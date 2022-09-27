ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

247Sports

Top247 safety Braxton Myers commits to Ole Miss

Coppell (Texas) High Top247 safety Braxton Myers announced his commitment to Ole Miss on Thursday afternoon, a former USC verbal that also had offers from the likes of Arkansas, Auburn, Clemson, Florida State, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, TCU and Texas. The highly-recruited defensive back is commit No. 12 for...
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

How has Ole Miss recently fared against the Wildcats?

The preseason is over. It's time for SEC football in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. It's also a top-15 matchup as well, where both teams are looking to advance to 5-0 and perform a lot better from last week's lack-luster wins. The Rebels will be back inside Vaught-Hemingway Stadium next Saturday, October 1...
LEXINGTON, KY
beckersspine.com

16-physician orthopedic practice to build Mississippi location

Hattiesburg, Miss.-based Southern Bone & Joint will build a facility in Laurel, Miss. costing up to $12 million, the Leader-Call reported Sept. 28. Construction is expected to begin in early 2023, the report said. It will be 20,000- to 30,000-square-feet, and the project will cost $7 million to $12 million. The clinic will be designed to accommodate future expansion.
LAUREL, MS
actionnews5.com

Ole Miss students demand answers in search of Jay Lee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The friends of missing Ole Miss student demand answers after letters to Lafayette County judge surface that advocate for the release of the accused murderer. “Nobody has been found, and that’s heartbreaking,” Braylyn Johnson told Action News 5. Last week the non-profit news agency...
GRENADA, MS
flagpole.com

Remembering the Riots When James Meredith Integrated Ole Miss 60 Years Ago

“He went down to Oxford Town/ Guns and clubs followed him down/ All because his face was brown/ Better get away from Oxford Town.” So sang Bob Dylan after a mob of white supremacist rioters surged through the campus of the University of Mississippi after a young Black man named James Meredith was admitted to the long-segregated Ole Miss in 1962.
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

Ole Miss hits the NASCAR track this weekend

(Release) Ole Miss Athletics and Hattori Racing Enterprises (HRE) announced Tuesday that NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver Chase Purdy will don the colors of his alma mater at Talladega Superspeedway on Saturday, Oct. 1. The 22-year-old Meridian, Mississippi, native attended Ole Miss for three years before restarting his racing career in Camping World Trucks competition in 2020 and is elated to fly the colors of his home school.
OXFORD, MS
thelocalvoice.net

University of Mississippi Ranks Top in State for Getting a Job After Graduation

Honor marks sixth consecutive year of recognition; Ole Miss among only two SEC schools listed. More than nine in ten recent University of Mississippi graduates have found and kept a job after graduation. That is why Zippia.com named UM the best college in Mississippi for getting a job for the sixth consecutive year.
OXFORD, MS
WREG

The Rock visits Mississippi trailer park where he lived as a teen

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson took a trip down memory lane visiting the trailer park in Walls, Mississippi, where he spent his teenage years. Bob Turner, the owner of the Lakeview Trailer Park, posted pictures on his Facebook page of Johnson with Walls alderman and former wrestling manager Bruno Lauer, also known as […]
WALLS, MS
WJTV 12

MDOT projects progress in Pine Belt region

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Commissioner Tom King, Southern Transportation District, announced updates to several Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) projects in south Mississippi. “We’re proud to see many major infrastructure projects come to completion this summer, especially two major drawbridge projects along the Mississippi Gulf Coast,” said King. “We’re dedicated to improving the safety and efficiency […]
FORREST COUNTY, MS
Magnolia State Live

Owner of house where infamous Mississippi brothel operated said ‘Old South still lives in Natchez.’ Wants no part of system that wants to punish him over property condition.

The owner of a once infamous Mississippi brothel made it known to the Natchez Preservation Commission that he will not be a part of the “good ole boy” system that is trying to punish him over the dilapidated condition of the historic property,. A newly painted sign appeared...
NATCHEZ, MS
Sarah Walker Gorrell

State Auditor's Report details where some of the Welfare money went in Mississippi

Mississippi needy families were not the recipients. The Family Resource Center (FRC) was created to assist needy families in Mississippi and provide Victim assistance, counseling, food, diapers, and other needs. It was under the direction of Christi Webb. Nancy New, named in the Welfare Fraud, ran the Mississippi Community Education Center (MCEC), which was also reportedly created to help the needy. Both the FRC and MCEC worked under the Mississippi Department of Human Services, run by John Davis, who was also involved in the fraud. The FRC and the MCEC seemed to work in conjunction with each other to pocket millions.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
247Sports

247Sports

