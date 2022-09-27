Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
2 arrested after elderly couple's rare coin collection stolen in Menlo Park
MENLO PARK -- Two men were arrested on suspicion of stealing tens of thousands of dollars worth of rare coins and currency from a brokerage business run out of the home of an elderly couple in Menlo Park earlier this month, police said. The thefts were reported on Sept. 6 and occurred on several occasions in August, according to Menlo Park police. Investigators eventually identified Rodolfo Navasanchez, 46, and Eric Rodriguez, 24, both of Redwood City, and arrested them Thursday, then went to a home in Redwood City with a search warrant for the stolen currency and recovered some of the stolen items, police said. The pair was booked into San Mateo County Jail on suspicion of grand theft, elder abuse and conspiracy. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Menlo Park police at (650) 330-6300.
Man accused of cutting telecom lines in Fremont neighborhood
FREMONT – A man has been arrested on vandalism charges in connection with cut telecommunication lines in a Fremont neighborhood that led to thousands of people losing internet and phone service.Police said a neighborhood near Mission Boulevard and Cougar Drive has been the scene of multiple incidents over the past month where phone and fiber optic lines have been cut. During each incident, service was disrupted to thousands of customers.Telecom companies affected by the vandalism include Comcast/Xfinity, AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon, according to police. Damage from the incidents has been estimated at $300,000. Following an investigation, detectives identified a suspect in at least two of the incidents. On Wednesday, police arrested the suspect, identified as 46-year-old Roshan Patel of Fremont.The Alameda County District Attorney's office has charged Patel with four felony counts, including disabling a utility line and felony vandalism. Patel is being held at the Santa Rita Jail in Dublin. According to jail records, Patel is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.Police said Friday that detectives are continuing to pursue leads in the case. Anyone with information about the vandalism incidents is asked to contact Detective Travis Macdonald of the Fremont Police at 510-790-6900 or tmacdonald@fremont.gov.
Man arrested for loading bullets at transit plaza in Marina
MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV)- Marina Police said they arrested a man Friday after he was found loading bullets into a magazine at transit plaza. AT 2:35 p.m., a security guard saw a man load bullets into the magazine on the 280 block of Reservation Road. The suspect then left the area, along with the loaded magazine, The post Man arrested for loading bullets at transit plaza in Marina appeared first on KION546.
San Jose police release photo of vehicle in deadly January pedestrian hit-and-run
SAN JOSE -- Investigators released a surveillance camera photo Friday of a vehicle involved in a deadly pedestrian hit-and-run collision in January in hopes someone will recognize it and provide information leading to the arrest of the driver.The suspect vehicle is possibly a 2001 to 2004 green Toyota Tacoma, extended cab, two wheel drive model and pictured below. Anyone with information was urged to contact Detective Aldinger #4183 of the San José Police Department's Traffic Investigations Unit at 4183@sanjoseca.gov or call 408-277-4654.Submit crime tips and remain anonymous by using the P3TIPS mobile app, calling the tip line at (408) 947-STOP,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTVU FOX 2
4 women rescued after 2 alleged San Jose brothels raided and shutdown
SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police said on Thursday that four women had been rescued from two separate brothels operating in the city. Detectives said the women were forced into performing as sex workers, and are now in safe hands. And the alleged masterminds are behind bars. "I think...
Man arrested for alleged assault with a stick in Mountain View
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested after allegedly assaulting another man at a parking lot early Thursday morning, the Mountian View Police Department announced in a press release. The incident happened around 5:30 a.m. at the Safe Parking lot on Pioneer Way and Evelyn Avenue. KRON On is streaming news live now […]
NBC Bay Area
Construction Vehicle Crashes Into Car, Home in San Francisco
A construction vehicle crashed into at least one car and a home in San Francisco's Visitacion Valley neighborhood on Friday, the fire department said. No injuries were reported in the incident along the 3900 block of San Bruno Avenue, according to the fire department. The construction vehicle was described by...
NBC Bay Area
Oakland Police Investigate Double Shooting
Oakland police are investigating a double shooting that occurred in the city’s Little Saigon neighborhood Friday night. The incident happened just before 8:30 p.m. in the 900 block of International Boulevard. Police said that two victims were shot and were transported to a nearby hospital. Officials said a third...
IN THIS ARTICLE
San Jose sign thieves caught in the act
Election signs are disappearing across San Jose, and local candidates are asking would-be thieves to keep off the grass. It’s part of an ongoing trend that candidates say disrupts the democratic process. San Jose Councilmember Matt Mahan, who is running for mayor, said hundreds of campaign signs have disappeared...
