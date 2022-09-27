Read full article on original website
Lori Harvey Amps Up See-Through Knit Dress With Pointy Louboutin Pumps for Revolve Gallery’s NYFW Launch Party
Lori Harvey attended the Revolve Gallery NYFW presentation at Hudson Yards yesterday in New York. The Tennessee native wore a maxi dress by Revolve-owned brand NBD that came equipped with see-through striped knit paneling, while the remaining panels were made of opaque fuzzy material that offered the social media star more coverage. The “Conga” style, which is available for $248 on Revolve.com, featured an asymmetrical neckline and long see-through sleeves that effectively created a striking silhouette that was only amplified by the styling. Accessories Harvey wore, although minimal, included coupled silver and crystal studs that offered the Gymshark ambassador a little bit of...
Manager refuses to allow male employee to wear skirts or dresses at work: 'I am a man, but I like frilly things'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother worked for a large retail department store. One of her coworkers was a young man who enjoyed wearing skirts and dresses to work.
Ashley Benson Takes Sheer Tights to New Heights with High-Slit Dress, Blazer and Sky-High Platform Boots
Ashley Benson brought a sky-high twist to fall layering this weekend. The “Pretty Little Liars” star took to Instagram on Saturday to share her latest outfit in nonchalant fashion: a black oversized blazer by Dolce and Gabbana, given an effortless spin with rolled-up sleeves. Paired with the jacket was a minidress with a low curved neckline and thigh-high hem, accentuated by a right triangular slit. Completing Benson’s Jessica Paster-styled ensemble was a set of sheer black Wolford tights, adding a sultry and fuller-coverage layer to her ensemble; similar pairs have also been worn in layered looks by Kylie and Kris Jenner, Dua Lipa...
Reba McEntire Steps Into the Groove in Tie-Dye Shirt, Jeans & Fancy Cowboy Boots in NYC
Reba McEntire brought a taste of the Wild West to New York City while appearing on “Good Morning America” this week. The Grammy Award-winning musician walked through Times Square in a distinctly laid-back outfit, featuring a white tank top and a pair of blue skinny jeans. Her ensemble was layered with a blue, yellow, white and black tie-dyed button-up shirt, giving it a distinctly ’70s feel. Completing McEntire’s outfit was a black shoulder bag, silver teardrop earrings and a thin pendant necklace. When it came to shoes, McEntire opted to go fully Western in a set of cowboy boots. The country music...
Nicky Hilton Goes Wild in Leopard Cutout Dress and Sharp Pumps at Alice + Olivia’s Spring 2023 Presentation
Nicky Hilton brought truly wild style to New York Fashion Week while attending Alice + Olivia’s Spring 2023 presentation. Hilton entered the Highline Stages for the occasion in a metallic midi-length dress. The “365 Style” author’s pleated style featured a flowing skirt, as well as draped sleeves and two side cutouts that knotted in the center to create a plunging neckline. Giving the piece a wild finish was an allover leopard print, creating a single punchy statement. When it came to shoes, Hilton opted for a glamorous and chic finish to her outfit with a pair of black pumps. Her glossy patent leather...
Heidi Klum Masters Color Blocking in a Puma Midi Dress & Red Patent Leather Boots on ‘America’s Got Talent’ Set
Heidi Klum arrived on set for “America’s Got Talent” in Pasadena, Calif. today looking extremely vibrant. A lover of expressive hues, the model wore a midi-length color blocked Puma dress fitted with sturdy shoulder straps. With bright yellow on top and dark purple on the bottom, Klum’s garment was striped and stitched in red, making for a whimsical pairing of colors. The former “Victoria’s Secret” Angel wore futuristic mirrored sunnies, also in purple, and carried around a red purse with gold hardware to match the zig-zag stitching in her ensemble. Beyond that, Klum accessorized minimally, popping on a few silver rings and...
Maya Hawke Puts Vintage Twist on Velvet Pink Dress with Argyle Print & Strappy Sandals for ‘Do Revenge’ Premiere
Maya Hawke had a standout fashion moment at the premiere of her latest film ‘Do Revenge’. The ‘Stranger Things’ actress wore a velvet pink dress to the Tulum Theater in Los Angeles, but added a vintage touch with an argyle print around her neck. The long sleeve piece featured a velvet finish and brown and silver checkered detailing around the chest area. She paired the dress with an open-toe black heel. The 3-inch heels strapped around her ankle in a criss cross look. To match her shoes, Hawke added a black leather handbag with gold accents. To accessorize, the actress went with...
