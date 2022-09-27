ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Jan. 6 committee postpones Wednesday's hearing due to arrival of Hurricane Ian

By David Knowles, Yahoo News
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jfcKL_0iClNptO00

The House Jan. 6 select committee investigating the riot at the U.S. Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump has postponed its final scheduled hearing on Wednesday due arrival of Hurricane Ian in Florida.

“In light of Hurricane Ian bearing down on parts of Florida, we have decided to postpone tomorrow’s proceedings," Committee Chair Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., and Vice Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., said in a statement. "We’re praying for the safety of all those in the storm’s path. The Select Committee’s investigation goes forward and we will soon announce a date for the postponed proceedings.”

The postponement avoids the possibility of split-screen coverage of the hearing and Ian's potentially catastrophic impacts as it approaches Florida's southwestern coast.

The committee had announced last week that it would hold another televised hearing of its investigation into the efforts by Trump and his allies to try to overturn the 2020 presidential election, including the riot at the Capitol, at 1 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Ian is expected to make landfall Wednesday evening as a Category 3 hurricane, but a massive storm surge that could reach 12 feet will begin impacting the coastline hours earlier.

Wednesday's hearing was to be the final public meeting of the committee before it issues its final report on the events surrounding the violent attack that was meant to block the certification of Joe Biden's victory over Trump in 2020.

"I can say that, as this may be the last hearing of this nature — that is, one that is focused on sort of the factual record — I think it'll be potentially more sweeping than some of the other hearings," Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., told CNN on Sunday about what the audience could expect from the final hearing.

Last week, Thompson, the committee's chair, told reporters that the hearing would include "substantial footage of what occurred" and that testimony would be heard from witnesses "that we haven't used in other hearings."

But with hundreds of thousands of Floridians under mandatory evacuation orders, flash-flooding and winds topping 110 miles per hour set to batter the Gulf Coast, the decision was made that a Washington hearing would also not fare well.

Comments / 0

Related
960 The Ref

Ian lashes South Carolina as Florida's death toll climbs

CHARLESTON, S.C. — (AP) — A revived Hurricane Ian pounded coastal South Carolina on Friday, ripping apart piers and flooding streets after the ferocious storm caused catastrophic damage in Florida, trapping thousands in their homes and leaving at least 27 people dead. The powerful storm, estimated to be...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
Local
Florida Government
960 The Ref

Live Updates: Hurricane Ian

CHARLESTON, S.C. — The mayor of Charleston, South Carolina, is asking his city to shut down Friday as storm Ian approaches. “There will be water tomorrow in this city,” Mayor John Tecklenburg said. No evacuations have been ordered in South Carolina, with Ian forecast to make landfall a...
CHARLESTON, SC
thecomeback.com

Hurricane Ian almost kills legendary weatherman

Hurricane Ian landed in Florida as a dangerous Category 4 hurricane on Thursday. Governor Ron DeSantis and federal authorities have urged residents in the storm’s paths to seek safety by evacuating the area. Some brave souls, however, have decided to weather the storm. Some of them are even getting paid to stand outside and cover the storm’s chaos for the rest of us sitting in our living rooms.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bennie Thompson
Person
Adam Schiff
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Liz Cheney
Person
Donald Trump
960 The Ref

Live Updates: Florida officials fear death toll will rise

Officials in Florida fear the death toll from Hurricane Ian could rise substantially, given the wide swath of the state swamped by the storm. After making landfall with some of the highest windspeeds for a hurricane over U.S. territory, the storm flooded areas on both of Florida’s coasts, tore homes from their slabs, demolished beachfront businesses and left more than 2 million people without power. At least nine people have been confirmed dead in the U.S.
FLORIDA STATE
960 The Ref

Photos: The aftermath of Hurricane Ian's destruction

Hurricane Ian continued to hammer the southeastern United States, making landfall in South Carolina two days after devastating parts of Florida. Florida officials said there has been one confirmed death and 20 unconfirmed deaths due to the storm, which caused severe damage to Fort Myers and other areas in the southwest of the state. More than 1.8 million residents remained without power as the recovery begins, with Gov. Ron DeSantis saying they’re still assessing the death toll on the barrier islands that were particularly hard hit.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Ne Arkansas State Capitol#The Postponement#Select Committee#Gulf Coast#Hurricane Ian#House#Committee Chair#The Select Committee
960 The Ref

Uvalde shooting, border dominate only Texas governor debate

EDINBURG, Texas — (AP) — Republican Gov. Greg Abbott said Friday night that Texas would send busloads of migrants who crossed the U.S.-Mexico border to more cities and Democrat challenger Beto O'Rourke pledged tighter gun laws as parents whose children were killed in the Uvalde school shooting stood outside an auditorium hosting the only debate before November's election.
TEXAS STATE
960 The Ref

People trapped, 2.5M without power as Ian drenches Florida

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — (AP) — Hurricane Ian carved a path of destruction across Florida, trapping people in flooded homes, cutting off the only bridge to a barrier island, destroying a historic waterfront pier and knocking out power to 2.5 million people as it dumped rain over a huge area on Thursday.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
960 The Ref

Scenes from Russia after Putin orders 300,000 more troops to fight in Ukraine

LONDON — Lines at neighboring borders and protests are just some of the scenes in Russia following President Vladimir Putin's call for partial military mobilization. Last week, Putin ordered up to 300,000 Russians to serve in the invasion of Ukraine that began in February. Since then, thousands of citizens have fled the country to bordering nations, including Georgia and Mongolia.
PROTESTS
960 The Ref

Live Updates: Ian's U.S. death toll climbs to 27

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The U.S. death toll from Hurricane Ian has risen to 27 as of Friday night. According to Florida's Medical Examiners Commission, several new deaths were attributable to the storm, including a 62-year-old woman who died after suffering injuries and drowning when a tree fell on a mobile home, a 54-year-old man who was found trapped in a window after drowning, and a female who was found tangled in wires under a residence in Lee County.
FLORIDA STATE
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
12K+
Followers
82K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy