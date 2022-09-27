Read full article on original website
WDEF
Howard Finding Motivation in New Jerseys
Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) Howard has a super motivational word in their nickname…the Hustlin’ Tigers. Now they have even more inspirational words pressed on the back of their new jerseys. Howard coach Dedric Maffett told his players they were getting new jerseys this year, but he didn’t tell them everything.
Johnson City Press
ETSU-Chattanooga football game time changed to Saturday at 3 p.m.
The East Tennessee State and Chattanooga football game Saturday has been moved to a 3 p.m. kickoff due to the forecast from Hurricane Ian. The game was originally scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. The Mocs (3-1 overall, 1-0 Southern Conference) come to Johnson City after losing 31-0 to Illinois on Sept. 22. The Bucs (2-2, 0-2) snapped a two-game skid with a 45-3 win over Robert Morris in their last game.
csucougars.com
No. 3 Cougars blank Sand Sharks to win fourth straight
BLUFFTON, S.C. - Senior Brooke Ouimette scored a first-half goal and later added an assist to lift the No. 3 Columbus State University women's soccer team to a 2-0 win over USC Beaufort on Wednesday. The Peach Belt Conference match took place at Fin Land Field in Bluffton, S.C. SCORING...
theutcecho.com
UTC Alumnus Brandon Calloway's Journey to Healing
On July 16, Brandon Calloway, a UTC graduate and former student was brutally beaten by police officers in Oakland, TN for a traffic violation. Specifically, he allegedly did not stop at a stop sign. This act of injustice and extreme brutality quickly surfaced on the internet, and many people soon...
WTVCFOX
New vacancies: Seniors who qualify can apply for place to live in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA,Tenn — Some seniors in Chattanooga who qualify are eligible to live in public housing, the Chattanooga Housing Authority (CHA) announced Wednesday. To qualify, CHA says seniors must be over the age of 62 and make less than $42,000 a year. The openings are at three spots in Chattanooga:...
WDEF
Meigs Co Running Back Tylan Kraskouskas Bouncing Back From Horrible Leg Injury
Decatur, TN-(WDEF-TV) The M-O for Meigs County over the years has been a physical rushing attack. And leading the Tigers ground game this year is a running back who couldn’t run or walk last season after a terrible ATV accident. News 12’s Brian Armstrong has the comeback story.
WDEF
Firefighters busy last night in Trenton and Cleveland
CLEVELAND/TRENTON (WDEF) – Wednesday was a busy evening for firefighters in Trenton and Cleveland. Several Dade County fire departments responded to the blaze in their community around 9:30 PM. The home on Maine Avenue was destroyed. The cause of the fire is under investigation. The fire at a Cleveland...
WTVCFOX
Hamilton County Mayor Wamp wades into Chattanooga Pride week controversy
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Newly-elected Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp says his office has been "inundated from both sides" by constituents weighing in on a recent controversy over Chattanooga Pride week events. We told you Monday that a right-wing blogger tweeted video of the weekend events in the Scenic...
The Recreation Board of Charleston, TN
Recreation Chairman Matt Wiley and his catch withphoto credit going to his Facebook profile. A few weeks back Charleston's Rec Board was reformatted, after Cassie Hammontree left her chair appointment. The shift occurred soon after her resignation, propelling Matt Wiley into the Chairman position, Valerie Mack shifted to the Vice Chair, while Missy Kersley came on board as Secretary. Jonathan Mack and Christopher Scoggins remain voting members.
WBIR
Aircraft to drop experimental marshmallow-flavored rabies vaccines for raccoons in Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Flight crews will soon take to the skies above rural Tennessee in an effort to prevent the spread of rabies in wild raccoons. The Tennessee Department of Health and the U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services announced there will be another round of raccoon rabies vaccine airdrops in October targeting areas along Tennessee's state lines with Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia.
East Tennessee community comes together to build blind woman a ramp to her home
Nearly 40 volunteers can together to help an East Tennessee woman who is blind safely get in and out of her house by constructing a ramp and remodeling her porch.
WTVC
Backlash over viral videos from Chattanooga Pride events leads to calls for investigation
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — The backlash continues over viral videos taken of children at events advertised for all ages during Chattanooga’s Pride week. Now, there are calls for investigations into what happened. The videos in question include a clip of a young child walking up to a woman...
WDEF
Hamilton County Fair cancelled
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tennessee (WDEF) – The reboot of the Hamilton County Fair has hit a snag, and it’s name is Ian. County officials on Wednesday announced they are cancelling the two day event scheduled for this weekend. Predicted rain from Hurricane Ian proved it’s undoing. “The possibility...
Newborn found dead at South Chickamauga Creek canoe launch near Chattanooga
FORT OGLETHORPE, Ga. — The Catoosa County Sheriff's Office is asking for information about an infant found dead at a canoe launch Tuesday afternoon. Deputies found the underdeveloped infant lying face down at the edge of South Chickamauga Creek after they were called to the Graysville Canoe Launch around 1:00 p.m.
tmpresale.com
The Dolly Disco: The Dolly Parton Inspired Country Dance Party in Chattanooga, TN Dec 16th, 2022 – pre-sale code
New Dolly Disco: The Dolly Parton Inspired Country Dance Party presale password has just been added! This is your best chance to order The Dolly Disco: The Dolly Parton Inspired Country Dance Party show tickets before they go on sale 🙂. This might be your one chance ever to see...
Roaches, dirty equipment found in Crossville restaurant
A roach in the kitchen was one of nearly half a dozen violations checked off during a recent inspection at a Crossville restaurant.
WDEF
Pedestrian killed on Lookout Mountain Sunday night
HINKLE, Georgia (WDEF) – A pedestrian was hit and killed Sunday evening on Lookout Mountain in Georgia. The Georgia State Patrol says it happened on Highway 157 below Hinkle. They say the 51 year old man was walking in the middle of the lane when a Toyota 4 Runner...
fox5atlanta.com
Body of newborn infant found along north Georgia creek, sheriff says
RINGGOLD, Ga. - A newborn infant was found dead by the side of a north Georgia creek on Tuesday afternoon, Catoosa County Sheriff Gary Sisk says. The infant’s lifeless, underdeveloped body was found face down at the edge of the South Chickamauga Creek at the Graysville Canoe Launch. The sheriff says the umbilical cord and placenta were still attached.
chattanoogapulse.com
Special Food Truck Friday To Feature Ribbon Cutting At Kitchen Incubator
After months of renovations and improvements, the Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga will be cutting the ribbon on its upgraded commercial kitchen at 11:15 AM on Friday, October 7 in conjunction with October’s Food Truck Friday. The KIC provides shared commercial kitchen space for aspiring culinary entrepreneurs. “Upwards of 25%...
chattanoogatrend.com
Project Return Helps Former Inmates Find Jobs
Nearly 15,000 people are released from Tennessee penitentiaries each year. Project Return is dedicated to helping the formerly incarcerated successfully transition back into communities and work. Founded in Nashville in 1979, Project Return expanded to Chattanooga in 2021. The nonprofit program provides the resources and services, including employment training and...
