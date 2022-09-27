Read full article on original website
Kentucky Will Change Its Name In Honor Of The Ford Super Duty
The all-new 2023 Ford Super Duty makes its debut tomorrow, and we've already seen glimpses of the truck from several teasers, including one that confirms the return of a Power Stroke diesel engine option. This reveal is big news for the state of Kentucky where the Super Duty is assembled, so much that the governor has proclaimed the reveal date (September 27, 2022) will be known as KenTRUCKy Day. Furthermore, the entire state (for one day only) will be known as KenTRUCKy. Be sure to address your outgoing mail accordingly.
Ford to invest $700M, add 500 jobs at Louisville truck plant
Ford will invest $700 million mainly at its Kentucky Truck Plant in Louisville, creating about 500 new jobs over the next four years.
3 Great Pizza Places in Kentucky
What's your favorite thing to order when you go out? If the answer is a pizza, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing pizza places in Kentucky that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants are famous for serving only delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so definitely give them a try next time you are in the area.
Kentucky hits record number of bourbon barrels
FRANKFORT, Ky. — The number of bourbon barrels in Kentucky reached a record number this year, the Kentucky Distillers' Association said. As of January, the state reached 11.4 million barrels, or 12 million when other aging spirits are included, the group said in a news release Tuesday. The record...
Are You Brave Enough to Drive Kentucky’s Sleepy Hollow Road?
I've heard the phrase "Washington slept here" my whole life. I don't know why, though. It means nothing other than the completion of the 1942 movie titled George Washington Slept Here. THE OTHER SLEEPY HOLLOW...AND IT'S JUST AS SCARY. In Kentucky, however, "Washington slept here" is an accurate description of...
AAA: Hurricane Ian partly to blame for gas price spike in Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - If gas hasn’t increased where you live, chances are it will. Reports out of Richmond say some gas stations have increased 30 cents. AAA says it’s because of an oil refinery fire in Ohio, plus Hurricane Ian. We talked to Tony Evola, who is...
Dig Deep With a Website That Reveals More Than 100 Kentucky Archaeological Sites
I have an aunt who lives in the middle of nowhere in western New Mexico. She moved out there 70 years ago and never looked back. But she was born in Kentucky and LOVES its rich history. Just don't ask her to remember where THIS Owensboro landmark or THAT Owensboro landmark was because she doesn't.
Weekend Pass in Kentucky: Sept. 30 – Oct. 2
Friday September 30 @ 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday October 1 @ 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday October 2 @ 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday October 1 @ 7:30 p.m. Friday September 30 @ 7 p.m. Saturday October 1 @ 8 p.m. Kentucky Opera. Sunday October 2...
Monster Velvet Bucks from Kentucky and Tennessee
Kentucky and Tennessee (along with a few other southern states) offer the unique opportunity for bowhunters to kill stud bucks in velvet every year. Velvet season was no disappointment this year, as many hunters filled their tags on early-season monsters still packing the fuzzy stuff. All whitetail bucks that are...
Topgolf in Louisville: Staff talks hiring blitz, 'unique' features of site
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The first Topgolf in Louisville is nearing completion and getting closer to opening. Topgolf representatives announced a hiring blitz Wednesday to fill 500 positions for the 65,000-square-foot entertainment venue they say will be open before the holidays. "In all spectrum's, hourly managers, our administrators, cooks, bartenders,...
Kentucky recoups $15M from Bevin administration’s mill investment
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — A $15 million investment made by former governor Matt Bevin for an aluminum mill in northeastern Kentucky that never materialized was recouped, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday during his Team Kentucky update. The land, which was previously acquired as part of the proposed project, will...
Are These Old Kentucky Sayings or Just Southern Phrases?
You could spend a long time going over a list of folk sayings that are uniquely American. I did it in my Introduction to Folklore class at Western Kentucky University. The whole class had a ball. But "uniquely American" is one thing; "specifically regional" is another thing entirely. And I've...
5 Charming Waterfront Towns in Kentucky
Summer may have officially come to an end, but it’s never too late to enjoy the beauty and charm of waterfront towns around the South. And while the Commonwealth of Kentucky is a landlocked state, that doesn’t mean it’s lacking in beautiful bodies of water. Whether you’re looking to picnic, birdwatch, enjoy the scenic views, attend a festival or waterside concert, or even take a Bourbon Boat Tour (seriously!), these five waterfront towns in Kentucky offer all of that and more.
Order issued to lift restrictions on Kentucky crews heading to Florida amid Hurricane Ian
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray has issued an order to help speed emergency crews to Florida amid Hurricane Ian. The order exempts drivers of commercial vehicles, heading to Florida to help restore power and clean debris when needed, from limits on hours of driving and having to stop at weigh stations. The vehicles also are exempt from permit fees for overweight/over-dimensional loads, and International Registration Plan requirements are waived for vehicles providing relief supplies and services.
Hurricane Ian: Work Vehicles Respond
As Hurricane Ian leaves parts of Florida devastated in its wake and continues to pummel the East Coast of the U.S., utilities, government agencies, trucking fleets, and other commercial entities are responding. Twitter uses have been providing an up-close perspective on how those entities are deploying work vehicles to protect...
5 Crazy Ways Nature Predicts We’ll Have A Harsh Hard Winter for Kentucky & Indiana (PHOTOS)
There are all kinds of ways people try to predict winter but they say nature is the best way to do it. Observing these things can often be your best bet in knowing what's ahead. FIVE WAYS NATURE PREDICTS A HARSH WINTER. If you're anything like me you always take...
This Louisville-area suburb is among the top 20 in the nation, report says
SELLERSBURG, Ind. (Haley Cawthon) — A Southern Indiana town just 10 miles north of Downtown Louisville is one of the best suburbs in the U.S.,according to Louisville Business First's reporting on a recent study. Watch WLKY's coverage in the player up top. Sellersburg, Indiana, came in at No. 19...
Former WAVE News meteorologist inducted into Kentucky Broadcasters Hall of Fame
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After a career that spanned more than 23 years at WAVE News from 1987 to 2010 and several additional years in the Louisville market, meteorologist John Belski was inducted into the Kentucky Broadcasters Hall of Fame Monday night. It’s the association’s highest honor. WAVE...
Kentucky teen beekeeper is creating a national buzz
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Keith Griffith III has been stung by a bee 20 times in the past three years. “These are all hive beetles and we’re gonna have to take some little precautions to deal with these guys,” said Griffith. Beekeeping is serious, and sometimes painful, but...
Mom who abandoned autistic son, was arrested in Ky., learns sentence
CINCINNATI (WXIX/WKYT) - An Indiana woman who was arrested in Kentucky after abandoning her 5-year-old autistic, non-verbal son on a cold, dark, rainy street in Colerain Township, Ohio learned her sentence Wednesday. Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Jennifer Branch ordered Heather Adkins to undergo six months of mental health...