San Jose police raid 2 brothels in residential areas; 1 arrested
SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose broke up two brothels this week being operated out of residential areas, the department announced Thursday.The investigation began after police received multiple tips from community members about the brothels. Police said on was located on the 90 block of Bassett St. just north of downtown between Coleman Ave. and N. First Street. The second was operated out of a residence on the 500 block of Winterberry Avenue between Moorpark Avenue and Interstate Highway 280 in West San Jose.Police said the two brothels, about 12 miles apart, are believed to be associated with one...
San Jose police: Woman crashed 4 times before fatal wreck
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A woman died in a hospital six days after she was gravely injured while driving a large pickup truck in San Jose, police said. On September 22, the woman drove a pickup truck towing a trailer loaded with two additional trucks around the South Bay. The truck was involved in […]
NBC Bay Area
Senior Living Chain Attempted to Cover Up Fatal Poisonings, Lawsuit Claims
The photos of 93-year-old Trudy Maxwell in the hospital provided by her family are too graphic for NBC Bay Area to show in their entirety. But, her family said they added the images to their newly filed lawsuit so the public can see the horrifying pain and damage Atria Senior Living caused their mother of eight living children and grandmother of 20 grandchildren from San Mateo, Calif.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KSBW.com
Driver in Sand City arrested on drug and gun charges
SAND CITY, Calif. — The Sand City Police Department announced that they arrested a driver on drug and firearm charges and for driving without a license. Officers say the arrest happened after a traffic stop earlier this week. Police say that after a search of the vehicle, they found...
2 robbed with assault rifle after Portola while waiting for rideshare: SFPD
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Two people were robbed while waiting for a ride after the Portola music festival in San Francisco last weekend, the San Francisco Police Department said. Two suspects were arrested for the incident. The robbery happened at 3rd Street and Burke Avenue, according to police. The two suspects used an “AR type […]
‘Sophisticated’ San Francisco drug dealer sentenced
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A San Francisco drug dealer was sentenced to prison on Friday after he was busted with 65 pounds of methamphetamine worth $1.5 million in street sales, prosecutors said. U.S. District Judge William Orrick sentenced 46-year-old Alejandro “Chewy” Alvarez to serve 160 months in prison. Alvarez managed a “sophisticated” drug distribution operation […]
Motorcyclist performing wheelies killed after colliding into wall in South San Jose
SAN JOSE -- A motorcyclist performing stunts was killed Tuesday morning in a crash in South San Jose, police said.The crash happened at around 9:12 a.m. on the 5900 block of Silver Creek Valley Road near Hellyer Avenue in the Edenvale neighborhood.San Jose police said an adult male motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet while performing wheelies in a parking lot. The man lost control of the motorcycle and collided with a wall of a building. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His identity was withheld pending the notification of his family.Police said it was the 49th fatal traffic collision in 2022 and the 51st victim.
Two dead in separate Vallejo shootings minutes apart Wednesday
VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were killed in separate shootings in Vallejo Wednesday night, the Vallejo Police Department said in a press release. The shootings happened just three minutes and two blocks apart from each other, and VPD believes them to be related. The first homicide happened on the 1500 block of Sacramento Street […]
SFist
More Details Emerge About Shocking Double Homicide In Which Sheriff's Deputy Is the Sole Suspect
The double homicide that took place earlier this month in a Dublin, California subdivision has sent shockwaves across the law-enforcement community — and sent a cadre of state inspectors to examine the hiring practices of the sheriff's department for whom the suspect was working. We know that 24-year-old former...
NBC Bay Area
San Francisco to Rename Street to Honor ‘Grandpa Vicha' Attacked, Killed in January
A San Francisco street will be renamed in honor of Vicha Ratanapakdee, the man affectionately known in the community as “Grandpa Vicha” Saturday. He was pushed down while on a walk near his home last January and died days later from his injuries. Grandpa Vicha's death fueled activists...
Police looking for man who shot at detectives, crashed on freeway
MILPITAS, Calif. (KRON) — A carjacking suspect shot at Milpitas Police Department (MPD) detectives who attempted to stop a car burglary early Thursday morning, MPD said in a press release. The detectives were not struck and did not return fire. MPD said that detectives were near the 1200 block of Edsel Drive where they saw […]
Comments / 6