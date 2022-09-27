Read full article on original website
Polls continue to show close race in Wisconsin elections
MADISON, Wis. — A series of polls that were released this week continue to show a close race for governor and U.S. Senate, which is what polling experts would expect at this stage of the campaign. “I think we’re in a volatile time right now,” CNN polling and analytics editor Ariel Edwards-Levy told News 3 Now on Friday. “We’re just...
WEAU-TV 13
Two lawsuits target Wisconsin policy on absentee ballots
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Two lawsuits filed this week argue that Wisconsin election clerks should be allowed to accept absentee ballots that are missing portions of witness addresses, the next step in the ongoing legal battle that has pit conservatives against liberals in the battleground state. The lawsuits come after...
radioplusinfo.com
9-30-22 many gop appointees with expired terms still on state boards
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Three members of the state board that oversees Wisconsin’s technical colleges and who were appointed by former Republican Gov. Scott Walker have refused to step down, even though their terms ended more than a year ago. The three are among dozens of appointees by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers who are waiting to serve on various state boards, but lack the Senate’s confirmation. Their approach is the same taken by Walker appointee Fred Prehn who was encouraged by Republicans to keep his seat on the state Natural Resources Board to ensure GOP control, even though his term expired last year. His action prompted a state Supreme Court ruling that a vacancy must exist before a governor can fill it.
wearegreenbay.com
Gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels visits Brown Co.
ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsin Republican Gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels was in the Village of Allouez on Friday visiting the Green Bay Correctional Institution. Joined by the sheriffs from Brown and Oconto County alongside State Representative David Steffen, Michels said current Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers has done nothing after a 2019 report found the Allouez facility was in dangerous disrepair.
wiproud.com
Why are the flags in Wisconsin half-staffed today?
WISCONSIN (WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers ordered the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Saturday, October 1. Evers ordered this to honor the firefighters who have made the ultimate sacrifice while serving their communities as members of Wisconsin’s fire services.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin Republicans veto-proof supermajority within reach
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has vetoed bills on issues like abortion, guns, schools, and elections. In this fall's election, Republicans could capture a supermajority that would allow the GOP to bypass the governor – and pass the bills despite vetoes. Gov. Evers set the state record...
State Democrats call on Republicans to approve change to Constitution making it easier for voters to introduce referenda
MADISON, Wis. — Democratic lawmakers called on their Republican colleagues to support amending Wisconsin’s constitution to allow the public to vote on whether to repeal the state’s abortion ban days before a special session is scheduled in the Legislature to debate the change. During a virtual news...
WISN
2022 Wisconsin Nov. 8 general election voter guide
Polling places for the Nov. 8 general election will open in Wisconsin at 7 a.m. Tuesday and close at 8 p.m. Wisconsin voters go to the polls on Nov. 8, 2022, which includes races for governor and lieutenant governor, attorney general, state treasurer, secretary of state, state senators (odd-numbered districts) and state representatives.
“I’ll be like a turd in water’: Text messages show Prehn stayed past the expiration of his term to keep DNR board under GOP control
A Natural Resources Board member who refused to vacate his seat when his term expired did so to keep the board under Republican control, according to newly released text messages from his cell phone. The texts also show he received support from prominent state politicians as Republicans in the legislature blocked board appointments from Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.
radioplusinfo.com
9-29-22 republican michels puts $5 million more into race
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican Tim Michels has put in another $5 million of his own money in the race for governor against Democratic incumbent Gov. Tony Evers, bringing the total he’s spent on the race to nearly $16 million. Reports filed Tuesday with the state Ethics Commission show Evers raised $4.6 million over the same 37-day reporting period that ran from late July through the end of August. Evers has raised more than $26 million since last year, and about $15.7 million in 2022, on the race. Michels co-owns Michels Corporation, the state’s largest construction company. He’s almost entirely self-financed his run for governor, raising only about $490,000 in donations.
