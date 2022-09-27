Read full article on original website
hh-today.com
What’s to become of this vacant lot?
The Albany City Council is getting ready to sell a one-acre lot off the Water Avenue railroad track, a parcel the city managed to get for nothing in 2013. On Wednesday, the council declared the property at 205 Madison St. N.E. to be surplus, meaning the city has no use for it. It’s the first step toward putting the vacant land up for sale.
opb.org
Oregon DEQ slaps Lincoln City electric charging company with $2.7M fine, largest ever in agency history
State environmental regulators issued their largest fine ever, $2.7 million, to an electric charging company over fraudulent claims, the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality announced on Friday. DEQ discovered Thompson Technical Services, or TTS Charging, sold more than $2 million in fraudulent credits through the agency’s clean fuels program. The...
klcc.org
As unhoused population grows across Corvallis, officials seek proposals to spend $1M in state funds
Corvallis officials want to hear funding proposals to address homelessness in their city. $1 million in funding from the Oregon legislature has been provided for projects that can develop transitional housing, emergency shelters, and permanent supportive housing. Brigetta Olson is the City of Corvallis’ Housing and Neighborhood Services Manager. She...
Lebanon-Express
Small towns in Linn, Benton counties feeling snubbed
Earlier this summer, the organization that lobbies on behalf of Oregon cities in Salem asked city councils across the state to select their top legislative priorities for the coming year. Choosing from a menu of options, a number of smaller municipalities struggled to find more than a few that resonated.
klcc.org
Corvallis will elect its next mayor using Ranked Choice Voting
Voters in Corvallis will choose a new mayor this fall using a voting method that allows people to rank candidates in order of preference. Ranked Choice Voting is sometimes called “instant runoff voting,” and is only used when there are at least three candidates on the ballot. That’s true for the mayor’s race and one city council race in Corvallis this year.
yamhilladvocate.com
Independent Party of Oregon Is a Front for Oregon Democrats
In this article I will show evidence that the Independent Party of Oregon is a front for the Oregon Democrat Party; that is to say, its operations are actually just an extension of the Democrat party and it is not a genuinely independent party. I want to begin this article...
Woodburn reveals Parr Road plans
City of Woodburn looks to gain jurisdiction over a portion of Butteville Road at Parr RoadThe wheels began turning to move the city of Woodburn into pursuit of jurisdiction over a portion of Butteville Road. The stretch of road at issue runs between Hwy. 219 and Parr Road, which is the vicinity of the construction of Amazon's Fulfillment Center. The retail giant is in the process of installing a roundabout at the north end of this stretch, and Woodburn planners feel the south end of that road at the its intersection with Parr Road would be better regulated in the...
A Living Masterpiece: Oregon’s Hydrangea Ranch
TILLAMOOK, Ore. — Join me for a visit to see blooms galore across a Tillamook County farmland that offers flowers, a paradise for cross-country runners and one of the largest corn mazes and pumpkin patches in the state. Oregon’s Hydrangea Ranch is a living masterpiece and its owner, Pat Zweifel, is the gifted artist who created it.
pdxmonthly.com
What to Do in Oregon in October
Hop and harvest festivals in Hood River, Air Supply concerts in Lincoln City, the Great Columbia Crossing running race in Astoria, and more. While October is a perfectly good time to hole up in the kitchen making kimchi stew and apple pie, or sticking to happenings in town and nearby days trips to a local pumpkin patch, there's also plenty going on elsewhere in Oregon, indoors and out, to pull you out of Portland proper.
klcc.org
Benton County Health has the updated COVID boosters ready to give at upcoming vax clinics
The Benton County Health Department has a message for residents: Come get your new booster shot. Anyone 12 years and older, with at least two months since completing the primary series of a COVID-19 vaccine or receiving a booster --no matter what brand-- is eligible to receive an updated booster dose.
hh-today.com
As expected, a new subdivision off Ellingson
This July the Albany City Council annexed 20 acres of farmland and a mobile home at Lochner and Ellingson Roads. Now, as expected, a nationwide homebuilding company has filed a tentative subdivision plat for 101 houses on the land. The filing calls for felling 36 trees. The Albany planning division...
hh-today.com
Answering a question on Highway 20
That’s the kind of cockeyed photo of a highway feature you get when you try to photograph it at 45 miles an hour, holding a little camcorder out the sunroof without being able to see the viewfinder. Commuters on Highway 20 between Albany and Corvallis will recognize this thing....
Bat discovered in Salem home tests positive for rabies
A bat discovered in a Salem area home tested positive for rabies on Monday, according to Marion County officials.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Destination Oregon: Allison Inn
What if we told you that you could relax and rejuvenate yourself while being pampered in Willamette Valley wine country? Are you in?. Nestled in a grapevine-covered hillside is a place that promises to indulge your senses while providing top drawer lodging. This is The Allison Inn, just outside of...
Channel 6000
Funnel cloud spotted in Oregon before a fabulous Friday
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We had a cold-core funnel cloud on Thursday in Independence, Oregon. Beautiful, right? If you’re questioning the validity, don’t worry I did my homework. This is not one of those “sharks in the subway” photos you may have seen recently on the internet....
klcc.org
Pacific Northwest heat wave was a freak, 10,000-year event, study finds
A new study finds the Pacific Northwest’s extreme heat wave last summer was a freak event that should only happen once in 10,000 years and it was even hotter because of climate change. Records were broken across the region in June of 2021, as temperatures soared as high as...
OSU-Cascades audience members voice reactions after spirited gov debate
Betsy Johnson, Tina Kotek and Christine Drazan took the stage for a spirited gubernatorial debate on Tuesday evening before a packed room of about 80 people at Tykeson Hall on the OSU-Cascades campus. The post OSU-Cascades audience members voice reactions after spirited gov debate appeared first on KTVZ.
clayconews.com
FATAL SINGLE VEHICLE CRASH ON HIGHWAY 101 IN LINCOLN COUNTY, OREGON
LINCOLN COUNTY, OR - (September 28, 2022) - Oregon State Police is reporting that on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at approximately 8:24 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 101 near milepost 162. The preliminary investigation revealed a southbound gold Toyota SR5 pickup,...
yachatsnews.com
Nearly two years after sensational Waldport homicide, outside judge will see if prosecutors and defense attorneys can agree on plea, sentence for accused killer
Mark and Christine Campbell were asleep in their apartment overlooking Crestview Golf Course early the morning of Dec. 6, 2020, when she heard a noise from the vacant apartment next door. Christine Campbell returned to their bedroom, alerted her husband but he fell back to sleep. She went to look...
oregontoday.net
Rare Quake, Sept. 26
A rare on-land 2.7-magnitude earthquake was recorded early Saturday morning on the North Oregon Coast. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located south to southwest of Tillamook, Oregon.
