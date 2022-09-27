ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theodore, AL

kclu.org

Great timing! With gas at $5+ a gallon, Central and South Coast events highlight electric vehicles

Andy Sobel and his wife had an idea. What is they bought a used electric car, just to try out the technology? In 2018, the Ventura County couple bought a used Chevy Volt. "We bought it for $11,000. We live in Santa Paula, my wife works in Oxnard... she teaches there," said Sobel. "Her commute is about 32 miles... the older Volt's range is about 38 miles, so it covers her commute."
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
multihousingnews.com

Leap of Faith Lands $52.4M for California Project

A senior lender and StoneHill provided construction financing for the modular mixed-use project in Ventura. Leap of Faith Partners is bringing its modular construction methods to Ventura, Calif., after securing construction financing for its 125-unit mixed-use project. Tauro Capital Advisors Inc. negotiated the $52.4 million loan on behalf of Leap of Faith Partners, which placed $14.5 million in common equity for the modular construction of its Ventura project.
VENTURA, CA
CBS LA

Study names Oxnard as one of the most neighborly cities in the US

While it's known for its festivals, summer concerts and sandy beaches, many that live in Oxnard thank the sense of community for making it one of the nicest places to live in. "The biggest thing is just the sense of community," said resident Carl Ball.With more than 200,000 people living in Oxnard, making it the largest city in Ventura County. "We know each other," said Mayor John Zaragoza. "We're a big city but yet small enough that we have a hometown-type feeling."Zaragoza has lived in Oxnard his entire life and was not surprised when he saw his hometown ranked as one of...
OXNARD, CA
News Channel 3-12

Oxnard ranks fourth of list of neighborly cities

OXNARD, Calif.-Oxnard residents have something new to feel good about. Oxnard ranked fourth on Neighbor.com's third annual "Most Neighborly Cities in America" survey. The nationwide neighborhood storage company based its rankings a variety of data including charitable donations, volunteering, and happiness. Oxnard is known for its strawberry fields, cultural festivals, historic district, harbor and beaches.  The post Oxnard ranks fourth of list of neighborly cities appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
OXNARD, CA
Ventura County Reporter

37th Annual Best of Ventura County

Shiver me timbers — it’s time once again for the Best of Ventura County! Whether ye be a landlubber or a sea dog, you’ll want to come with us as we set a course for all the local treasures to be found in these pages. These are...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
kclu.org

New VA facility opens on South Coast

A long sought new veterans clinic on the South Coast is now up and running in Ventura County. It’s expected to save some veterans trips to Los Angeles for specialized services. The VA’s new 50,000 square foot facility is at 5250 Ralston Road in Ventura. It replaces the old...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

These are the most foul-mouthed cities in California

LOS ANGELES - Well *!*/%#. A recent survey by Preply revealed the two California cities whose residents need to have their mouths washed out with soap apparently after they were ranked among America's top foul-mouthed cities. Los Angeles and San Francisco ranked as more foul-mouthed compared to any other cities...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTVU FOX 2

At least 3 armored truck guards shot in California this month

OAKLAND, Calif. - At least three armored truck guards have been shot – one fatally – in California this month. The most recent was Tuesday, when two people ambushed an armored truck in Carson – a Los Angeles suburb – near a 7-Eleven. One of the guards was shot before the robbers fled with a third person in a getaway car, Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies said.
CARSON, CA
citywatchla.com

Five Horrible Political Decisions That Fueled LA’s Homelessness Crisis

Over the years, there were horrible political decisions made by elected leaders on the state and local levels that fueled the ongoing humanitarian catastrophe – between 2020 and 2021, nearly 1,500 unhoused residents died on the streets in the L.A. area. We could roll out a long list of bad calls, but here are five that stick out to us.
LOS ANGELES, CA
theregistrysocal.com

UCLA Buys Former Marymount California University Campus in Southern California for $80MM

Ocean view campus will help university educate more constituents in the state of California. RANCHO PALOS VERDES, Calif. – September 27, 2022 – Cushman & Wakefield, a leading global real estate services firm, announced that the firm is representing the University of California Los Angeles (“UCLA”) under the advisory of the University of California Board of Regents in acquiring the former Marymount California University (“MCU”) campus in Southern California. Overlooking the Pacific Ocean and Catalina Island, the coastal property comprises ±24.57 acres of developed campus and vacant land in Rancho Palos Verdes plus a neighboring vacant 86-unit student apartment complex situated on ±11.06 acres in San Pedro.
LOS ANGELES, CA
uscannenbergmedia.com

Fentanyl overdose rocks another SoCal highschool

Two weeks ago, 15-year-old Melanie Ramos died from a fentanyl-related death. Ramos was found unresponsive in a bathroom in Hollywood’s Bernstein High School after consuming a fentanyl-laced pill. Her death was the 7th known fentanyl-related poisoning the district had seen since the semester began in August. Following public outcry...
LOS ANGELES, CA