Referenda ask voters if election aid should be outlawed
Voters in four Wisconsin counties will be asked in November whether the state should ban private grants to help local communities with the cost of running elections. The advisory referenda, on the ballot in Waukesha, Price, Lincoln and Brown counties, follow an attempt by Republicans in the Legislature to outlaw outside funds for election administration […] The post Referenda ask voters if election aid should be outlawed appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
Ahead of razor thin elections, are Democrats overlooking rural Wisconsin?
In 2012, Barack Obama carried 35 counties on his way to winning Wisconsin with nearly 53% of the vote against Mitt Romney. In 2020, Joe Biden carried 14 counties on his way to winning the state with 49.6% of the vote against former President Donald Trump. 23 counties flipped from...
milwaukeeindependent.com
Jail-to-deportation pipeline: ACLU report details the thriving collaborating of Wisconsin sheriffs with ICE
Relationships, both formal and informal, between Wisconsin sheriff’s offices and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) cause immigrants to be deported for even minor offenses such as traffic violations while making immigrant communities more fearful of law enforcement in general, a report from the Wisconsin ACLU found. The report,...
wpr.org
Wisconsin Republicans sue the city of Milwaukee, demanding information about effort to get out the vote
The Republican Party of Wisconsin is suing the city of Milwaukee's mayor and election commission, demanding they release communications from city employees about a privately-funded get-out-the-vote effort. Republican leaders claim the mobilization effort is meant to help Democrats, and argue using city resources to support the partisan campaign would be...
cwbradio.com
Three Wisconsin Tech College Board Members Refuse to Step Down
(Rich Kremer, Wisconsin Public Radio) Three members of the board overseeing Wisconsin's technical colleges are refusing to step down even though their terms ended more than a year ago. According to Rich Kremer of Wisconsin Public Radio, it's the same approach used by Wausau dentist Fred Prehn who was encouraged...
cbs2iowa.com
State election officials warn Iowans of voter misinformation
DES MOINES, Iowa — Less than six weeks out now and eLection officials are warning Iowans of misinformation floating around. Call it misinformation or disinformation, state election officials say there's a target on voters' backs. Now they're focusing on stopping scammers in their tracks and slowing the spread of skepticism in the system.
fox47.com
Reality Check: Allegations against Michels Corp. subject of new ad
MADISON, Wis. — After allegations of sexual assault and harassment at the construction company owned by gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels were widely reported, Tony Evers’ campaign quickly released an ad attacking Michels for those allegations. While the reporting includes allegations from lawsuits that span back to the 1990s,...
How are Wisconsin voters being fooled?
STEVENS POINT – The older I get, the less I know. Maybe it’s the wisdom of age telling me I wasn’t nearly as smart as I thought. Be that as it may, as the son of working-class parents and grandparents, I can’t for the life of my old bones understand why folks of modest means […] The post How are Wisconsin voters being fooled? appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
radioplusinfo.com
9-30-22 wisconsin agriculture tourism week
Wisconsin’s ag tourism industry is being highlighted this week. Governor Tony Evers has proclaimed this week Agricultural Tourism Week. Wisconsin Ag Tourism Association executive director Sheila Everhart says the agriculture tourism market is strong and growing. Everhart says agriculture contributes nearly $105 billion annually to Wisconsin’s economy. The 75th Alice in Dairyland, Taylor Schaefer, is celebrating this week visiting Kelley’s Country Creamery and LaClare Family Creamery in Fond du Lac County Friday.
drydenwire.com
Gov. Evers Invests Additional $16.6 Million To Help Wisconsin Families Keep Heat On This Winter
MADISON -- Gov. Tony Evers today announced an additional $16.6 million investment to help Wisconsin families keep their energy and heat on throughout the fall and winter months. This investment will be managed by the Wisconsin Department of Administration (DOA) and includes $13.6 million for the Wisconsin Home Energy Assistance Program (WHEAP) for heating assistance and $3 million for the Keep Wisconsin Warm/Cool Fund for crisis energy assistance.
