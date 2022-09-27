FOX NEWS CHANNEL DOMINATES THIRD QUARTER OF 2022 AND REMAINS CABLE’S HIGHEST-RATED NETWORK IN PRIMETIME AND TOTAL DAY VIEWERS

Read full article on original website
Rachel Maddow’s reduced workload keeps hurting MSNBC as 'glorified understudy' Alex Wagner struggles in demo
Rachel Maddow’s decision to only work Mondays continues to cause problems for MSNBC, as Alex Wagner has failed to fill the massive hole the network’s biggest star created at 9 p.m. Maddow, who makes roughly $30 million per year, shocked MSNBC viewers earlier this year when she announced...
Former Fox News Anchor's New Talk Show on HBO Max Gets Premiere Date
Chris Wallace's talk show, Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?, will premiere on HBO Max on Sept. 23 before debuting on CNN two days later, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The show, which features interviewers with celebrities, CEOs, politicians and other prominent people, originated on CNN+ before the streaming service shuttered in April, and Warner Bros. Discovery announced soon after that Wallace's series would continue on different platforms in the fall.
These Are the Top-Rated Cable News Shows for September 2022
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Fox News’ The Five marked yet another month as the most-watched cable news show, averaging 3.3 million total viewers in the 5 p.m. hour during September 2022. That’s now nine out of the past 10 months that the panel news-talk program has averaged more viewers than any other cable news show; a remarkable achievement for a non-primetime show.
Chris Cuomo’s NewsNation Show to Debut Monday, Oct. 3
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. NewsNation announced that Chris Cuomo’s new weeknight show, Cuomo, will debut on Monday, October 3 at 8 p.m. ET. The show,...
Fox News Anchor Makes Major Slip-Up During Hurricane Ian Coverage
The mistake occurred as Martha MacCallum and other Fox News anchors discussed Hurricane Ian’s impact in Florida on Wednesday.
NBC's $10 Million Dollar Mistake: Under Siege 'Meet The Press' Moderator Chuck Todd Set To Land Massive Golden Handshake If Fired
NBC will have to pay more than $10 million dollars if it decides to jettison embattled Meet The Press host Chuck Todd, Radar has learned.Peacock’s top brass recently re-signed Todd, 50, to a multi-year multi-million-dollar contract — meaning if it’s decided that a new moderator is needed for the ailing show, the embarrassing U-turn would also deliver colossal egg on the face.“Chuck only recently put pen to paper on a new contract,” a source close to the situation said.The goateed anchor agreed to a two-year contract extension in a deal worth at least $10 million dollars, the insider added.As RadarOnline.com...
"Moron who has no business running for president": Trump-DeSantis cold war devolves into insults
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who recently made headlines for flying 48 migrants to Martha's Vineyard, was praised by Republicans for standing up against the Biden administration's immigration policies, but his political stunt has angered one of his closest allies – former President Donald Trump. Trump has privately accused DeSantis...
'Wasn't A Lot For Us To Talk About': Axed CNN Host Chris Cuomo Got The Cold Shoulder From Don Lemon & Others After Firing
Disgraced TV anchor Chris Cuomo said he got the cold shoulder from his fellow CNN personalities after Jeff Zucker fired him last year, RadarOnline.com has learned. Cuomo was given the boot in December 2021 over his role in his brother Gov. Andrew Cuomo's harassment scandal, revealing that although he hasn't spoken to Zucker in quite some time, he views the ex-CNN boss' accomplishments very highly.During a bombshell podcast interview, he was asked whether or not he remained in touch with his ex-boss or former co-workers on the network."You do have a lot of friends at CNN. You have not talked...
Zerlina Maxwell to Leave MSNBC Sept. 15
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Zerlina Maxwell, on Tuesday, announced on Twitter that she will be leaving MSNBC once her streaming show ends September 15. Maxwell has...
Karine Jean-Pierre called out for 'embarrassing' answers after Biden's gaffe about late congresswoman
Matt Gorman slams the White House for defending President Biden's embarrassing and offensive gaffe where he was looking for the late Congresswoman Walorski.
