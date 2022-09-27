The Utah State University Eastern Prehistoric Museum announced that it has joined Museums for All, a signature access program from the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS), administered by the Association of Children’s Museums (ACM), to encourage people of all backgrounds to visit museums regularly and build lifelong museum-going habits. The program supports those receiving food assistance (SNAP) benefits visiting the Prehistoric Museum with free admission for up to four people. Museums for All is part of the Prehistoric Museum’s broad commitment to seek out, include, and welcome all audiences.

