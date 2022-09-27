Tomorrow, Brent Venables will coach his first road game in conference play against the still undefeated TCU Horned Frogs. The Sooners are coming off of their first defeat of the 2022 campaign, which was a 41-34 home upset against Kansas State. TCU is off to a hot start under first-year HC Sonny Dykes. The Frogs are 3-0 after their most recent victory, a 42-34 statement win over SMU in Dallas. The game will kick off at 11 AM CT on ABC in Fort Worth at Amon G. Carter stadium.

NORMAN, OK ・ 3 HOURS AGO