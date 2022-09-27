Read full article on original website
Popculture
UGA Football Player Arrested, Facing 7 Charges
Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Javon Bullard was arrested Sunday morning and charged with seven misdemeanors including DUI under the age of 21, according to the Athens Banner-Herald. Police pulled Bullard over at 3 a.m. ET because he was driving without his headlights. The college football player subsequently swerved into oncoming traffic nearly causing an accident and had blood-alcohol levels of 0.143 and 0.148.
247Sports
Georgia Tech coaching candidates: Two names 'make the most sense,' Bronco Mendenhall 'ready to get back in'
Georgia Tech might have numerous options to choose from when it comes to the football team’s next head coach. After Geoff Collins was fired, ESPN’s Pete Thamel named a couple of candidates that made the most sense for the Yellow Jackets while naming two others to keep a keen eye on. Coastal Carolina coach Jamey Chadwell and Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien currently make the most sense, according to Thamel.
Auburn football vs Georgia kickoff time announced
Auburn will be playing Georgia in primetime.
247Sports
Clemson's Dabo Swinney takes issue with ACC schedule, non-conference criticisms
Clemson plays host to NC State on Saturday night in a clash of top-10 unbeatens, a game that shows the challenges of this season's schedule for the Tigers, according to Tigers coach Dabo Swinney. Even with College GameDay in town for the matchup to potentially decide the ACC Atlantic, Swinney took issue this week with a question centered around his team's slate overall.
scorebooklive.com
Tyler Williams, nation's top uncommitted wide receiver, chooses Georgia Bulldogs
Wide receivers have come off the board quickly during the 2023 recruiting cycle. In fact, entering the week the nation's top-19 pass-catchers had all already announced their decisions. No. 20? That would be Lakeland High School (Florida) four-star wide receiver Tyler Williams. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound receiver was down to a...
All in the Family: Beau Maye Joins Carolina Basketball Team
Another member of the Maye family is going to wear a North Carolina uniform. Beau Maye will be a walk-on for the 2022-23 UNC Basketball team, Inside Carolina has confirmed. Beau is the tallest of Mark and Aimee Maye's four sons, standing 6-foot-9. He's now the third of the Maye brothers to be a Tar Heel athlete, and the fourth to play college sports. His father, Mark, played for Carolina football from 1983-88. His oldest brother, Luke, earned First Team All-ACC and Third-Team All America honors playing for Carolina Basketball from 2015-18, hitting one of the biggest shots in program history en route to the 2017 national championship. His youngest brother, Drake, is the redshirt-freshman starting quarterback for the football team and the highest-rated quarterback in the ACC through the football season's first four weeks.
Four-star shooting guard Parker Friedrichsen set to announce commitment on Tuesday with 247Sports
Bixby (Okla.) shooting guard Parker Friedrichsen is ready to announce his college decision and he will do it live on 247Sports. Ranked No. 102 overall in the class of 2023, Friedrichsen will decide between his final three of Davidson, Nebraska and Notre Dame this Tuesday the 27th of September at 4:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. CT and his announcement can be viewed here.
247Sports
Big Ten's pursuit of Oregon, Stanford, Washington and Cal could collapse Pac-12, per report
The Big Ten Conference's pursuit of Oregon, Stanford, Washington and Cal could collapse the Pac-12, industry sources have told CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd this week. There's fear that another round of potential expansion punctuated by monetary gain through annual revenue would gut the conference out West and lead to it dissolving in the future.
What is Georgia getting in 4-star WR Tyler Williams?
4-star WR Tyler Williams announced his college football commitment LIVE on 247Sports to the Georgia Bulldogs. The Class of 2023 wide receiver from Lakeland, Florida is the No. 182 ranked player in Top247.
What Kansas State players are saying ahead of their game against Texas Tech
This is what Kansas State players are saying ahead of their game against Texas Tech on Saturday, October 1, 2022. On his play against OU... "I tried to play my butt off every week, it's just something I've tried to be a staple of just hard work and playing hard. I feel like in and out every week I try to play hard not just against OU, just against everybody."
College football predictions for Week 5's biggest games: Alabama, Clemson on upset alert
College football predictions for Week 5's biggest games are here and the impact of Hurricane Ian has altered the way many games could be played this week in wet and soggy conditions. The unbeaten top 10 matchup featuring Clemson and NC State is one to keep an eye on Saturday night with the storm expected to pass over South Carolina during the contest. We're putting the Tigers on upset alert given last season's loss to the Wolfpack and the competitive battle expected at Memorial Stadium this weekend.
Josh Pate's Week 5 Bold Predictions: Bryan Harsin Enters Final Week At Auburn
Josh Pate joins Chris Hassel to share his bold prediction that Bryan Harsin will enter his final week at Auburn.
UGA assistant named as candidate for Georgia Tech coaching vacancy
Georgia Bulldogs running back coach Dell McGee has been named as a top candidate for the Georgia Tech head coaching vacancy. The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets fired head coach Geoff Collins. Collins struggled to win games during his 38-game career as head coach. The Yellow Jackets went 10-28 during Collins’...
Fresno State at Boise State kickoff time, TV details announced
The television selection and kickoff time for Fresno State’s Oct. 8 game at Boise State was announced on Monday. The game has been chosen for an FS1 broadcast with a 6:45 p.m. PT (7:45 p.m. MT) kickoff time. Monday’s announcement was the first of five consecutive weeks where Fresno...
247Sports
BREAKING: Utah basketball picks up the commitment of promising 2024 prospect David Katoa
On Monday, Craig Smith and his Runnin' Utes program picked up a commitment from local product andReal Salt Lake Academy guard David Katoa. A 2024 prospect, Katoa is the first commit for Smith and his staff in the '24 cycle. Katoa announced his commitment via Instagram on Monday:. A 6-foot-4,...
Excerpt: Kelly on the UW Offense/UCLA Defensive Match-Up
Check out this clip from UCLA head coach Chip Kelly talking about the key matchup of this week's game: Washington's offense and UCLA's defense. For the full video, GO HERE.
VIP: On Illini football JUCO OL targets, top 2023 DB targets and new 2024 offers
Illini Inquirer publisher Jeremy Werner weighs in on Illinois football's latest 2024 offers, JUCO recruiting and two top Class of 2023 defensive back targets.
Prister’s Thursday Thoughts
Drew Pyne has the opportunity to live up to his Notre Dame dreams. Audric Estime looking like a “Baby Bus.” Zeke Correll’s outstanding response to adversity. Howard Cross III’s step toward stardom. Rookie cornerbacks impress. The spectacular Jon Sot.
Recently offered four-star receiver visiting Ohio State on Saturday
St. Louis (Mo.) Christian Brothers College wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan is visiting Ohio State and the Buckeyes offered earlier in the month.
Daily Delivery: An annoying PA announcer, strobe lights, and a feisty yell leader ... wow Oklahoma
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Now that Kansas State has won at Oklahoma, Fitz has some thoughts about how the game was managed by the University of Oklahoma. From an annoying public address announcer who was still talking with the quarterback under center to a strobe effect that was used too often and also when players were on the field to an OU yell leader stepping forward to talk trash to K-State quarterback Adrian Martinez after his 55-yard run, someone at OU needs to held accountable for the chaos of the game production.
247Sports
