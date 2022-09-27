ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadline

Fox News Tops September And Third-Quarter Viewership, All Networks See Drop In Key Demo

Fox News again topped its cable news rivals in total viewers and a key demographic during the month of September and for the third quarter. But it was a rather dismal period for the networks when it comes to drawing viewers in the key 25-54 demo, as they all saw audience declines in the category versus a year ago. MSNBC and Fox News did show some growth in certain categories of total viewers, and there is hope among executives that interest in the 2022 midterms will lead to uptick as November approaches. In September, Fox News averaged 2.13 million viewers, down 15%...
AdWeek

Q3 2022 Cable Network Ranker: Fox News Is Most-Watched Basic Cable Network; ESPN No. 1 Among Adults 25-54

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Another quarter, another Nielsen ratings win for Fox News Channel. According to live-plus-same-day data from Nielsen, FNC was the most-watched basic cable network in total day (6 a.m.-6 a.m.) and in primetime (8-11 p.m.) for the third quarter of 2022.
RadarOnline

Kasie Hunt Slated To Take Over Don Lemon's Primetime Slot After Health Scare As Chris Licht's Network Shakeup Continues

CNN CEO Chris Licht has his eyes set on Kasie Hunt to take over Don Lemon’s primetime slot — the latest move in the shakeup at the network, RadarOnline.com has learned. Sources close to the situation tell RadarOnline.com, that Hunt is being favored by Licht to take over the 10 PM ET slot.“Kassie and Chris know each other from their time at MSNBC. He has been a big fan of her talents, and she fits into his key criteria of being a reporter first and anchor second,” an insider tells us. “She’s the big winner after Don was demoted.”Earlier this...
Popculture

Former Fox News Anchor's New Talk Show on HBO Max Gets Premiere Date

Chris Wallace's talk show, Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?, will premiere on HBO Max on Sept. 23 before debuting on CNN two days later, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The show, which features interviewers with celebrities, CEOs, politicians and other prominent people, originated on CNN+ before the streaming service shuttered in April, and Warner Bros. Discovery announced soon after that Wallace's series would continue on different platforms in the fall.
AdWeek

Chris Cuomo’s NewsNation Show to Debut Monday, Oct. 3

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. NewsNation announced that Chris Cuomo’s new weeknight show, Cuomo, will debut on Monday, October 3 at 8 p.m. ET. The show,...
Deadline

Sunday Show Ratings For 2021-22 Season: ‘This Week’ First In Demo, ‘Face The Nation’ Tops Total Viewers; All Programs See Audience Declines Vs. Last Year

ABC News’ This Week With George Stephanopoulos topped the key adults 25-54 demographic among the Sunday news programs the 2021-22 broadcast television season, while CBS News’ Face the Nation again was the most watched in total viewers. All of the network Sunday shows shed viewers from the 2020-21 season, a period that included the momentous presidential election and its aftermath. Since then, some of the programs have gone through some changes, while there has been some speculation of the long-term future of the Sunday mainstays and their Beltway focus. This Week, which features Stephanopoulos, Jonathan Karl and Martha Raddatz as hosts, averaged...
Golf Digest

LIV Golf nearing cable TV deal with Fox Sports, per report

In LIV Golf’s short time in existence, it has been among the most pressing questions regarding its long-term viability: What are the prospects for getting a television deal that would deliver a far larger audience than its current life on YouTube?. We may be closer to getting an answer,...
Daily Mail

LIV Golf 'will buy airtime on Fox Sports after NBC, CBS, ESPN, Apple and Amazon all balked at Saudi-backed tour's first media contract despite Jared Kushner's brokering efforts'

Rather than selling its media rights, the upstart LIV Golf tour will instead be buying airtime on Fox Sports 1 to broadcast its competitions. The Saudi-backed golf series is on the verge paying the Rupert Murdoch-owned sports network for airtime after NBC, CBS, ESPN, Apple and Amazon all balked at buying LIV Golf's first media contract, multiple sources told Golfweek. One source added that Fox Sports only got involved at the behest of Lachlan Murdoch, Rupert's son and the CEO of Fox Corp.
