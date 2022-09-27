City of Woodburn looks to gain jurisdiction over a portion of Butteville Road at Parr RoadThe wheels began turning to move the city of Woodburn into pursuit of jurisdiction over a portion of Butteville Road. The stretch of road at issue runs between Hwy. 219 and Parr Road, which is the vicinity of the construction of Amazon's Fulfillment Center. The retail giant is in the process of installing a roundabout at the north end of this stretch, and Woodburn planners feel the south end of that road at the its intersection with Parr Road would be better regulated in the...

WOODBURN, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO