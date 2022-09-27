Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
Trump-McConnell feud takes new turn with Electoral Count Act
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-Ky.) support for the Electoral Count Act is renewing the schism between him and former President Trump, setting up a vote likely to divide the GOP caucus. Supporters are hopeful that McConnell’s backing will lead to a majority of the Senate GOP conference backing...
msn.com
'Where's Jackie?' President Biden calls out dead congresswoman during speech
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden appeared to call out the late former Rep. Jackie Walorski, R-Ind., who died in a car wreck in August, for being in attendance during a speech Wednesday at the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health. Biden thanked "all of you here," singling...
msn.com
Kevin McCarthy tries to tamp down MAGA fantasies about impeaching Biden if House Republicans reclaim control this fall: 'We will not play politics with it'
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said he doesn't take presidential impeachments lightly. "We will not play politics with it," McCarthy said when asked about GOP dreams of booting Joe Biden. Trump allies like Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene consider impeaching Biden non-negotiable. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, after momentarily...
Clarence Thomas Failing to Note Wife Ginni's $680k Side Income Resurfaces
The House January 6 committee will speak to Ginni Thomas this week after she agreed to a "voluntary meeting."
RELATED PEOPLE
Awkward! Kamala Harris Mistakenly Praises The United States' Longstanding 'Alliance' With North Korea
Kamala Harris awkwardly flubbed her speech while visiting the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) on Thursday, September 29. The Vice President was in the middle of lauding the United States' relationship with South Korea — known as The Republic of Korea — when she accidentally referred to them as a completely different country."The United States shares a very important relationship, which is an alliance with the Republic of North Korea," she declared. "And it is an alliance that is strong and enduring."PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN 'IRKED' AFTER LEARNING KAMALA HARRIS 'SOWING DIVISION' IN DEMOCRATIC CIRCLES AS PARTY MULLS WHETHER HE’S TOO OLD"I...
msn.com
Trump's legal troubles mount as Oath Keepers plan to throw him under the bus at sedition trial
With Hurricane Ian bearing down on Florida, it's completely understandable why the House committee investigating the January 6 insurrection postponed Wednesday's scheduled hearing. No new date has been scheduled, though it will be coming soon and is likely to be another doozy of a hearing. As Heather "Digby" Parton, notes, the word is that the committee will focus heavily on the role of long-time Donald Trump confidante Roger Stone, and the role he played in planning and executing the Capitol riot.
Trump news – live: Trump pleads for political donations from Mar-A-Lago as Florida in ruins
A court filing by Donald Trump’s legal team has revealed that the former president hoarded some 200,000 pages of federal documents upon leaving office, spread between the 11,000 documents already mentioned following the search of Mar-a-Lago.In the filing, which contains Mr Trump’s objections to an accelerated review schedule laid out by special master US District Judge Raymond Dearie, his lawyers argue that an early October deadline for scanning and reviewing the documents is unrealistic because they cannot be processed quickly enough.The former president’s team also claims that Judge Dearie is overstepping his authority by asking them to confirm the...
msn.com
Trump told Chris Christie that he would condemn white supremacists but not right away because 'a lot of these people vote': book
Slide 1 of 58: Jared Kushner this week broke his silence about the FBI raid at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort. After studying at Harvard, Kushner made a name for himself as a publisher and young real estate mogul. He went on to marry Ivanka Trump and then help her father win the presidency in 2016. Jared Kushner is tougher than he looks.The 41-year-old was part of Trump's closest circle of White House aides, and an integral part of the Trump family through his marriage to the former president's daughter Ivanka.Kushner's family background in Democratic politics might have made him an unlikely figure for a position in the previous administration. But just like Trump, he comes from a wealthy and influential New York family that made its money in real estate.After studying at Harvard and New York University, Kushner made a name for himself as young real estate magnate and a publisher of the New York Observer. He played a crucial role in the ascendancy of his father-in-law, and became a national figure in the process — even if he doesn't speak much.According to Politico's David Freedlander, "beneath the unflappable golden exterior is someone unafraid to bungee jump or to counterpunch when he feels slighted."The former first-son-in-law this weekend broke his silence on the FBI raid at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort earlier this month. Speaking to Fox News, Kushner suggested the raid was due to Trump driving "his enemies so crazy," saying "they always over pursue him and make mistakes in trying to get him, and that's basically what happened here."Kushner's comments come after rampant speculation that he could have been a mole to the FBI, following reports that Trump aides believe a family member informed on the former president. Here's how Kushner rose to the top of American politics.Read the original article on Business Insider.
IN THIS ARTICLE
msn.com
U.S. rejects Putin’s attempted reverse-Clausewitz. (I’ll explain.)
Welcome to The Daily 202! Tell your friends to sign up here. On this day in 1943, Lech Walesa, the shipyard electrician who would lead the Solidarity labor movement in Poland and ultimately end Communist rule in his country, was born. The big idea. Putin's illegitimate referenda are war with...
Steven Roberts: GOP holds a loaded gun on Democrats — crime
This New York Times headline captures an important inflection point in the current political campaign: "GOP Redoubles Efforts to Tie Democrats to High Crime Rates." With less than six weeks left before the midterm elections, battle lines are drawn. Democrats are emphasizing two words: abortion and Trump. Republicans counter with two words of their own: inflation and crime. Three of those themes have dominated the debate for months. What's new is the GOP's ferocious focus on law and order, and the latest ABC/Washington Post poll...
msn.com
Trump spoke about his years-long crusade to block a wind farm near his Scottish golf resort with UK PM Theresa May: book
President Donald Trump spoke to UK Prime Minister Theresa May about blocking an off-shore wind farm near his Scottish golf course, another example of the often jarring mix between Trump's private business and his public office, according to a new book. "He soon moved the topic away from Northern Ireland...
msn.com
Fox News owner Rupert Murdoch shared his succession plans for his media empire with Donald Trump, book says
Fox News owner Rupert Murdoch told Donald Trump which of his sons would take over running his media empire at a meeting in 2017, a new book says. CNN's "Reliable Sources" newsletter on Wednesday published extracts from "Confidence Man," New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman's new book about Donald Trump.
Comments / 0