WWEEK
Turning Fish Grease Into Diesel Fuel Could Solve Oregon’s Carbon Problem. Why Are Enviros So Queasy?
At the Quincy Grange Hall near Clatskanie last week, 75 farmers and residents of the lowlands along the Columbia River debated the future of a clean-fuels project that could slash carbon emissions by 7 million metric tons a year. That’s the equivalent of taking a million cars off Oregon roads....
Tiny Oregon town hosts 1st wind-solar-battery 'hybrid' plant
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A renewable energy plant in Oregon that combines solar power, wind power and massive batteries to store the energy generated there officially opened Wednesday as the first utility-scale plant of its kind in North America. The project, which can generate enough electricity to power a small city at maximum output, addresses a key challenge facing the utility industry as the U.S. transitions away from fossil fuels and increasingly turns to solar and wind farms for power. Wind and solar are clean sources of power, but utilities have been forced to fill in gaps when the...
opb.org
As the US explores building offshore wind farm in Oregon, concerns arise
Your browser does not support the audio element. The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management is currently looking into the possibility of wind farms in Oregon. There are two areas of interest: Coos Bay and Brookings. The hope is that offshore wind in Oregon could provide about three gigawatts of energy, which can power about a million homes. But in Coos Bay, the proposed site is drawing concerns from the fishing industry. Nick Edwards is the owner of the F/V Carter Jon. He’s arguing the locations would eliminate fishing in those areas and worries the windmill turbines would harm the marine ecosystem. Edwards joins us to share his thoughts on the project. We’ll also hear from Doug Boren, the Pacific Regional Director for BOEM. He tells us where Oregon is in the process and addresses some of the concerns.
In Oregon, farmers are revamping century-old irrigation canals to stem water loss
Converting irrigation ditches into pipelines can save water — and create a new source of renewable energy. “This story was originally published by Grist. You can subscribe to its weekly newsletter here.”. In the desert of central Oregon, east of the Cascade mountains, farmers have been working the arid...
Rocketing gas prices continue as Oregon sees largest price spike in U.S.
The average price for a gallon of gas continues to soar in Oregon after hitting the $5-per-gallon mark on Sept. 26. AAA reports that prices have risen by 59 cents statewide in the last week, the largest 7-day increase in the nation.
ijpr.org
Oregon gas prices rising faster than anywhere in the country
If you’ve filled up your car recently, this may not be news to you: The average price of a gallon of gas in Oregon has gone up a lot recently. After 14 consecutive weeks of prices falling at the pump, they spiked over the past week, more sharply in Oregon than in any state in the country according to the American Automobile Association. The AAA analysis found the average gas price at Oregon pumps went up 50 cents per gallon.
Sport salmon fishing to reopen on lower Columbia River
Sport salmon fishing will reopen Saturday on the lower Columbia River from Tongue Point to Bonneville Dam and will include the retention of fall chinook and coho salmon. Oregon and Washington met by telephone late Wednesday and said enough protected fish have cleared the area to allow the resumption of sport seasons.
KTVZ
Oregon wins federal approval for big Medicaid changes; first in nation to include food, housing funds
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Oregon received federal approval Wednesday to pilot first-in-the-nation changes to the state’s Medicaid program over the next five years. Here's the rest of the Oregon Health Authority announcement and a news release from Gov. Kate Brown:. Under the agreement, Oregon would receive $1.1 billion in...
Would-be Metolius developers sue Oregon for $30 million, saying state didn’t live up to bargain
Thirteen years since their planned destination resort in the Metolius river basin was derailed by broad new environmental protections of the area, proponents of the resort have sued the state seeking $30 million. At the time, Jim Kean and Shane Lundgren, who hoped to build an “eco-resort” dubbed The Metolian,...
3 Great Steakhouses in Oregon
It is true that is easy to prepare a good steak in the comfort of your home. However, all of us love to go out with our friends and family from time to time and let others prepare our delicious food. If you too love to go out occasionally, keep on reading to find out about three amazing restaurants in Oregon that are great for both a casual meal as well as for celebrating a special occasion. Here are three great steakhouses in Oregon that you should visit.
opb.org
State sends millions to Eastern Oregon to deal with storm damage, pollution
Whether it was floods, tainted drinking water or a severe hailstorm, the Oregon Legislature’s Emergency Board recently approved millions of dollars to address the Eastern Oregon environmental crises of months past. A joint body of House and Senate members who meet between legislative sessions to approve emergency funding, the...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Multiple Ongoing Wolf Depredation Investigations in Eastern Oregon
UNION COUNTY – (Release from the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife) September 26, 2022 – Union County B (Palmer Junction Area) General Situation and Animal Information: On 9/24/22, a herder found an 80 lb. dead lamb in a private commercial timber land allotment. Hide and tissue was missing from the hindquarters, but the carcass was otherwise intact. It was estimated that the sheep died approximately 72 hours prior to the investigation.
