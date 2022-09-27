ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Moscow patriarch: Russian war dead have their sins forgiven

By PETER SMITH
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FN8Vd_0iClQ00V00

Russian soldiers who die in the line of duty in Ukraine have all of their sins forgiven, the patriarch of the Russian Orthodox Church proclaimed in a sermon, comparing their sacrificial death to that of Jesus.

The assertion, made on Sunday, ratchets up Moscow Patriarch Kirill's already staunch support for Russia's war on Ukraine since its beginning in February.

Kirill has characterized the war as part of a larger metaphysical struggle against an encroaching liberal West, which he depicts as demanding gay pride parades. He has echoed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s depiction of Ukraine as spiritually and politically tied to Russia through their common medieval roots.

But Kirill's latest words raise the rhetorical stakes at a time when Russia has begun mobilizing reservists and has taken steps to annex parts of eastern Ukraine in the wake of military losses to Ukrainian forces.

“If someone, driven by a sense of duty, the need to fulfill an oath, remains true to his calling and dies in the line of military duty, then he undoubtedly commits an act that is tantamount to a sacrifice,” Kirill said in the sermon.

“He sacrifices himself for others," Kirill said. "And therefore we believe that this sacrifice washes away all the sins that a person has committed.”

He compared the sacrifice to that of Jesus on the cross.

His words came even as thousands of Russians have sought to avoid the chance for such martyrdom — leaving the country by land and air rather than being swept up in the mobilization.

Critics of the war were appalled by Kirill's valorization of soldiers fighting in what much of the West has denounced as a war of aggression, accompanied by alleged human rights abuses.

Kirill replaced the Christian concept of martyrdom “with the idea of religious terrorism,” said the Rev. Cyril Hovorun, an Orthodox priest, native of Ukraine and professor of ecclesiology, international relations and ecumenism at University College Stockholm.

Martyrs sacrifice their own lives, but religiously motivated terrorists ”sacrifice their lives and the lives of others," said Hovorun, founder of Orthodox Against War, a project launched after the start of the war. “And the (Russian Orthodox Church) is trying to find an excuse for this activity.”

The patriarch is speaking to an audience of one, Hovorun said.

“I don’t know whom can he convince, because the Russians are listening to him less and less,” Hovorun said. “However, I think the main addressee of Kirill’s messages is Putin. Kirill, through these messages, communicates to Putin: I am with you."

Kirill repeatedly described the war as “fratricidal" and prayed that it not destroy “the single spiritual space of Holy Russia."

But his unswerving support for the war has already helped precipitate a historic rupture in that space. Eastern Orthodox Christianity is the majority religion in both countries.

The Ukrainian Orthodox Church — which had remained loyal to the Moscow Patriarchate until this year, even when other Orthodox in Ukraine had broken away — declared its independence in May. By then, many priests and bishops had ceased commemorating Kirill in their public worship, a ritually potent snub.

___

Associated Press religion coverage receives support through the AP’s collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
960 The Ref

Analysis: Russia's war in Ukraine reaches a critical moment

LONDON — (AP) — There are moments in history that appear as critical to the world as they are terrifying. Just this century: the 9/11 attacks in 2001; the U.S. "shock-and-awe″ war on Saddam Hussein's Iraq two years later; the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 killed millions and upended life; and most recently the Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine by Russia, bringing ruinous war back to Europe.
POLITICS
960 The Ref

Putin signs treaties annexing Ukrainian regions

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed treaties to begin the process of absorbing parts of Ukraine into Russia, defying international law. In a ceremony in the Kremlin’s opulent white-and-gold St. George’s Hall, Putin and the heads of the four regions of Ukraine put their names on treaties for them to join Russia. The action represents a sharp escalation in the seven-month conflict in Ukraine.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Jesus
OK! Magazine

Awkward! Kamala Harris Mistakenly Praises The United States' Longstanding 'Alliance' With North Korea

Kamala Harris awkwardly flubbed her speech while visiting the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) on Thursday, September 29. The Vice President was in the middle of lauding the United States' relationship with South Korea — known as The Republic of Korea — when she accidentally referred to them as a completely different country."The United States shares a very important relationship, which is an alliance with the Republic of North Korea," she declared. "And it is an alliance that is strong and enduring."PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN 'IRKED' AFTER LEARNING KAMALA HARRIS 'SOWING DIVISION' IN DEMOCRATIC CIRCLES AS PARTY MULLS WHETHER HE’S TOO OLD"I...
POTUS
960 The Ref

2022 poll: Less than half of Trump voters say losing candidates should concede elections

Nearly two years after Donald Trump launched his relentless and baseless assault on the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election — a scheme that culminated in his supporters' Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S Capitol — a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll shows that less than half of Americans (46%) now believe that candidates "should commit in advance to accepting the results" of this year's midterm elections.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Andrei Tapalaga

How Did the 12 Apostles Die?

