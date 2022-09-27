Jacksonville City Council holds Special Council Meeting Regarding Hurricane Ian

Jacksonville, Fla. – September 27, 2022 – In accordance with the provisions of Section 674.206, Ordinance Code, the Honorable Lenny Curry, Mayor of the City of Jacksonville, has requested that the Jacksonville City Council convene in a Special Meeting. Mayor Curry will address the City Council Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. in the Council Chamber, 117 West Duval Street, 1st Floor, City Hall-St. James Building.

The Mayor will report to the Council on the status of Hurricane Ian to provide facts and circumstances concerning the disaster potential and his recommendations in connection therewith.

All interested parties are invited to attend.

