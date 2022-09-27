Read full article on original website
Related
City of Corpus Christi continues its assault on mosquitoes
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The city of Corpus Christi continues to spray across the area, trying to combat the recent mosquito infestation that has followed the recent rains. Vector control was out spraying along routes 27, 28, and 29 in Flour Bluff on Tuesday. Wednesday, routes one, two and...
South Texas beaches see minor coastal flooding in response to Hurricane Ian
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We may not be seeing and winds or rains from Hurricane Ian but coastal areas are seeing effects from the storm. Indirect impacts from major Hurricane Ian were felt across Gulf of Mexico beaches Thursday. Ian made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane and thus, sent larger and longer period waves to area beaches in the Coastal Bend.
Barge breaks loose near Packery Channel jetties
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A barge that broke loose in the Packery Channel on Thursday morning ended up stuck near the jetties. City officials stated that the high water and strong currents pushed into the area by Hurricane Ian weakened the rope attaching the barge to land in a news release Thursday afternoon.
Another health-care option arrives for Corpus Christi senior citizens
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A new health clinic has opened-- and they are focusing on care for seniors. Conviva Care Centers is a primary health-care organization -- and they offer same-day visits -- transportation for patients -- and a wellness center where seniors find community with other seniors. A...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Corpus Christi grant assistance company's operations called into question
361 Grants staff said they can help residents get financial assistance for home repairs for a $150 fee. However, company officials said they don't know how many people have received assistance.
Surfer rushed to hospital after being tossed into jetty
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A surfer was rushed to the hospital this morning after being tossed into the jetties near Packery Channel, according to Corpus Christi Fire Department officials. The surfer suffered cuts, bruises and possibly some bone fractures, CCFD Chief Robert Rocha said. The City of Corpus Christi...
School security measures stop intruder at Tuloso-Midway High School
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tuloso-Midway High School had quite the scare Wednesday afternoon when an intoxicated intruder attempted to enter its campus, but superintendent Steve vanMatre said thanks to the school's layers of security, the man was unable to enter the school. It was a typical Wednesday afternoon until...
Happy 170th Birthday, Corpus Christi!
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Now, that's going to be a lot of candles. The City of Corpus Christi is celebrating its 170th birthday with a special event at 11 a.m. Thursday at City Hall. This marks the first celebration of the City's birthday since 2002. The celebration will include...
IN THIS ARTICLE
TxDOT continues working with Flatiron Dragados to settle Harbor Bridge issues
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It has been nearly one month since Texas Department of Transportation officials announced they would be reviewing solutions to new Harbor Bridge Project design issues from developer Flatiron Dragados. TxDOT officials told 3NEWS on Wednesday they continue to have productive conversations with Flatiron Dragados. State...
Texas surfers loving big waves churned up by Hurricane Ian
Texas beach conditions are iffy Thursday because of the impact of Hurricane Ian. But some people are loving it. Those people are the surfers who are enjoying the larger-than-normal waves.
KIII TV3
Tuesday Forecast: Cooler and less humid, a fabulous forecast for Corpus Christi
The feels like temperature will match the air temperature and we have comfy dew points. While it's still hot, it won't feel miserable outside.
Hurricane Ian churns up problems along the Texas Coastal Bend
While Hurricane Ian is pinwheeling toward the Florida Gulf Coast, things are starting to churn up along the Texas coast, too. Meteorologists are expecting Coastal Bend beaches will see larger and longer period waves start to move in through Friday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Increased jellyfish sightings at Padre Island beaches
You may want to be more careful the next time you visit the beach. Corpus Christi Parks and Rec. Director, Robert Dodd confirmed there has been an increase of jellyfish at the Padre Island beaches.
KIII TV3
Hurricane Ian could create dangerous beach conditions on city, county shorelines
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi issued an advisory to warn the public of dangerous conditions in the Gulf of Mexico as a result of Hurricane Ian. Some of the threats to coastal waters include high rip-current risk, rough waves, and coastal flooding. “It’s typical --...
Three women seen on video breaking into Corpus Christi church, stealing several items
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police are looking for three women that were caught on video breaking into a Corpus Christi church. The crime happened on Sunday, Sept. 25 on the 4300 block of McArdle Rd. The victim told police he went to the church, which doubles as a home, around 2:30 p.m. and found the front door unsecured. He then went to check surveillance footage from earlier that day.
How Hurricane Ian will impact the Coastal Bend
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Major Hurricane Ian made landfall southwest of La Coloma in Cuba at 3:30 a.m. Tuesday. Maximum sustained winds were estimated at 125 mph at a Category 3 on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Because Hurricane Ian will be such a large storm while it's in...
Surfers take advantage of surge sent to Coastal Bend by Hurricane Ian
The Coastal Bend may see waves 8 feet to 12 feet high the next few days. Those water sport enthusiasts felt it was a good time for the perfect waves.
Bob Hall Pier demolished to make room for new design
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An iconic piece of Bob Hall Pier is no longer standing -- the pier itself. The pier’s demolition phase began this summer, and now, the pier that used to connect to Mikel May’s restaurant isn’t there anymore. According to Nueces County Coastal...
Sandi's Diner opening at old Hamlin Pharmacy location such a success... they ran out of food!
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Sandi's Diner recently opened at the old Hamlin Pharmacy location and it was a huge success. It was such a huge success... they ran out of food and had to close four hours early Tuesday!. "Sandi's is closed early today," a social media post from...
KIII TV3
Corpus Christi International Airport now going after Orlando, Las Vegas flights
Officials have been trying to get non-stop service between Corpus Christi and Denver. Now two other cities are in the running as well.
Comments / 0