There’s nothing like a closing announcement to generate business. In the week after announcing its Broadway closure, The Phantom of the Opera saw its grosses jump close to $250,000 and saw its capacity reach just over 100 percent, the highest capacity at the production in more than a year. The average ticket price also crept up $10 from the previous week. This brought the box office total for the week ended Sept. 25 to $1.2 million. More from The Hollywood Reporter'Raising Kanan' Star Patina Miller on Portraying Complicated Mothers, the Shakespearean Feel of 'Power' and What the Media Misunderstands About the Series'Beetlejuice'...

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO