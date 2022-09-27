Read full article on original website
Four Ways to Put a Modern Twist on the ’80s Fashion Trend
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.Whether we’d like to admit it or not, power suits, acid wash jeans, and polka-dot dresses are making a comeback. These loud, bright, and eclectic ’80s styles that were once described as an eye sore by the fashion community have returned, spurring a revival of fads inspired by the looks in nostalgic classics like The Breakfast Club and Pretty in Pink. The burning question is, how does one rock this trend if they are averse to ’80s fashion but still want to participate in...
Team R29 Style Their Favourite Dress & Boots Combos For Autumn
As the season switches from summer to autumn, so does our approach to the day. We're talking sweater weather, seasonally flavoured hot drinks and an urge to stay inside and binge Netflix. Arguably one of the most exciting parts of autumn is the return of being able to pair boots with a statement-making dress. As the temperature finally drops, it gives us the opportunity to wear stomper boots without them feeling like foot saunas, yet it's still warm enough for dresses (with or without tights). In short, it's the perfect time for this effortless combo to take precedence in your wardrobe once again.
Shopping ASAP! The 5 Best Boots for Fall 2022
Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below. Pull yourself up by your bootstraps! It’s time to give your summer sandals the boot and start shopping for fall footwear. Just like it wouldn’t be spooky season without jack-‘o-lanterns, […]
This Hooded Sweater Is Taking Cozy Fashion to a New Level
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Two of our favorite things to wear in the fall and winter are obviously a sweater and a hooded sweatshirt. Comfy is key in the cold, which means warm, soft fabrics, oversized fits and pieces we can throw […]
Julia Fox Takes A Fall Risk in Leather Cutout Dress and Buckled Boots with Kitten Heels in NYC
Temperatures may be dropping, but that isn’t stopping Julia Fox from continuing her penchant for daring dresses and leather — even combining both at the same time. The “Uncut Gems” actress was spotted in Manhattan on Tuesday evening, posing in the rain in a black leather dress. Her low-cut style featured a waist-deep neckline with thin crossed straps, complete with a hem slit, structured corset-like stitching and grommet-studded leather straps skimmed the ground. Fox completed her ensemble with a monochrome twist, accessorizing with a matching shoulder bag and a set of polished pointed-toe ankle boots with wide buckled front straps and thin silver...
6 Fall Accessory Staples to Complete Your Outfits
Disclosure: Shop With Us is a sister company of a360 Media, LLC — the publisher of Us Weekly. Although new clothing is crucial for fall, the accessories are what you need to invest in. Stick with your staple pieces and team your looks with a fun handbag or necklace to elevate the ensemble and take […]
Ashley Benson Takes Sheer Tights to New Heights with High-Slit Dress, Blazer and Sky-High Platform Boots
Ashley Benson brought a sky-high twist to fall layering this weekend. The “Pretty Little Liars” star took to Instagram on Saturday to share her latest outfit in nonchalant fashion: a black oversized blazer by Dolce and Gabbana, given an effortless spin with rolled-up sleeves. Paired with the jacket was a minidress with a low curved neckline and thigh-high hem, accentuated by a right triangular slit. Completing Benson’s Jessica Paster-styled ensemble was a set of sheer black Wolford tights, adding a sultry and fuller-coverage layer to her ensemble; similar pairs have also been worn in layered looks by Kylie and Kris Jenner, Dua Lipa...
This Tote Bag Looks Like a Longchamp and Is Seriously Functional — Only $25
This tote from Nnee looks almost like the classic Longchamp tote, but costs a fraction of the price — details here
Katie Holmes’ Best Fall Looks Feature Chic Boots, Cozy Sweaters and Effortless Styling Tricks
Katie Holmes’ style can be summed in one word: effortless. In recent years, the “Dawson’s Creek” star has become for her personal fashion sense as much as her acting accolades. And it’s easy to see why: Holmes is a champion of “everywoman” style, frequently re-wearing beloved pieces and mixing and matching versatile separate within her wardrobe year-round. However, she’s also not afraid to make a statement, venturing into aesthetics both playful and edgy on occasion; just look at the viral cashmere cardigan-bra set trend she ignited when hailing a cab in 2019 (which also established her close relationship with New York-based...
Paris Fashion Week prepares for Balmain fashion festival
Paris Fashion Week roared into full gear Wednesday with shows by many fashion houses and strong anticipation of Balmain’s evening fashion festival spectacular — a star-studded charity concert featuring the latest fashions, members of the public and secret celebrity performances. Here are some highlights of spring-summer 2023 shows.COURREGESFor Courreges, a circular sandy runway featured a falling column of sand at its center evoking the sands of time — or the movie “Dune.” Off-kilter and slightly unnerving musical cadences in the soundtrack endowed the show with a sanitized, pared-down spirit.Courreges has become a brand that touts a signature mood over...
Prada, Max Mara back to pre-pandemic splendor in Milan
MILAN (AP) — Pre-pandemic fashion delirium is back. After several calm COVID-induced seasons, Milan Fashion Week is back to its pre-pandemic splendor: with crowded seating, gridlocked streets and sidewalks packed with fashion fans wanting a glimpse of stars and influencers. After a lot of pandemic talk of how the fashion system needed to change -- that is, slow down -- few have been able to resist returning to the world as they knew it. This week’s runway shows will close with the return of another Milan tradition: the Green Carpet Awards to recognize advances in sustainability. Here are some highlights from Thursday’s shows on the second day of Milan Fashion Week, which is mostly womenswear previews for next spring and summer.
Simone Rocha RTW Spring 2023
Designers are still processing the impact that lockdown has had on their own lives, and on the wider culture, and working out — in real time — how people want to dress. This season some have responded with ultra-practical, back-to-reality collections for people now working between home and office. Others are plumping for more fantasy and focusing on evening, special occasions and event dressing. It’s a fascinating process to watch.
Bella Hadid Transitions Into Fall in A Tan Suede Skirt & Patent Leather Boots with Her Boyfriend Marc Kalman
The ever fashionable Bella Hadid was spotted alongside her boyfriend Marc Kalman during Milan Fashion Week in Milan today in warm fall tones. Dressed for the season, Hadid zipped up a mock neck Nike burgundy windbreaker striped with white, featuring exaggerated balloon-like sleeves. On bottom, the former “Victoria’s Secret” model sported a high-waisted tan suede pleated maxi skirt that blew in the wind along with her tousled brown hair. Accessorizing minimally, Hadid wore dainty dangling gold heart earrings and got shady with small black sunglasses.
Say Hello to Sweater Weather With This Chic Jacquard Cardigan — On Sale Now
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Fall is finally here! For those of Us who are sick of sweating in the hot summer sun, this is our time to shine. We’re more than happy to ditch our shorts and sundresses in favor of sweaters […]
Fall Fashion: The 11 Best Sales on Women’s Sweaters & Cardigans
Sweater weather! The fall equinox arrived last week, which means it’s time to stock up on fall essentials. No matter what your weather predicament looks like, there’s no harm in stocking up on seasonal must-haves, and we’re here to help make the search easier and more affordable. Below, find a list of nearly a dozen of the best sales on women’s sweaters and cardigans starting at just $8. For more fall essentials, read our roundup of cozy UGG boots. Pilcro Micro Fisherman Sweater $69.95 $130 46% OFF Buy Now 1 This fisherman sweater from Anthropologie can be dressed up with a leather skirt like the photo above,...
MM6 Maison Margiela and Salomon Unveil New Collab in Spring/Summer 2023 Runway Show
As part of the brand’s Spring/Summer 2023 runway show during Milan Fashion Week, MM6 Maison Margiela debuted its second collaboration with premium sports equipment company Salomon. Of note in this continuation of the two’s creative relationship are the Adv Skin 5 running vest and a deftly playful take on...
Refresh Your Wardrobe for Fall With This Classic Leather Blazer
This chic faux-leather blazer from Rilista needs to get added to your fall wardrobe ASAP — find out more
Avril Lavigne is Chicly Punk in Chained Combat Boots with An Hermés Birkin at Barker Wellness x Revolve Launch Party
Avril Lavigne took her punk rock style along for a night out during the Barker Wellness x Revolve launch party in Los Angeles. Held at Nobu Malibu, the event celebrated Barker’s new namesake skincare line’s official launch with Revolve. While leaving the event, the Killstar collaborator was spotted wearing black jeans with distressed legs. The matte style was paired with a black graphic T-shirt, featuring overlapping white gothic lettering. Completing Lavigne’s outfit was her engagement ring, as well as an orange leather Hermés Birkin handbag with gold hardware — matching her hair’s orange highlights, a signature during the star’s musical era...
Kelela Suits Up in Blazer Dress and Strappy Mules for Ferragamo’s Spring 2023 Show at Milan Fashion Week
Kelela took a business-worthy approach to dressing for Salvatore Ferragamo’s Spring 2023 runway show at Milan Fashion Week. The “Take Me Apart” musician arrived in the red sand-filled courtyard of the Archbishop’s Seminary on Corso Venezia on Saturday, wearing a slim-fitting black blazer dress. Featuring a mini-length hem and pointed lapels, the slick piece made a dynamic statement in its stark minimalism. Featuring a faintly overlapping front hem and curved seams, the dress effortlessly appeared to mimic an oversized blazer’s appearance as well. Completing the singer’s ensemble were silver circle stud earrings, a round “K” pendant necklace and Ferragamo’s own black leather...
