they met on Tinder, stealing his car
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A couple is in custody after police say they lured a man the woman met on a dating app to rob him and steal his car in Phoenix earlier this month. The victim told police he met a woman named “Sonya” on the Tinder dating app. He had arranged to meet her at the Embassy Suites hotel near 26th Street and Camelback Road around 10 a.m. on Sept. 17. When he got to the hotel, he went to her room to find a woman, later identified as 33-year-old Crystal Hulsey, and another man, who was identified as 32-year-old Jose Jaquez, inside. Jaquez pointed a gun at the man and demanded his cellphone, ID and social media and bank information, according to court documents.
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix canal murders: Bryan Patrick Miller accused of killing 2 women; trial begins Oct. 3
Three decades have passed since two young women were murdered by the so-called "Canal Killer" in Phoenix. The trial of their accused murderer, Bryan Patrick Miller, is scheduled to begin next week. The victims were killed in two separate incidents in the early 1990s. Their bodies were found in the...
AZFamily
Phoenix Police investigating body found inside burning car
The Peoria Unified School District failed to address allegations of racial harassment against a student, according to the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR). Exclusive look at Pipeline Fire burn scar that’ll impact Flagstaff for years. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. The burn scar left...
Man found dead inside a burning car in Phoenix
PHOENIX — A man is dead after authorities found his body inside a burning car in Phoenix Friday afternoon. The burning car was found near 59th Avenue and McDowell Road, police said. Authorities located the body in the vehicle after responding to reports of a car fire. Police have...
Police find 3 teens in Phoenix after they were reported missing in Mesa
MESA, Ariz. — The Mesa Police Department has found three teenage boys after they were reported missing Thursday morning. Police said the three boys were seen around 9:11 a.m. at Rhodes Junior High School near Dobson and Baseline roads. Police said they weren't seen or heard from since before officers located them.
theprescotttimes.com
US Marshals Arrest Felony Fugitive Brandon Excell
United States Marshals Arrest Felony Fugitive Brandon Excell. On September 28, 2022, a felony warrant was issued for Brandon Excell due to his involvement in an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Today at approximately 3:30 PM, the United States Marshals located and arrested Excell in Phoenix for the above-listed warrant.
AZFamily
Man shot by officers at Phoenix 7-Eleven was armed with 4 guns, knives, ammo
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say the man who was shot by police as he was walking into a Phoenix 7-Eleven filled with people was armed with guns, loaded magazines, knives and an axe and thought demons were after him. The man was identified as 22-year-old Isaiah Ries Manning, who was released from the hospital and booked on Wednesday.
AZFamily
6 arrested after overnight home invasion in Tempe
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Six suspects have been arrested after police say they broke into a Tempe home early Friday morning. Officers responded to a reported home invasion near Lemon Street and Rural Road around 1:30 a.m. When police arrived, the suspects were already gone. The people who live there weren’t hurt, but there was damage inside the home and some items had been stolen.
AZFamily
Grandparents seeking justice after Phoenix teenager hit by alleged drunk driver
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix teenager is recovering from debilitating injuries after an alleged drunk driver struck her. The teen’s grandparents say the crash happened last Friday night outside The Imagine School at Cortez Park, near 35th and Dunlap avenues, following a school event. Due to legal reasons, Arizona’s Family is not releasing the victim’s identity.
AZFamily
Grandparents say Phoenix teen recovering after being hit by suspected drunk driver
Former friend of "Zombie Hunter" provides new insight on alleged killer. Eric Braverman describes Miller as quiet and polite but said there was something that made Miller different from the rest of the people in the cosplay scene. Kari Lake answers questions about pre-statehood law, abortion stance. Updated: 1 hour...
AZFamily
Man threatened to burn down Phoenix apartment with fiancée, teen inside, police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say they arrested a man who threatened to burn down his Phoenix apartment with him, his fiancée and her teen son inside early Tuesday. The mother and her son told police that 42-year-old Mario Montreal Green seemed normal when he got home near 19th Avenue on Butler Drive, which is north of Northern Avenue, from a Buffalo Wild Wings nearby where he watched a football game. Green got into an argument with the fiancée and started breaking items in the apartment. Green allegedly poured lighter fluid around the apartment and threatened to light the building on fire, police say.
AZFamily
Trial begins Monday for suspect in Phoenix canal murders
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It took 22 years for investigators to make an arrest in the Phoenix canal murders case. The victim’s family members have waited seven years since then, but the case is finally set to go to trial Monday, October 3. Bryan Patrick Miller faces murder and...
fox10phoenix.com
Driver killed in Phoenix after truck loses control, slams into median
PHOENIX - Phoenix police are investigating after a man was killed in a collision near 44th Street and Thomas early Saturday morning. Jeromy Ellis, 33, was reportedly speeding in a pickup truck at around 3 a.m. when he lost control and crashed into a raised median. Police say Ellis was...
AZFamily
Phoenix man seriously burned after group loads grocery bags of gasoline into car, causing fire
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a Phoenix man is in the hospital with serious burns after a group of men filled grocery bags with gasoline and loaded them into a car, leading to a fire on Thursday morning. Phoenix police say a vehicle was engulfed in flames near 35th Avenue and Ocotillo Road shortly after 8 a.m. Police arrived and found a man in his 40s burned near the car and rushed him to the hospital.
AZFamily
DNA, genealogy led to arrest in Phoenix canal murders case
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The key to arresting Bryan Patrick Miller for the Phoenix canal murders was his DNA and last name. That is according to the genetic genealogist credited with helping solve the case. Colleen Fitzpatrick was trained as a nuclear physicist. But ten years ago, she was toying...
fox10phoenix.com
Woman killed after shooting in Phoenix neighborhood
PHOENIX - Phoenix police are investigating after a woman was killed in a shooting near 27th Avenue and Missouri late Tuesday night. Officers responded to a shooting call at around 11 p.m. on Sept. 27 and found a woman who had a gunshot wound. The woman, identified as 42-year-old Teana...
KTAR.com
Arizona mother makes stunning recovery from near death in 2017 Las Vegas shooting
PHOENIX — Saturday marks the fifth anniversary of the nation’s deadliest mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest music festival in Las Vegas. Among the hundreds who were injured at the event was Jovanna Calzadillas of San Tan Valley. She was struck in the head by a bullet.
ABC 15 News
PD: Man stabbed to death Monday near 27th Ave and Bethany Home Rd
PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a homicide near 27th Avenue and Bethany Home Road. At about 9 p.m. Monday, police were called to the area for reports of an injured person. When officers arrived they found a man suffering from stab wounds. He died from his injuries at...
