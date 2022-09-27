Read full article on original website
Related
Kimberly Akimbo Throws it Back to 1999! Meet the Cast of the Highly Anticipated New Broadway Musical
Tony winner Victoria Clark leads a superstar cast in the award-winning musical Kimberly Akimbo, which hits Broadway beginning Oct. 12 ahead of its Nov. 10 opening The cast of Broadway's likely new hit are serving up some serious déjà vu for millennials. PEOPLE has an exclusive first look at the official show art for Kimberly Akimbo, the critically lauded and highly anticipated new musical set to open at New York City's Booth Theatre this fall. Set in New Jersey in 1999, the show follows Tony winner Victoria...
‘The Piano Lesson’, ‘Leopoldstadt’ Lead Broadway Newcomers At Box Office; ‘Phantom’ Rebounds
The Piano Lesson led the pack of Broadway’s recent arrivals at the box office last week, with the August Wilson revival starring Samuel L. Jackson, John David Washington and Danielle Brooks grossing $795,306 for its first seven performances at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre. Coming in a close second, in terms of gross receipts, was Leopoldstadt, the Tom Stoppard play previewing at the Longacre, taking $753,157 for seven performances. The newcomers added to Broadway’s overall tally of $26,367,421 for the week ending Sept. 25, a jump of about 6% from the previous week. Attendance was up the same percentage, to 214,085, reflecting a...
‘Phantom of the Opera’ Sees Box Office Jump After Broadway Closing Announcement
There’s nothing like a closing announcement to generate business. In the week after announcing its Broadway closure, The Phantom of the Opera saw its grosses jump close to $250,000 and saw its capacity reach just over 100 percent, the highest capacity at the production in more than a year. The average ticket price also crept up $10 from the previous week. This brought the box office total for the week ended Sept. 25 to $1.2 million. More from The Hollywood Reporter'Raising Kanan' Star Patina Miller on Portraying Complicated Mothers, the Shakespearean Feel of 'Power' and What the Media Misunderstands About the Series'Beetlejuice'...
Comments / 0