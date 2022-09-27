ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln City, OR

What’s to become of this vacant lot?

The Albany City Council is getting ready to sell a one-acre lot off the Water Avenue railroad track, a parcel the city managed to get for nothing in 2013. On Wednesday, the council declared the property at 205 Madison St. N.E. to be surplus, meaning the city has no use for it. It’s the first step toward putting the vacant land up for sale.
ALBANY, OR
Oregon DEQ slaps Lincoln City electric charging company with $2.7M fine, largest ever in agency history

State environmental regulators issued their largest fine ever, $2.7 million, to an electric charging company over fraudulent claims, the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality announced on Friday. DEQ discovered Thompson Technical Services, or TTS Charging, sold more than $2 million in fraudulent credits through the agency’s clean fuels program. The...
OREGON STATE
Small towns in Linn, Benton counties feeling snubbed

Earlier this summer, the organization that lobbies on behalf of Oregon cities in Salem asked city councils across the state to select their top legislative priorities for the coming year. Choosing from a menu of options, a number of smaller municipalities struggled to find more than a few that resonated.
LINN COUNTY, OR
Corvallis will elect its next mayor using Ranked Choice Voting

Voters in Corvallis will choose a new mayor this fall using a voting method that allows people to rank candidates in order of preference. Ranked Choice Voting is sometimes called “instant runoff voting,” and is only used when there are at least three candidates on the ballot. That’s true for the mayor’s race and one city council race in Corvallis this year.
CORVALLIS, OR
Independent Party of Oregon Is a Front for Oregon Democrats

In this article I will show evidence that the Independent Party of Oregon is a front for the Oregon Democrat Party; that is to say, its operations are actually just an extension of the Democrat party and it is not a genuinely independent party. I want to begin this article...
OREGON STATE
Woodburn reveals Parr Road plans

City of Woodburn looks to gain jurisdiction over a portion of Butteville Road at Parr RoadThe wheels began turning to move the city of Woodburn into pursuit of jurisdiction over a portion of Butteville Road. The stretch of road at issue runs between Hwy. 219 and Parr Road, which is the vicinity of the construction of Amazon's Fulfillment Center. The retail giant is in the process of installing a roundabout at the north end of this stretch, and Woodburn planners feel the south end of that road at the its intersection with Parr Road would be better regulated in the...
WOODBURN, OR
A Living Masterpiece: Oregon’s Hydrangea Ranch

TILLAMOOK, Ore. — Join me for a visit to see blooms galore across a Tillamook County farmland that offers flowers, a paradise for cross-country runners and one of the largest corn mazes and pumpkin patches in the state. Oregon’s Hydrangea Ranch is a living masterpiece and its owner, Pat Zweifel, is the gifted artist who created it.
TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR
What to Do in Oregon in October

Hop and harvest festivals in Hood River, Air Supply concerts in Lincoln City, the Great Columbia Crossing running race in Astoria, and more. While October is a perfectly good time to hole up in the kitchen making kimchi stew and apple pie, or sticking to happenings in town and nearby days trips to a local pumpkin patch, there's also plenty going on elsewhere in Oregon, indoors and out, to pull you out of Portland proper.
HOOD RIVER, OR
As expected, a new subdivision off Ellingson

This July the Albany City Council annexed 20 acres of farmland and a mobile home at Lochner and Ellingson Roads. Now, as expected, a nationwide homebuilding company has filed a tentative subdivision plat for 101 houses on the land. The filing calls for felling 36 trees. The Albany planning division...
ALBANY, OR
Answering a question on Highway 20

That’s the kind of cockeyed photo of a highway feature you get when you try to photograph it at 45 miles an hour, holding a little camcorder out the sunroof without being able to see the viewfinder. Commuters on Highway 20 between Albany and Corvallis will recognize this thing....
CORVALLIS, OR
▶️ Destination Oregon: Allison Inn

What if we told you that you could relax and rejuvenate yourself while being pampered in Willamette Valley wine country? Are you in?. Nestled in a grapevine-covered hillside is a place that promises to indulge your senses while providing top drawer lodging. This is The Allison Inn, just outside of...
NEWBERG, OR
Funnel cloud spotted in Oregon before a fabulous Friday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We had a cold-core funnel cloud on Thursday in Independence, Oregon. Beautiful, right? If you’re questioning the validity, don’t worry I did my homework. This is not one of those “sharks in the subway” photos you may have seen recently on the internet....
INDEPENDENCE, OR
FATAL SINGLE VEHICLE CRASH ON HIGHWAY 101 IN LINCOLN COUNTY, OREGON

LINCOLN COUNTY, OR - (September 28, 2022) - Oregon State Police is reporting that on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at approximately 8:24 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 101 near milepost 162. The preliminary investigation revealed a southbound gold Toyota SR5 pickup,...
LINCOLN COUNTY, OR
Nearly two years after sensational Waldport homicide, outside judge will see if prosecutors and defense attorneys can agree on plea, sentence for accused killer

Mark and Christine Campbell were asleep in their apartment overlooking Crestview Golf Course early the morning of Dec. 6, 2020, when she heard a noise from the vacant apartment next door. Christine Campbell returned to their bedroom, alerted her husband but he fell back to sleep. She went to look...
WALDPORT, OR
Rare Quake, Sept. 26

A rare on-land 2.7-magnitude earthquake was recorded early Saturday morning on the North Oregon Coast. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located south to southwest of Tillamook, Oregon.
TILLAMOOK, OR

