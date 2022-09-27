Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
usu.edu
USU Theatre Department Working With Intimacy Director to Empower Students, Train Future Educators
LOGAN, Utah — The Utah State University Department of Theatre Arts contracted with Alli St. John, a guest intimacy director, to work both with theater students participating in the upcoming performance of Spring Awakening, as well as hosting workshops for students in the theater department. St. John visited the USU campus for two weeks in mid-September, working with both BFA acting students as well as students in theater education.
usu.edu
USU Eastern Receives $100,000 Grant From Kem C. Gardner, the U
PRICE, Utah — Utah State University Eastern has received a $100,000 grant donated by Kem C. Gardner. The grant will help fund student scholarships at the university. “The support of Kem C. Gardner to the students at Utah State University Eastern is amazing,” said Greg Dart, senior associate vice president of USU Eastern. “These scholarships will make higher education attainable for students who did not know it was within their reach.”
usu.edu
The Prehistoric Museum Announces Access Program for Low-Income Families
The Utah State University Eastern Prehistoric Museum announced that it has joined Museums for All, a signature access program from the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS), administered by the Association of Children’s Museums (ACM), to encourage people of all backgrounds to visit museums regularly and build lifelong museum-going habits. The program supports those receiving food assistance (SNAP) benefits visiting the Prehistoric Museum with free admission for up to four people. Museums for All is part of the Prehistoric Museum’s broad commitment to seek out, include, and welcome all audiences.
Comments / 0