The Verge
Ring’s new Spotlight Cam Pro mashes its most advanced features into a wireless design
Ring’s got a new top-of-the-line “Pro” security camera that packs all of the company’s advanced features into a more versatile design, complete with wire-free options for the first time. The Spotlight Cam Pro adds radar-powered 3D motion detection, color pre-roll, and Bird’s Eye View in a new design that can be powered by battery, a solar panel, and, of course, the good ol’ plug-in option. You can preorder the new Spotlight Cam Pro today: the battery and plug-in power options are $229.99, and the solar panel-powered model is $249.99.
Gamespot
Xbox Wireless Controller Comes With A Free Game Right Now
If you need a new Xbox Series X|S controller, a new eBay deal can save you some cash and net you a free digital copy of Watch Dogs: Legion for Series X|S. The wireless controller is discounted to $56, which is a small discount off of retailer price. The free game is what makes this one of the best Xbox controller deals we've seen this year, but it's worth noting that this same deal was available for only $48 the other week (the price quickly jumped).
notebookcheck.net
Every laptop maker should follow HP's lead and make more support videos
Simple upgrades like adding more RAM or storage are straightforward in many cases. On some laptops, however, the process can range from simple to unnecessarily difficult depending on the model. Worse yet, most manufacturers don't offer any guides or tips as they'd rather upsell consumers more expensive configurations instead. This is why the latest support video from HP has us pleasantly surprised.
getnews.info
LAOTIE Strongest Beast Scooters launched on Amazon USA
LAOTIE is centered on intelligent and environmentally friendly outsings, providing professional electronic cycling products for people who pursue the limit and love outdoor sports. The long-awaited LAOTIE BEAST TI30 and ES19 electric scooters are sale on Amazon USA. To celebrate LAOTIE TI30 and ES19 are available on Amazon USA. We...
reviewed.com
How to pre-order all of the new Amazon smart home devices
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Amazon unveiled plenty of new Alexa-enabled smart home devices at its fall hardware event on Wednesday, Sept. 28. In addition to new Alexa skills and features, and continued support for Matter, a smart home protocol aimed at unifying smart devices and ecosystems, Amazon announced a new generation of Echo Dot speakers and over-the-air audio improvements to existing smart speakers like the Echo Studio.
The Verge
Anker’s Soundcore Liberty 4 earbuds add spatial audio and heart rate tracking
Today Anker is adding a new entry to its line of Soundcore earbuds with the Liberty 4. While this set keeps the brand in the budget earbud category with a $149.99 price, they’re the first ones in this line to combine a “stick” design (as seen in the Liberty Air 2 Pro) and dual dynamic drivers that Soundcore claims “push the boundaries of sound performance, offering clarity across all frequencies for the best listening experience with all genres of music.”
makeuseof.com
Lenco LBT-188WA Review: Belt-Driven Bluetooth Turntable Delivers Complete Package
The Lenco LBT-188WA turntable and its Bluetooth connection make this an excellent turntable option for anyone looking to get into vinyl without spending a fortune on new speakers. The LBT-188WA will always sound better when hooked up to a proper pair of speakers, but knowing that you can listen to vinyl in a pinch using your headphones, earbuds, or a Bluetooth speaker is really useful. Furthermore, the LBT-188WA looks good, with the dark walnut offset against the metal dials and tonearm making it an attractive option to keep out on your sideboard, shelves, or otherwise.
Amazon Echo Auto 2nd Gen smart car accessory provides intelligent on-the-go assistance
Find yourself wishing you could upgrade your old Echo Auto? You can! The Amazon Echo Auto 2nd Gen smart car accessory features a suite of new features. With a redesigned look, it blends in with your car’s interior. Not only that, but it truly looks like a member of the Echo family. Integrating into your vehicle, it gives you the smart car features you want. Its slim design includes a mounting plate. Simply adhere it, and it will remain secure. With 5 individual microphones, it hears your commands even if the road noise around you is quite loud. Designed to respond to voice commands, it can also play music. And it even has a function that switches from your home stereo to your vehicle’s speakers as you get in. Providing navigation and hands-free calling, it can let you know when your pre-ordered Whole Foods grocery order is ready for pickup!
yankodesign.com
Logitech G Fits earbuds have custom molding ear tips for passive noise isolation and peak comfort
The sound quality and comfortable fit of any pair of earbuds depends on how well they rest inside your ear canals. Audiophiles who want the best experience often go for the custom-fit ear tips that mold to the shape of the ear canal for the best possible passive noise isolation and state-of-the-art comfort.