Oregon gas prices jump 50 cents as refinery issues cut fuel supply
After a three-month reprieve from rising gas prices, Oregonians saw the average price per gallon jump 50 cents this week to $5.14, the largest increase of any state in the country. The sudden jump is tied to oil refinery issues, according to AAA. Several refineries in California and Washington are...
oregontoday.net
Oregon, Washington joined by Nevada in offering new prescription discount card, Sept. 27
PORTLAND, Ore.—Nevada has just joined Oregon and Washington in offering the ArrayRx card, a state-backed program that can save individuals up to 80% for generic drugs and 20% for brand-name drugs. The ArrayRx Card, formerly known as Oregon/Washington Prescription Discount Card, has helped more than 550,000 participants in both states save money on needed prescription drugs for nearly two decades. Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak received his prescription discount card Sept. 22 to celebrate the state’s participation in the ArrayRx pharmacy discount program. “Since 2003, Oregonians have been able to access our state sponsored pharmacy discount card, and today we welcome Nevadans to the ArrayRx family,” said Trevor Douglass, DC, MPH, pharmacy purchasing director at Oregon Health Authority (OHA). “Oregon and Washington have a rich history of collaborating on the pharmacy purchasing front.” By implementing the ArrayRx Card program, Nevada will be able to offer the same savings that people in Oregon and Washington have enjoyed, thanks to the expansion of the ArrayRx pooled purchasing potential. How the ArrayRx card works: For people interested in using ArrayRx, the enrollment process is simple and free, and there no age or income restrictions. For those who have insurance, they can choose to use the ArrayRx Card or their pharmacy benefit at the point of sale, whichever provides a better price. All U.S. Food and Drug Administration-approved drugs prescribed by a licensed provider are eligible for a discount. Mail-order and specialty drugs are also available. “The ArrayRx card was supportive to many Oregonians during the historic wildfires that broke out during Labor Day weekend 2020,” said Heidi Murphy, pharmacy purchasing program and ArrayRx operations manager at OHA. “Evacuees were able to contact ArrayRx and quickly get discounted medications to replace those they had to leave behind when fleeing the fires. Receiving their needed medications helped provide some stability in an otherwise stressful and difficult situation.” Donna Sullivan, chief pharmacy officer for the Washington Health Care Authority, ArrayRx offers pharmacy benefit management services for local government, private sector businesses, labor organizations and individuals. “Between 2003 and 2022, 1.2 million participants in Oregon and Washington benefitted from the ArrayRx services,” Sullivan said. “We welcome the residents of Nevada to receive the same prescription drug discounts through the ArrayRx Card.” To learn more about the ArrayRX Discount Card, visit www.arrayrxcard.com. The website is available in Spanish at: https://www.arrayrxcard.com/es.
KXL
Gas Prices Rising Again in Oregon
If you’ve headed to a gas station for a fill-up, you may have encountered an unwelcome surprise. For the first time since August, Oregon’s price per gallon has soared above five dollars. AAA’s Marie Dodds says prices are climbing in the West, much higher than the rest of...
opb.org
Pacific Northwest heat wave was a freak, 10,000-year event, study finds
A new study finds the Pacific Northwest’s extreme heat wave last summer was a freak event that should only happen once in 10,000 years and it was even hotter because of climate change. Records were broken across the region in June of 2021, as temperatures soared as high as...
whatcom-news.com
Group of SONIC Drive-In franchisees ordered by court to stop operating under SONIC brand
FERNDALE, Wash. — Whatcom County’s only SONIC Drive-In location recently closed following customer complaints of unfulfilled orders due to inventory shortages. Today, The Kitsap Sun reported (paywall) that the problems can be traced back to court proceedings between Sonic Industries LLC and a group of franchisees operating in Washington and Oregon in Oklahoma US District Court where Sonic Corporate is based.
Oregon’s revolutionary renewable energy facility opens near Lexington
LEXINGTON — The Wheatridge Renewable Energy Facility near Lexington is officially open. Portland General Electric held a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday, Sept. 28, to commission Wheatridge, a cutting-edge, first-of-its-kind facility in the United States that combines wind, solar and batteries to produce enough renewable energy to power approximately 100,000 homes.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Destination Oregon: Allison Inn
What if we told you that you could relax and rejuvenate yourself while being pampered in Willamette Valley wine country? Are you in?. Nestled in a grapevine-covered hillside is a place that promises to indulge your senses while providing top drawer lodging. This is The Allison Inn, just outside of...
kptv.com
How high inflation in Turkey is causing a ripple effect in Oregon
ST. PAUL, Ore. (KPTV) - High inflation in Turkey, is causing a big ripple effect all the way to Oregon. You’ll find the problem in the hazelnut farms of the Willamette Valley, where prices of the tasty nut are falling fast. That’s because Turkey produces about 70% of hazelnuts all over the world. And when prices fall there, they fall here too.
