Miami, FL

Dolphins special teams coach refuses to find humor in the 'butt punt'

By Ryan Young, Yahoo Sports
 3 days ago
The “butt punt” from Sunday’s game between the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills will undoubtedly go down as one of the wildest, and funniest, plays of the season — if not in recent memory.

At least one person, however, isn’t laughing.

"Absolutely zero amusement and a 100% critical mistake that has an opportunity to possibly lose a game," Dolphins special teams coach Danny Crossman said on Tuesday.

"It will never get a smile from me."

With about 90 seconds left in Miami’s 21-19 win over the Bills, Dolphins punter Thomas Morstead attempted to punt out of their own end zone. His kick, however, drilled teammate Trent Sherfield in the butt.

The ball then bounced through the back of the end zone, resulting in a safety.

Yes, it was a mistake — one that could have absolutely cost the Dolphins the game in the end.

But it didn’t. The Dolphins still held on to take the win at Hard Rock Stadium.

The play was objectively funny, if only a little bit.

Sherfield even found the humor in it just hours after the play on Twitter, too.

He started angling for sponsorship deals with Charmin and Dude Wipes, too.

Crossman, however, still isn’t having it.

The joke, it seems, has gone right over his head.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh 'couldn't believe' the Tua Tagovailoa injury he watched

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh could barely describe how he felt when he watched Tua Tagovailoa's scary injury on Thursday night.
NFL's handling of concussions questioned after Tua's injury

The NFL's handling of concussions has evolved dramatically from the days when players were given smelling salts on the bench and sent back into the game.
Garrett back with Browns, cited for speeding following crash

BEREA, Ohio — (AP) — Cleveland Browns All-Pro Myles Garrett returned to the team's headquarters but didn't practice Thursday while recovering from injuries sustained in a car crash earlier this week, when police said he lost control speeding on a rural road.
Yankees star Judge tries again for AL-record 62nd home run

A look at Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees as he approaches major home run milestones: Friday's Game: Went 1 for 2 with two walks in a 2-1 loss to Baltimore.