Max Out Your PC Gaming Performance With Roccat’s Stunning Vulcan II Max Optical Keyboard & Syn Max Air Wireless 3d Audio Headset
WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 27, 2022-- PC gamers looking to max out their setup with maximum performance and impressive RGB lighting need look no further than the all-new Vulcan II Max keyboard and Syn Max Air headset from ROCCAT, Turtle Beach Corporation ’s (Nasdaq: HEAR) PC gaming peripherals brand. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220927005531/en/ Max Out Your PC Gaming Performance With ROCCAT’s Stunning Vulcan II Max Optical Keyboard & Syn Max Air Wireless 3d Audio Headset (Photo: Business Wire)
Autoblog
Best early automotive accessory deals for Amazon's 'Prime Early Access' sale
Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Looking for the best early automotive deals to come out of the Prime Early Access event in October? Well, look no further. If you're hoping to save on things like dash cams, jump starters, tire inflators, vacs and wax then check out this list below with some of the best early deals we could find for what's basically Prime Day part 2. We'll be keeping this list updated prior to and throughout the sale, so check back often!
TechRadar
Garmin’s new SOS device could be a lifesaver on your next off-the-grid adventure
Garmin has launched its latest off-the-grid adventure device – the inReach Messenger. It's small enough to fit in the palm of your hand, and can send an SOS message if you're out of cell range and need help. If you’re in the mountains or another remote location, using one...
Engadget
Amazon announces Echo Studio and Echo Dot speakers with improved audio
Amazon has revealed new Echo speakers, although they don't look much different on the outside. Once the centerpiece of the company's Alexa lineup, Amazon didn't debut a new "regular" model last year. In 2020, it unveiled a completely redesigned Echo with a spherical shape instead of its previous cylindrical construction. The "regular" Echo isn't getting a tune-up this time around either. Instead, the company says it has improved the audio performance of both the high-end Echo Studio and the compact Echo Dot while keeping the same overall design for both.
yankodesign.com
These ergonomic earbuds double up as speaker controls, adding a new dimension of functionality to wearables
There have been a lot of truly wireless earbuds and earbud concepts over the past few years as wired devices have gone out of style. But basically, they serve just one purpose and that is to play something in your ears or as a secondary tool for accessing digital assistants like Siri, Google Assistant, etc. Once they’re off your ears though, they become practically useless and most of the time, they’re just sitting pretty there in the charging case. What if they had another function when they’re not in your ears.
daystech.org
Nreal brings its Air AR glasses to the US, now with iOS support
Nreal has launched its Air augmented actuality glasses within the US, and now they play properly with iOS. The firm’s Nreal Air glasses have been obtainable within the UK since May. When it launched, the glasses featured Android assist and will mirror the screens of laptops however anybody within the Apple ecosystem was unnoticed of the AR social gathering.
First Look: Epson’s New Hybrid Projector Releases Totally Nail the “Work Hard, Play Harder” Theme
Epson has just fired the first shot in what should prove to be a super-competitive holiday shopping season with four new projector releases, ranging from an elite-level ultra short-throw model to two portable “crossover” units that embrace the company’s goal of capturing the best of work and play in the same device. We’ve just gotten the green light from Epson to unveil these awesome new units, as they are now available to the public. The work-from-home crew is going to appreciate the power and ease-of-setup Epson is bringing with these new releases, and gamers and sports fans are going to be...
Best compact binoculars in 2022
Looking for a pair of pocketable compact roof prism binoculars for walks or other outdoor pursuits? We are here to help
techunwrapped.com
Lights and shadows for the Apple Watch SE 2022
Along with the new iPhones, Apple presented three new Apple Watches at the September Keynote: Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch SE and the new Apple Watch Ultra. In this post we are going to focus on the cheapest Apple and analyze the main lights and shadows with respect to the predecessor generation and if worth updating your device or stay on the previous version.
EDCEST everyday carry knife is designed to be worn on a watch strap for accessibility
Keep your knife closer than ever with the EDCEST everyday carry knife. Providing incredible portability and accessibility, this tiny knife is one you can wear on your watch strap. With a patent-pending design, it has specific models for Apple Watch straps and the Gshock 5600/5700 strap. However, it also comes in general sizes of 20 mm, 22 mm, and 24 mm. Crafted with a 3D-printing process with a selective laser sintering 3D printer, it uses minimal materials and has a super light weight. Additionally, its flexible yet robust sheath goes through mechanical polishing for a smooth surface. Then, choose from a Magnacut blade—heat treated at 63HRC in the US—or a stainless steel blade. Install it easily on your watch strap by simply sliding the sheath on. And it’ll stay securely in place. Finally, just lift the knife while pressing the thumb rest to remove it.
Best Bose headphones 2022: noise-cancelling and wireless
Bose offers an impressive range of headphones, offering noise-cancelling and Bluetooth from earbuds and over-ears.
