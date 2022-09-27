ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fantasy Football Week 4: Wide Receiver rankings

By Yahoo Sports Fantasy Staff, Yahoo Sports
 3 days ago
Davante Adams is feeling "frustrated and angry" by the Las Vegas Raiders' 0-3 start to the season. His fantasy managers may be feeling the same way about his production lately after a stellar start to his Raiders career in Week 1 (10 catches, 141 yards, one touchdown).

Adams has totaled just 48 receiving yards and seven catches across the two games since then, averaging 6.9 yards per reception. Sure, Derek Carr has targeted him 34 times, but 17 catches to show for is probably not as efficient a number as you'd like to see there.

And then there's this to process: Mack Hollins is the Raiders' leading receiver right now at 240 yards with 17.1 yards per reception to Adams' 11.1 mark.

Hey, at least Adams has caught a touchdown in every game he's played as a member of the Raiders so far. Things could be going even worse, right?

Here's hoping we see a return to those Week 1 numbers sooner than later for Adams.

Our fantasy analysts are pretty scattered when it comes to ranking Adams among all wide receivers in Week 4, with two of them placing him as high as No. 5 and one as low as No. 11 going into a matchup with the Denver Broncos.

Is this a good bounce-back opportunity for Adams? The Raiders will be desperate to leave the ranks of the winless (it's just them and the Houston Texans at this point) and figure to try everything they can to beat the Broncos, whose defense ranks No. 3 in the league in passing yards allowed (510) and yards per attempt (5.4).

Adams checks in at WR7 this week, right behind Tyreek Hill and ahead of A.J. Brown.

Here's the wide receiver position — check out where Adams and the rest of the WRs landed in our analysts' rankings for Week 4:

Yardbarker

Davante Adams’ message to ‘Green Bay people’ after sluggish start with Vegas

Davante Adams has not had the best start to his 2022 campaign with his new team the Las Vegas Raiders. Despite that, Adams had some words for the Green Bay faithful. “All the Green Bay people will definitely still be on that, trying to compare the stats and all that,” Adams said Wednesday. “But we’re not doing this thing for stats at the end of the day.”
GREEN BAY, WI
thecomeback.com

Las Vegas Raiders make drastic decision following 0-3 start

It has not been the start of the season that the Las Vegas Raiders had been hoping for, starting the year 0-3 after Sunday’s loss to the Tennessee Titans. There has been a number of issues that went into this poor start. Star wide receiver Davante Adams has struggled to get acclimated with long-time Raiders quarterback Derek Carr. The defense has been less than stellar, allowing 25.7 points per game on the year.
NFL
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada State
Nevada Football
Las Vegas, NV
Football
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Yardbarker

Kyler Murray Might Be Throwing to Nobody This Weekend

Unfortunately for the Cardinals, Kyler Murray will be very limited in his options at receiver this weekend against the Panthers. Following injuries and suspensions, Arizona is heading into Bank of America Stadium with only four active receivers. Yes, you read that right, the Cardinals have four receivers available for Sunday’s game.
NFL
Yardbarker

The One Man That Can Carry the Chicago Bears

The one man that can carry the Chicago Bears. I got news for you, it’s not Justin Fields. His been disappointing so far this season but he’s still very young. The one man that can carry the Bears this season is Khalil Herbert. Changing of the Guard?. David...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Bills snag former All Pro in move Josh Allen will love

With their secondary looking like an infirmary at the moment, the Buffalo Bills have decided to make a move to shore up the group ahead of Week 4’s game on the road against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, the Bills are in the process of inking three-time All Pro cornerback Xavier Rhodes to a deal.
NFL
The Spun

Vikings Star Was Reportedly Seen Limping On Wednesday

Through the first three weeks of the 2022 NFL season, the Minnesota Vikings have looked like one of the NFC's best teams thanks to a solid offense and a tolerable defense. But one of that defense's best players appears to be injured right now. According to Vikings insider Chris Tomasson...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
A.j. Brown
Derek Carr
fantasypros.com

Fantasy Football Week 4 Start/Sit Advice: Sleepers & Duds (2022)

Which under-the-radar players might be able to give your fantasy team a lift in Week 4? Which chalky players might not be as safe as they seem? Our featured analysts name some potential sleepers and underachievers for Week 4. Check out all of our Week 4 fantasy football content >>
NFL
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Wild Josh McDaniels News

Former Denver Broncos offensive tackle Tyler Polumbus is receiving a lot of responses on Twitter this Thursday because he shared an interesting story about Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels. When McDaniels was the head coach of the Broncos in 2009, he made an eye-opening comment about the team's...
NFL
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 4: Fly the Jets, steer the Broncos, other best bets

Well, we sure learned a lot about this season last weekend. For starters, the Dolphins are legitimate, while the Raiders are in trouble. Jalen Hurts is proving the haters wrong and showing he can play in this league, and Lamar Jackson has accounted for more touchdowns than any single NFL team.
NFL
#Texans#Raiders#Broncos#American Football#The Las Vegas Raiders#Rr
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 4 of 2022

I don’t want to talk about it. Wait ... what do you mean I have to talk about it? It’s my job? Fine, okay you got me. Week 3 sucked out loud, for pretty much all of us. It’s extremely cowardly to blame anyone else for your mistakes, but I’m going to go ahead and put this one on the entire AFC for the debacle we saw. The Chiefs losing to the Colts? The Chargers getting blown out by the Jaguars? Miami beating the Bills? Sure, maybe you could have seen the Dolphins getting one over on Buffalo — but it was still a shocker.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell reveals Dalvin Cook plan ahead of battle with Saints in London

Dalvin Cook was forced to exit the Minnesota Vikings’ Week 3 win over the Detroit Lions due to injury. Apparently, the three-time Pro Bowl running back ended up dislocating his shoulder and was unable to return to the game. Right now, with the Vikings set to fly to London to take on the New Orleans Saints in Week 4, it appears that Cook is in a race to get ready for their overseas match.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

