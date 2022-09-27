Read full article on original website
Related
Is Biden’s goal to build charging stations for electric cars leaving low-income areas behind?
The US government is throwing billions of dollars at building a network of charging stations to help boost uptake of electric cars. But some advocates worry the charging spots will bypass the disadvantaged communities that have until now found electric vehicles well beyond their reach. In Indiana, the National Association...
electrek.co
World’s largest auto parts supplier moves to support the industry’s transition to EVs
Bosch, the world’s largest auto parts supplier, revealed a series of new solutions to support the auto industry’s transition to electric. The German manufacturing giant seems to be lightening up to the idea of EVs as the future of mobility. Since its beginnings in 1886, Bosch has grown...
Diesel Ram Owner Crushes Truck After State Orders Deleted Emissions Fix
Mike SeboldMike Sebold's fight with the New Jersey DEP has led to the scrapyard, but it might not end there.
Surging sales of large gasoline pickups and SUVs are undermining carbon reductions from electric cars
Replacing petroleum fuels with electricity is crucial for curbing climate change because it cuts carbon dioxide emissions from transportation – the largest source of U.S. global warming emissions and a growing source worldwide. Even including the impacts of generating electricity to run them, electric vehicles provide clear environmental benefits. Plug-in vehicles are making great progress, with their share of U.S. car and light truck sales jumping from 2% to 4% in 2020-2021 and projected to exceed 6% by the end of 2022. But sales of gas-guzzling pickups and SUVs are also surging. This other face of the market...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hydrogen Cost-Parity With Diesel Cut by up to Eight Years With New Loop Energy Fuel Cell
VANCOUVER, British Columbia & HANNOVER, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2022-- Loop Energy ™ (TSX: LPEN), a designer and manufacturer of hydrogen fuel cells for commercial mobility, will unveil its landmark 120 kW fuel cell system at IAA Transportation 2022 in Hannover, Germany, today. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220919005215/en/ Loop Energy announces the launch of the S1200. (Photo: Business Wire)
How Many Miles Before An Electric Car Is Greener Than A Gas Car
One of the most common arguments against EVs is that they don't start their lives as green options. How long does it take them to beat gas cars?
Hydrogen fuel cell breakthrough is ‘more efficient than diesel engines’
A hydrogen fuel cell startup has claimed that its latest technology provides better fuel economy than a diesel engine.Canada-based Loop Energy unveiled its new hydrogen fuel cell at the IAA Transportation 2022 conference in Germany this week, saying it marks “a milestone” for the transport industry’s transition to clean energies.At current fuel price levels, a commercial truck equipped with the S1200 hydrogen fuel cell could travel 179km (111 miles) with $100 worth of fuel, compared to 175km for a diesel truck with the same amount of fuel.“This is another sign to the transport industry that the transition away from...
Jalopnik
New York Will Require All New Vehicles Sold to Be Hybrids or EVs by 2035
California shook a lot of people both in and outside the automotive industry with its 2035 gas vehicle ban. Now it looks as though that ban has officially begun rubbing off on other states. Automotive News reports that New York is planning to adopt the rules California will implement regarding the banning of gas vehicles by 2035.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Solar-Powered EV With 1,000-Mile Range Coming Next Year
Electric vehicles such as the new Cadillac Lyriq are often touted as the way forward. Thanks to advancements in technology, the latest slew of battery-powered cars are capable of traveling hundreds of miles on a single charge, all while providing adequate performance and zero tailpipe emissions. But not all EVs are made equal - some aren't as eco-friendly as you'd expect.
Volkswagen Reportedly Recalls Popular Electric Vehicle
When Volkswagen (VWAGY) introduced the ID series of electric cars in 2020, the German automaker said ID stood for "intelligent design, identity and visionary technologies". The ID series is the first group of electric cars from Volkswagen that are built from the ground up to be electric. 'Serial Defect'. The...
The Verge
Charging your EV at night is about to become more expensive
One of the perks of electric vehicle ownership is charging your car overnight while parked in your driveway at home. Electricity demand is usually low, so rates are fairly cheap, making it both convenient and affordable for many people. But that’s about to change as more people buy EVs and the demand for overnight charging begins to rise, according to a new study published today.
The electric vehicle boom depends on mining. Rivian's new chief sustainability officer is tasked with making it responsible.
Rivian hired Anisa Kamadoli Costa in April to lead its climate strategy, including responsible mining.
topgear.com
Mythbusting the world of EVs: are trip computers accurate?
Here's why you can trust your electric car's battery readout more than an ICE car. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. The good news: electric cars almost always have an amazingly accurate trip computer and battery gauge. Petrol and diesel cars are congenital liars. A combustion car’s fuel gauge will stick cheerily on full for the first 100 miles. Then gravity gradually takes hold and the needle accelerates downward, finally taking a terrifying plunge from a quarter full to empty.
Toyota’s Hydrogen Dreams Are Attracting Major ICE Tech Suppliers
via ToyotaMore companies are investing in hydrogen, and they could help keep the combustion engine alive.
natureworldnews.com
How Solar Panels and Electric Vehicles Are Huge Advantage for Saving Money and Environment
A recent study revealed that solar panels and batteries in households could have a big advantage in saving money on electric vehicles (EV). United Nations Environment Programme emphasized that the transport system is seen to be completely dependent on fossil fuels, noting that it has caused carbon dioxide emissions considered harmful to the atmosphere.
Aviation International News
4Air To Offer Carbon Offsetting to ACA Members
The Air Charter Association (ACA) has partnered with 4Air to offer member companies sustainability support including carbon offsetting. The agreement between the two organizations enables members to immediately begin offsetting emissions. Specifically, ACA members will have four offsetting options that start at the entry level and can be expanded as...
energyintel.com
Offshore Emissions Detection Ready for Primetime
Montreal-based emissions monitoring firm GHGSat said last week that it had detected the "smallest offshore methane emission ever seen from space," representing another step forward in the energy industry's push toward greater environmental, social and governance accountability. New York state is joining California in phasing out conventional car sales by...
Americans struggle to pay utilities as energy prices surge
Millions of Americans are struggling to cope with rising electricity and natural gas prices as sky-high inflation continues to dent their finances.About 20% of U.S. households have missed or made a late payment on their utility bill in the last month, according to a recent Bank of America report. Not surprisingly, families with an income of $50,000 or less are struggling the most to absorb higher energy costs. Geographically, residents of Dallas and Houston are seeing some of the highest utility bill hikes this summer — up 23% when compared to the same period last year. Higher energy prices brought...
theevreport.com
Valmet Automotive completed the first Lightyear 0 pre-production solar electric vehicle
Munich – Valmet Automotive has now at the Uusikaupunki car plant completed the first Lightyear 0 pre-production vehicle for Lightyear, the Dutch high-tech company developing the world’s first solar electric vehicle. The pre-production series is a major step toward the start of production of the customer series of the Lightyear 0 model scheduled for late 2022.
New study shows 32% of Americans strongly oppose a plan to phase out gas cars
Electric car charging stationKindel Media from Pexels. California has announced its ambitious plan to phase out gasoline-powered cars in its state by 2035. By that year, all new cars purchased must be electric.
Comments / 1