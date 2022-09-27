Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gas prices in California skyrocket overnight; largest increase in 7 years
Sticker Shock. Just a day after Californians saw gas top $6 for a gallon of regular unleaded, gasoline prices made their largest jump in seven years overnight. According to AAA, the Los Angeles-Long Beach region increased 15.3 cents overnight to $6.26/gallon Thursday. The price increase is the largest since a 15.1 cent increase in July […]
kclu.org
Great timing! With gas at $5+ a gallon, Central and South Coast events highlight electric vehicles
Andy Sobel and his wife had an idea. What is they bought a used electric car, just to try out the technology? In 2018, the Ventura County couple bought a used Chevy Volt. "We bought it for $11,000. We live in Santa Paula, my wife works in Oxnard... she teaches there," said Sobel. "Her commute is about 32 miles... the older Volt's range is about 38 miles, so it covers her commute."
theregistrysocal.com
Santa Clarita’s Golden Valley Shopping Center Placed up for Sale With Guidance Set at $14.95MM
A nearly fully leased retail center in one of Santa Clarita’s most prominent retail corridors has recently been placed up for sale. According to the offering memorandum from CBRE, the property – also known as Golden Valley Shopping Center – has been listed with guidance set at $14.95 million, or about $660 per square foot.
Gas prices surge overnight in California; Los Angeles nearing $6 per gallon
Yes, you should have filled up yesterday. Gasoline prices in California shot up 8 cents per gallon Tuesday to an average of $5.883/gallon for regular unleaded, according to AAA. That’s 42 cents higher than one week ago and 60 cents more than one month ago. In the Los Angeles-Long Beach area, the average is $5.96/gallon. […]
This is the Top Coffee Shop in California, According to Yelp
The competition across a state is very high, but the combination of quality ingredients and fine service has earned this cafe a loyal clientele. Where is the top coffee shop in California, according to Yelp online reviewersAdobe.
multihousingnews.com
Leap of Faith Lands $52.4M for California Project
A senior lender and StoneHill provided construction financing for the modular mixed-use project in Ventura. Leap of Faith Partners is bringing its modular construction methods to Ventura, Calif., after securing construction financing for its 125-unit mixed-use project. Tauro Capital Advisors Inc. negotiated the $52.4 million loan on behalf of Leap of Faith Partners, which placed $14.5 million in common equity for the modular construction of its Ventura project.
Study names Oxnard as one of the most neighborly cities in the US
While it's known for its festivals, summer concerts and sandy beaches, many that live in Oxnard thank the sense of community for making it one of the nicest places to live in. "The biggest thing is just the sense of community," said resident Carl Ball.With more than 200,000 people living in Oxnard, making it the largest city in Ventura County. "We know each other," said Mayor John Zaragoza. "We're a big city but yet small enough that we have a hometown-type feeling."Zaragoza has lived in Oxnard his entire life and was not surprised when he saw his hometown ranked as one of...
Oxnard ranks fourth of list of neighborly cities
OXNARD, Calif.-Oxnard residents have something new to feel good about. Oxnard ranked fourth on Neighbor.com's third annual "Most Neighborly Cities in America" survey. The nationwide neighborhood storage company based its rankings a variety of data including charitable donations, volunteering, and happiness. Oxnard is known for its strawberry fields, cultural festivals, historic district, harbor and beaches. The post Oxnard ranks fourth of list of neighborly cities appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Ventura County Reporter
37th Annual Best of Ventura County
Shiver me timbers — it’s time once again for the Best of Ventura County! Whether ye be a landlubber or a sea dog, you’ll want to come with us as we set a course for all the local treasures to be found in these pages. These are...
kclu.org
New VA facility opens on South Coast
A long sought new veterans clinic on the South Coast is now up and running in Ventura County. It’s expected to save some veterans trips to Los Angeles for specialized services. The VA’s new 50,000 square foot facility is at 5250 Ralston Road in Ventura. It replaces the old...
foxla.com
These are the most foul-mouthed cities in California
LOS ANGELES - Well *!*/%#. A recent survey by Preply revealed the two California cities whose residents need to have their mouths washed out with soap apparently after they were ranked among America's top foul-mouthed cities. Los Angeles and San Francisco ranked as more foul-mouthed compared to any other cities...
kclu.org
Work underway on largest ever permanent homeless housing project in Conejo Valley
Work officially kicked off Wednesday on a project to build what will be the largest project in the Conejo Valley to get homeless people into permanent housing. The Quality Inn and Suites on Conejo Boulevard in Thousand Oaks is going to be converted into apartments. The $35 million project in...
beckerspayer.com
2 million Californians may need to switch insurance after Medi-Cal shakeup
Millions of Medi-Cal recipients may have to switch health insurers, and doctors, after the state awarded Molina a swath of Medicaid contracts in some of its largest counties, according to a Kaiser Health News report published by the Los Angeles Times Sept. 25. Molina won its largest-ever Medicaid contract Aug....
KTVU FOX 2
At least 3 armored truck guards shot in California this month
OAKLAND, Calif. - At least three armored truck guards have been shot – one fatally – in California this month. The most recent was Tuesday, when two people ambushed an armored truck in Carson – a Los Angeles suburb – near a 7-Eleven. One of the guards was shot before the robbers fled with a third person in a getaway car, Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies said.
citywatchla.com
Five Horrible Political Decisions That Fueled LA’s Homelessness Crisis
Over the years, there were horrible political decisions made by elected leaders on the state and local levels that fueled the ongoing humanitarian catastrophe – between 2020 and 2021, nearly 1,500 unhoused residents died on the streets in the L.A. area. We could roll out a long list of bad calls, but here are five that stick out to us.
Reparations task force: State could owe Black Californians hundreds of thousands of dollars
Black Californians could be due hundreds of thousands of dollars for housing discrimination, incarceration, and health disparities alone, consultants said at reparations task force hearings.
This Is California's Top-Rated Private High School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
theregistrysocal.com
UCLA Buys Former Marymount California University Campus in Southern California for $80MM
Ocean view campus will help university educate more constituents in the state of California. RANCHO PALOS VERDES, Calif. – September 27, 2022 – Cushman & Wakefield, a leading global real estate services firm, announced that the firm is representing the University of California Los Angeles (“UCLA”) under the advisory of the University of California Board of Regents in acquiring the former Marymount California University (“MCU”) campus in Southern California. Overlooking the Pacific Ocean and Catalina Island, the coastal property comprises ±24.57 acres of developed campus and vacant land in Rancho Palos Verdes plus a neighboring vacant 86-unit student apartment complex situated on ±11.06 acres in San Pedro.
California man sentenced to 4 years for COVID-19 loan fraud
A Southern California man was sentenced Monday to four years in federal prison for fraudulently obtaining more than $5 million in COVID-relief loans for three shell companies, prosecutors said.
uscannenbergmedia.com
Fentanyl overdose rocks another SoCal highschool
Two weeks ago, 15-year-old Melanie Ramos died from a fentanyl-related death. Ramos was found unresponsive in a bathroom in Hollywood’s Bernstein High School after consuming a fentanyl-laced pill. Her death was the 7th known fentanyl-related poisoning the district had seen since the semester began in August. Following public outcry...
