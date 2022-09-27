ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

WDEF

Howard Finding Motivation in New Jerseys

Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) Howard has a super motivational word in their nickname…the Hustlin’ Tigers. Now they have even more inspirational words pressed on the back of their new jerseys. Howard coach Dedric Maffett told his players they were getting new jerseys this year, but he didn’t tell them everything.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Johnson City Press

ETSU-Chattanooga football game time changed to Saturday at 3 p.m.

The East Tennessee State and Chattanooga football game Saturday has been moved to a 3 p.m. kickoff due to the forecast from Hurricane Ian. The game was originally scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. The Mocs (3-1 overall, 1-0 Southern Conference) come to Johnson City after losing 31-0 to Illinois on Sept. 22. The Bucs (2-2, 0-2) snapped a two-game skid with a 45-3 win over Robert Morris in their last game.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
csucougars.com

No. 3 Cougars blank Sand Sharks to win fourth straight

BLUFFTON, S.C. - Senior Brooke Ouimette scored a first-half goal and later added an assist to lift the No. 3 Columbus State University women's soccer team to a 2-0 win over USC Beaufort on Wednesday. The Peach Belt Conference match took place at Fin Land Field in Bluffton, S.C. SCORING...
COLUMBUS, GA
theutcecho.com

UTC Alumnus Brandon Calloway's Journey to Healing

On July 16, Brandon Calloway, a UTC graduate and former student was brutally beaten by police officers in Oakland, TN for a traffic violation. Specifically, he allegedly did not stop at a stop sign. This act of injustice and extreme brutality quickly surfaced on the internet, and many people soon...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Firefighters busy last night in Trenton and Cleveland

CLEVELAND/TRENTON (WDEF) – Wednesday was a busy evening for firefighters in Trenton and Cleveland. Several Dade County fire departments responded to the blaze in their community around 9:30 PM. The home on Maine Avenue was destroyed. The cause of the fire is under investigation. The fire at a Cleveland...
CLEVELAND, TN
The Charleston Chatter

The Recreation Board of Charleston, TN

Recreation Chairman Matt Wiley and his catch withphoto credit going to his Facebook profile. A few weeks back Charleston's Rec Board was reformatted, after Cassie Hammontree left her chair appointment. The shift occurred soon after her resignation, propelling Matt Wiley into the Chairman position, Valerie Mack shifted to the Vice Chair, while Missy Kersley came on board as Secretary. Jonathan Mack and Christopher Scoggins remain voting members.
CHARLESTON, TN
WBIR

Aircraft to drop experimental marshmallow-flavored rabies vaccines for raccoons in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Flight crews will soon take to the skies above rural Tennessee in an effort to prevent the spread of rabies in wild raccoons. The Tennessee Department of Health and the U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services announced there will be another round of raccoon rabies vaccine airdrops in October targeting areas along Tennessee's state lines with Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia.
TENNESSEE STATE
WDEF

Hamilton County Fair cancelled

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tennessee (WDEF) – The reboot of the Hamilton County Fair has hit a snag, and it’s name is Ian. County officials on Wednesday announced they are cancelling the two day event scheduled for this weekend. Predicted rain from Hurricane Ian proved it’s undoing. “The possibility...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Pedestrian killed on Lookout Mountain Sunday night

HINKLE, Georgia (WDEF) – A pedestrian was hit and killed Sunday evening on Lookout Mountain in Georgia. The Georgia State Patrol says it happened on Highway 157 below Hinkle. They say the 51 year old man was walking in the middle of the lane when a Toyota 4 Runner...
LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Body of newborn infant found along north Georgia creek, sheriff says

RINGGOLD, Ga. - A newborn infant was found dead by the side of a north Georgia creek on Tuesday afternoon, Catoosa County Sheriff Gary Sisk says. The infant’s lifeless, underdeveloped body was found face down at the edge of the South Chickamauga Creek at the Graysville Canoe Launch. The sheriff says the umbilical cord and placenta were still attached.
CATOOSA COUNTY, GA
chattanoogapulse.com

Special Food Truck Friday To Feature Ribbon Cutting At Kitchen Incubator

After months of renovations and improvements, the Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga will be cutting the ribbon on its upgraded commercial kitchen at 11:15 AM on Friday, October 7 in conjunction with October’s Food Truck Friday. The KIC provides shared commercial kitchen space for aspiring culinary entrepreneurs. “Upwards of 25%...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
chattanoogatrend.com

Project Return Helps Former Inmates Find Jobs

Nearly 15,000 people are released from Tennessee penitentiaries each year. Project Return is dedicated to helping the formerly incarcerated successfully transition back into communities and work. Founded in Nashville in 1979, Project Return expanded to Chattanooga in 2021. The nonprofit program provides the resources and services, including employment training and...
CHATTANOOGA, TN