Katie Holmes’s Leather Dress and Chunky Shoes Are a Perfect Fall Combo
Katie Holmes, noted stylish New Yorker, has touched down in Paris! The star is in town for Paris Fashion Week, where she attended Chloé’s spring 2023 show this morning. (She’s a big fan of the label, having worn designer Gabriela Hearst’s wares multiple times this summer.) Her front row outfit obviously didn’t disappoint: She wore a refined dress-and-shoe pairing that’s perfect outfit inspiration for the crisp fall weeks head.
Latto Serves Body Ody Ody In A Yellow Lace-Up Dress
Latto is bringing "Big Energy" to the fashion game, and we like it.
Paris Fashion Week prepares for Balmain fashion festival
PARIS — (AP) — Paris Fashion Week roared into full gear Wednesday with atmospherics and palpable anticipation of Balmain’s evening fashion festival spectacular — a star-studded charity concert featuring the latest fashions, members of the public and secret celebrity performances. Here are some highlights of spring-summer...
Team R29 Style Their Favourite Dress & Boots Combos For Autumn
As the season switches from summer to autumn, so does our approach to the day. We're talking sweater weather, seasonally flavoured hot drinks and an urge to stay inside and binge Netflix. Arguably one of the most exciting parts of autumn is the return of being able to pair boots with a statement-making dress. As the temperature finally drops, it gives us the opportunity to wear stomper boots without them feeling like foot saunas, yet it's still warm enough for dresses (with or without tights). In short, it's the perfect time for this effortless combo to take precedence in your wardrobe once again.
I Can (and Will) Wear These Jeans Every Day—Here Are 5 Chic Looks
Welcome to Weekday Wardrobe, a series in which one Who What Wear editor or staffer will snap a pic of the outfits they wear from Monday to Friday. We'll break down where you can shop it all to inspire your own everyday style, no matter what's on your weekly agenda.
Kelela Suits Up in Blazer Dress and Strappy Mules for Ferragamo’s Spring 2023 Show at Milan Fashion Week
Kelela took a business-worthy approach to dressing for Salvatore Ferragamo’s Spring 2023 runway show at Milan Fashion Week. The “Take Me Apart” musician arrived in the red sand-filled courtyard of the Archbishop’s Seminary on Corso Venezia on Saturday, wearing a slim-fitting black blazer dress. Featuring a mini-length hem and pointed lapels, the slick piece made a dynamic statement in its stark minimalism. Featuring a faintly overlapping front hem and curved seams, the dress effortlessly appeared to mimic an oversized blazer’s appearance as well. Completing the singer’s ensemble were silver circle stud earrings, a round “K” pendant necklace and Ferragamo’s own black leather...
Kate Moss Drags A Faux Mink Coat on The Ground in Sheer Dress & Soaring Stilettos at Saint Laurent’s Spring 2023 Fashion Show
Leave it to Kate Moss to make a fashion statement — in Paris, no less. The legendary supermodel arrived in her signature nonchalant manner for Saint Laurent’s Spring 2023 show, with drama in her wake. While arriving at the show’s pool-themed venue, Moss dynamically posed in front of the Eiffel Tower, removing her black mink-textured faux fur coat and dragging it on the ground. Posing with the coat hanging off her arm, the model wore a black sheer minidress with a ruched texture and long sleeves. Paired with sheer black tights, the style icon finished her ensemble with a glossy leather...
Shop J.Crew's Fall Suiting Event with 30% off men's suits, ties and accessories
J.Crew has officially launched its Fall Suiting Event!. Right in time for wedding season -- and all the other special occasions you may have going on this year -- J.Crew is offering 30% off men's suits, ties and accessories. Just use code SHOPNOW, now through Oct. 3, to get the discount.
Kourtney Kardashian Revamps Date Night Style for Barker Wellness x Revolve Party in Cutout Bodycon Maxi Dress & Heeled Boots
Kourtney Kardashian took a sharp approach to date night dressing at the Barker Wellness x Revolve launch party in Los Angeles. The “Kardashians” star left Nobu Malibu with husband Travis Barker on Tuesday night, wearing a black bodycon dress. Her maxi-length style featured a turtleneck silhouette and long sleeves given a slick twist with a curved oval-shaped front bodice cutout. The garment was accessorized with small gleaming earrings and a black leather top-handle bag, giving Kardashian’s signature grunge style a minimalist makeover.
