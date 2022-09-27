Read full article on original website
Top247 safety Braxton Myers commits to Ole Miss
Coppell (Texas) High Top247 safety Braxton Myers announced his commitment to Ole Miss on Thursday afternoon, a former USC verbal that also had offers from the likes of Arkansas, Auburn, Clemson, Florida State, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, TCU and Texas. The highly-recruited defensive back is commit No. 12 for...
Ole Miss offers a handful of 2025 prospects from St. Louis
On the recruiting trail, the Rebels went up north to St. Louis, Missouri to get a head start on a handful of 2025 prospects, all of which from the same powerhouse high school basketball program in Missouri. While there, Ole Miss offered 6-foot-7, 200 pound power forward Nicholas Randall, point...
Ole Miss second Power 5 offer for Bay Springs defensive tackle Kamron Beavers. He talks about it inside.
Ole Miss became the second Power 5 program to pull the trigger on an offer to a 2024 defensive tackle out of Bay Springs (Miss.) High School this week. A few days after.
saturdaytradition.com
SEC head coach slams fanbase for leaving early, says stadium 'looks like a high school game'
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin was not happy with the fans leaving early during Saturday’s win over Tulsa. It turned out to be a 35-27 win for Mississippi and Kiffin wanted to see more fans stay for the entire game. The game ended up being close at the end and Kiffin’s team was able to hold on for a win.
Does college football have an attendance problem? Lane Kiffin's fan gripes bring up fair point
No. 14 Ole Miss hosts No. 7 Kentucky on Saturday in Oxford. Both teams are undefeated. This is, to say the least, a big game. The scant few area hotel rooms available are running $600 a night, you can forget about a Friday night reservation at City Grocery and the cops are already warning everyone about the traffic.
Daeshun Ruffin on recovering before season opener: 'There is no doubt.'
After overcoming an early injury a handful of games into last season, Ole Miss guard Daeshun Ruffin was onto something nearing the halfway point of SEC play once he returned to the floor, before his season ended abruptly in Baton Rouge. Ruffin averaged 12.2 points per game in the 14...
How has Ole Miss recently fared against the Wildcats?
The preseason is over. It's time for SEC football in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. It's also a top-15 matchup as well, where both teams are looking to advance to 5-0 and perform a lot better from last week's lack-luster wins. The Rebels will be back inside Vaught-Hemingway Stadium next Saturday, October 1...
Josh Pate's Week 5 Bold Predictions: State Of Mississippi Steals Show This Weekend
Josh Pate joins Chris Hassel to share his bold prediction that the state of Mississippi will steal the show this weekend.
Late Kick: Kentucky will knock off Ole Miss in week 5
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate previews the week 5 matchup between Kentucky and Ole Miss.
Lane Kiffin Talks Home Atmosphere, Looks Back at 2020 Victory Over Kentucky
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin held his game-week press conference on Monday, ahead of the Rebels' upcoming game against No. 7 Kentucky. The always blunt, dry-humor enthusiast didn't have much to say about the Wildcats. However, he did have some words for his players regarding the lackluster ...
beckersspine.com
16-physician orthopedic practice to build Mississippi location
Hattiesburg, Miss.-based Southern Bone & Joint will build a facility in Laurel, Miss. costing up to $12 million, the Leader-Call reported Sept. 28. Construction is expected to begin in early 2023, the report said. It will be 20,000- to 30,000-square-feet, and the project will cost $7 million to $12 million. The clinic will be designed to accommodate future expansion.
actionnews5.com
Ole Miss students demand answers in search of Jay Lee
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The friends of missing Ole Miss student demand answers after letters to Lafayette County judge surface that advocate for the release of the accused murderer. “Nobody has been found, and that’s heartbreaking,” Braylyn Johnson told Action News 5. Last week the non-profit news agency...
flagpole.com
Remembering the Riots When James Meredith Integrated Ole Miss 60 Years Ago
“He went down to Oxford Town/ Guns and clubs followed him down/ All because his face was brown/ Better get away from Oxford Town.” So sang Bob Dylan after a mob of white supremacist rioters surged through the campus of the University of Mississippi after a young Black man named James Meredith was admitted to the long-segregated Ole Miss in 1962.
Ole Miss hits the NASCAR track this weekend
(Release) Ole Miss Athletics and Hattori Racing Enterprises (HRE) announced Tuesday that NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver Chase Purdy will don the colors of his alma mater at Talladega Superspeedway on Saturday, Oct. 1. The 22-year-old Meridian, Mississippi, native attended Ole Miss for three years before restarting his racing career in Camping World Trucks competition in 2020 and is elated to fly the colors of his home school.
thelocalvoice.net
University of Mississippi Ranks Top in State for Getting a Job After Graduation
Honor marks sixth consecutive year of recognition; Ole Miss among only two SEC schools listed. More than nine in ten recent University of Mississippi graduates have found and kept a job after graduation. That is why Zippia.com named UM the best college in Mississippi for getting a job for the sixth consecutive year.
The Rock visits Mississippi trailer park where he lived as a teen
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson took a trip down memory lane visiting the trailer park in Walls, Mississippi, where he spent his teenage years. Bob Turner, the owner of the Lakeview Trailer Park, posted pictures on his Facebook page of Johnson with Walls alderman and former wrestling manager Bruno Lauer, also known as […]
MDOT projects progress in Pine Belt region
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Commissioner Tom King, Southern Transportation District, announced updates to several Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) projects in south Mississippi. “We’re proud to see many major infrastructure projects come to completion this summer, especially two major drawbridge projects along the Mississippi Gulf Coast,” said King. “We’re dedicated to improving the safety and efficiency […]
Owner of house where infamous Mississippi brothel operated said ‘Old South still lives in Natchez.’ Wants no part of system that wants to punish him over property condition.
The owner of a once infamous Mississippi brothel made it known to the Natchez Preservation Commission that he will not be a part of the “good ole boy” system that is trying to punish him over the dilapidated condition of the historic property,. A newly painted sign appeared...
State Auditor's Report details where some of the Welfare money went in Mississippi
Mississippi needy families were not the recipients. The Family Resource Center (FRC) was created to assist needy families in Mississippi and provide Victim assistance, counseling, food, diapers, and other needs. It was under the direction of Christi Webb. Nancy New, named in the Welfare Fraud, ran the Mississippi Community Education Center (MCEC), which was also reportedly created to help the needy. Both the FRC and MCEC worked under the Mississippi Department of Human Services, run by John Davis, who was also involved in the fraud. The FRC and the MCEC seemed to work in conjunction with each other to pocket millions.
wtva.com
Mississippi school districts receive A-F grades for first time since 2019
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi public school districts received letter grades for the first time since 2019. Schools and districts are graded each year on performance. A is the highest grade and F is the lowest. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, 2019 was the last time when the Mississippi State...
