Norman, OK

OU-TCU: Game rundown

FORT WORTH — The 18th-ranked Sooners hit the road again for their first Big 12 contest on the road. Here’s the game rundown. TV: ABC — Mark Jones (PBP), Robert Griffin III (Analyst), Quint Kessenich (Sideline Reporter) Kickoff time: 11 a.m. CT. Weather: 72 degrees, Sunny (0%...
Oklahoma vs. TCU Game Preview: How will the Sooners respond?

Tomorrow, Brent Venables will coach his first road game in conference play against the still undefeated TCU Horned Frogs. The Sooners are coming off of their first defeat of the 2022 campaign, which was a 41-34 home upset against Kansas State. TCU is off to a hot start under first-year HC Sonny Dykes. The Frogs are 3-0 after their most recent victory, a 42-34 statement win over SMU in Dallas. The game will kick off at 11 AM CT on ABC in Fort Worth at Amon G. Carter stadium.
TCU safety Mark Perry talks upcoming game versus Oklahoma

TCU looks to improve to 4-0 on the season this Saturday as they host the No. 18 Oklahoma Sooners. The Frogs have struggled against Oklahoma, defeating the Sooners just one time since joining the Big 12 (2012). The Frogs' last win came in 2014, a 37-33 over the top 5 ranked Sooners.
How to watch OU vs. TCU

FORT WORTH — The Sooners looking to wash away the stench of a 41-34 setback to Kansas State a week ago, as they now take on the TCU Horned Frogs on the road. They’re 6.5-point favorites entering the contest in a series they lead 17-5 overall. Here’s a...