Number Of Black Prime-Time Cable Anchors Shrinks Amid Concerns About CNN’s New Direction
CNN moving Don Lemon to its morning show leaves just one Black cable news TV anchor during the prime-time hours amid concerns about network's new direction. The post Number Of Black Prime-Time Cable Anchors Shrinks Amid Concerns About CNN’s New Direction appeared first on NewsOne.
Ex-Mueller prosecutor: Trump is "quiet-quitting" special master case after realizing his "blunder"
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a ‘Save America’ rally in support of Arizona GOP candidates on July 22, 2022 in Prescott Valley, Arizona. (Mario Tama/Getty Images) Former general counsel of the FBI Andrew Weissmann explained why he thinks Donald Trump is "quiet quitting" his special master case.
Fox Nation's Sharon Osbourne blasts ‘ignorant’ Don Lemon, ‘cray-cray’ Joy Behar
Fox Nation’s "Sharon Osbourne: To Hell & Back" namesake Sharon Osbourne blasted "ignorant" CNN host Don Lemon and "cray-cray" ABC News host Joy Behar for wronging her over the years in a new interview. Lemon, who was recently moved from CNN’s primetime lineup to a morning show gig, came...
Trump's legal troubles mount as Oath Keepers plan to throw him under the bus at sedition trial
With Hurricane Ian bearing down on Florida, it's completely understandable why the House committee investigating the January 6 insurrection postponed Wednesday's scheduled hearing. No new date has been scheduled, though it will be coming soon and is likely to be another doozy of a hearing. As Heather "Digby" Parton, notes, the word is that the committee will focus heavily on the role of long-time Donald Trump confidante Roger Stone, and the role he played in planning and executing the Capitol riot.
Fox News Tops September And Third-Quarter Viewership, All Networks See Drop In Key Demo
Fox News again topped its cable news rivals in total viewers and a key demographic during the month of September and for the third quarter. But it was a rather dismal period for the networks when it comes to drawing viewers in the key 25-54 demo, as they all saw audience declines in the category versus a year ago. MSNBC and Fox News did show some growth in certain categories of total viewers, and there is hope among executives that interest in the 2022 midterms will lead to uptick as November approaches. In September, Fox News averaged 2.13 million viewers, down 15%...
Ted Cruz Jokes Floridians Don't 'Have to Worry' About Floods Thanks to Dems
Cruz's tweet was in response to a clip of Senator Amy Klobuchar saying that Hurricane Ian is a reason why voters should back Democrats in the midterms.
Trump told Chris Christie that he would condemn white supremacists but not right away because 'a lot of these people vote': book
Trump did not want to condemn white supremacists right away during his 2016 campaign. That's according to NYT's Maggie Haberman's forthcoming book, "Confidence Man." Trump told Chris Christie that "a lot of these people vote," referring to white supremacists. Then-2016 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump did not immediately condemn white...
Sunday Show Ratings For 2021-22 Season: ‘This Week’ First In Demo, ‘Face The Nation’ Tops Total Viewers; All Programs See Audience Declines Vs. Last Year
ABC News’ This Week With George Stephanopoulos topped the key adults 25-54 demographic among the Sunday news programs the 2021-22 broadcast television season, while CBS News’ Face the Nation again was the most watched in total viewers. All of the network Sunday shows shed viewers from the 2020-21 season, a period that included the momentous presidential election and its aftermath. Since then, some of the programs have gone through some changes, while there has been some speculation of the long-term future of the Sunday mainstays and their Beltway focus. This Week, which features Stephanopoulos, Jonathan Karl and Martha Raddatz as hosts, averaged...
President Biden shocks Twitter with cringeworthy gaffe about deceased congresswoman
President Biden raised eyebrows on Wednesday when he searched the crowd for a deceased congresswoman during a speech at a White House summit on hunger and nutrition.
Q3 2022 Cable Network Ranker: Fox News Is Most-Watched Basic Cable Network; ESPN No. 1 Among Adults 25-54
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Another quarter, another Nielsen ratings win for Fox News Channel. According to live-plus-same-day data from Nielsen, FNC was the most-watched basic cable network in total day (6 a.m.-6 a.m.) and in primetime (8-11 p.m.) for the third quarter of 2022.