The twelve men that Jesus called to be his apostles were about as motley a band as ever assembled. A few were so unremarkable that the Bible doesn't even bother to mention their profession, including those who were fishermen and one who was a despised tax collector. During the three years they followed Jesus during his earthly ministry, they continually exhibited an inability to understand even the simplest of parables, fought among themselves over who was the greatest in the group, and ultimately abandoned him at his arrest and crucifixion. By all logic, their actions should have spelled the end of Christianity before it even began.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russian Orthodox#Moscow#Ukrainian#Russians
960 The Ref

Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Ukraine's national police says the death toll from a Russian missile strike on a convoy of cars on the outskirts of Zaporizhzha has risen to 30 people, including children. Police said 88 people were wounded in Friday's S-300 missile attack on a column...
MILITARY
960 The Ref

Scenes from Russia after Putin orders 300,000 more troops to fight in Ukraine

LONDON — Lines at neighboring borders and protests are just some of the scenes in Russia following President Vladimir Putin's call for partial military mobilization. Last week, Putin ordered up to 300,000 Russians to serve in the invasion of Ukraine that began in February. Since then, thousands of citizens have fled the country to bordering nations, including Georgia and Mongolia.
PROTESTS
960 The Ref

Putin illegally annexes Ukraine land; Kyiv seeks NATO entry

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin signed treaties Friday to illegally annex more occupied Ukrainian territory in a sharp escalation of his war. Ukraine's president countered with a surprise application to join the NATO military alliance. Putin’s land-grab and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s signing of what...
POLITICS
960 The Ref

EXPLAINER: How real are Putin's nuclear threats in Ukraine?

Russian President Vladimir Putin warns that he won't hesitate to use nuclear weapons to ward off Ukraine's attempt to reclaim control of Moscow-occupied areas that the Kremlin is about to annex. While the West dismisses that as a scare tactic, a top Putin lieutenant upped the ante by boldly saying...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
International Relations
Country
Russia
960 The Ref

Russia vetoes UN resolution calling its referendums illegal

UNITED NATIONS — (AP) — Russia vetoed a U.N. resolution Friday that would have condemned its referendums in four Ukrainian regions as illegal, declared them invalid and urged all countries not to recognize any annexation of the territory claimed by Moscow. The vote in the 15-member Security Council...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Western push on China, Russia at UN rights body faces test

GENEVA (AP) — Western countries are leading a rare two-pronged push at the U.N.’s main human rights body to better scrutinize the human rights records of two big world powers: China, over allegations of abuses during an anti-extremism campaign in western Xinjiang, and Russia, over its government’s crackdown on dissent and protest against the war in Ukraine. Going after two such influential U.N. members — two of the five permanent members of the Security Council no less — at the same time will be no small political task, diplomats and rights advocates say. It testifies to a growing rift between...
WORLD
960 The Ref

Russians push baseless theory blaming US for burst pipeline

The Kremlin and Russian state media are aggressively pushing a baseless conspiracy theory blaming the United States for damage to natural gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea in what analysts said Friday is another effort to split the U.S. and its European allies. The Russian position is also reverberating on...
U.S. POLITICS
960 The Ref

U.S. captives 'prayed for death' on brutal ride from Ukraine

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — (AP) — Even after three months of captivity that included execution threats, physical torture, solitary confinement and food deprivation, it was the ride to freedom that nearly broke Alex Drueke, a U.S. military veteran released last week with nine other prisoners who went to help Ukraine fight off Russian invaders.
MILITARY
960 The Ref

World’s largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford, to deploy for first time

NORFOLK, Va. — Next week, the Navy’s largest and most expensive warship is scheduled to embark on its first deployment to train with NATO countries in the Atlantic. After years of delays, the U.S. Navy’s most advanced aircraft carrier is ready to leave Naval Station Norfolk and join ships from France, Germany and Sweden for various exercises, according to The Associated Press.
MILITARY
960 The Ref

Vatican sanctioned Nobel laureate after Timor accusations

VATICAN CITY — (AP) — The Vatican said Thursday that it imposed disciplinary sanctions on Nobel Peace Prize-winning Bishop Carlos Ximenes Belo in the past two years, following allegations that he sexually abused boys in East Timor during the 1990s. The Vatican admission came a day after a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
12K+
Followers
82K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy