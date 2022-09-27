ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clara, UT

Comments / 0

Related
Gephardt Daily

LaVerkin teen on bicycle dies when hit by truck in Hurricane

HURRICANE, Utah, Sept. 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 15-year-old LaVerkin youth perished Thursday night after he was run over by a truck while on a bicycle. The rider and bike were caught under the truck, and the rider suffered serious injuries, according to a press release from the Hurricane Police Department. The crash occurred just before 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of 400 South and 400 West in Hurricane.
HURRICANE, UT
890kdxu.com

Manhunt Over, Search Continues for Evading Suspect in St. George

(St. George, UT) -- St. George Police say they have one in custody and are still looking for another, but are no longer conducting an active manhunt for that suspect. This all began Wednesday morning in the area of Riverside Drive and River Road when a male fled from a moped police had stopped in the area. That moped had crashed. A female is in custody. The suspect at large is described as a white male, average build, dark hair, long gray basketball shorts, a black tank top that reads "Champion." He was wearing a black hat, black backpack and one white shoe. If you see him, call St. George Police.
SAINT GEORGE, UT
KSLTV

Teen on e-bike dies after being hit by truck in Hurricane

HURRICANE, Utah — A 15-year-old boy has died following a Thursday evening crash in Washington County. The Hurricane Police Department said officers were dispatched to the intersection of 400 West and 400 South just after 7:30 p.m. A green 2021 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup truck was driving east on...
HURRICANE, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington County, UT
Crime & Safety
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
County
Washington County, UT
City
Santa Clara, UT
State
Utah State
ksl.com

15-year-old on bike hit by truck and killed, Hurricane police say

HURRICANE — A 15-year-old boy was hit by a truck and killed while riding his bike on Thursday in Hurricane, according to police. Police say the boy was riding an e-bike northbound at the intersection of 400 South and 400 West just before 7:40 p.m. and was hit by a pickup truck being driven by a 56-year-old male from Santa Clara, who was traveling eastbound on 400 South. The rider and the bike were caught underneath the truck, and the boy suffered serious injuries.
HURRICANE, UT
ABC4

Woman arrested with over 100 lbs of meth in Cedar City

CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A Cedar City Police Officer arrested a woman who was in possession of 116 pounds of methamphetamine during a traffic stop on I-15 Friday. On September 23, Cedar Dispatch advised the officer that a black Chevy Silverado truck with a paper tag was “swerving all over the road” on I-15 […]
CEDAR CITY, UT
andnowuknow.com

US Foods Reveals New CHEF’STORE to Open in St. George, Utah; Irfan Badibanga Details

ROSEMONT, IL - With an already strong standing as a leading distributor, US Foods is working to up its retail prowess as well. The company is bringing its newest CHEF’STORE to St. George, Utah, marking its 88th location in the continental United States. The new location, which is set to open in February 2023, is the second one in the Utah market and will seek to provide a one-stop shop for foodservice operators, food industry professionals, and at-home chefs.
SAINT GEORGE, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Credit Card Fraud#Drug Paraphernalia#Gephardt Daily
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

CHEF’STORE to open 2nd Utah location in 2023

CHEF’STORE, the fast-growing warehouse retail concept from US Foods, will open its second location in Utah in February, Rosemont, Illinois-based US Foods said Wednesday. The 20,000-square-foot store will be located at 2986 E. Panther Way in St. George. With the addition of the St. George location, US Foods will have 88 CHEF’STORE locations across the continental United States, the company said in a statement.
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy