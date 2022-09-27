Read full article on original website
Fox News crushes MSNBC, CNN in third quarter viewership as ‘The Five’ makes history
Fox News Channel finished the third quarter of 2022 as cable’s most-watched network, earning ratings far above CNN and MSNBC in another heavy news period.
Fox News Tops September And Third-Quarter Viewership, All Networks See Drop In Key Demo
Fox News again topped its cable news rivals in total viewers and a key demographic during the month of September and for the third quarter. But it was a rather dismal period for the networks when it comes to drawing viewers in the key 25-54 demo, as they all saw audience declines in the category versus a year ago. MSNBC and Fox News did show some growth in certain categories of total viewers, and there is hope among executives that interest in the 2022 midterms will lead to uptick as November approaches. In September, Fox News averaged 2.13 million viewers, down 15%...
AdWeek
Q3 2022 Cable Network Ranker: Fox News Is Most-Watched Basic Cable Network; ESPN No. 1 Among Adults 25-54
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Another quarter, another Nielsen ratings win for Fox News Channel. According to live-plus-same-day data from Nielsen, FNC was the most-watched basic cable network in total day (6 a.m.-6 a.m.) and in primetime (8-11 p.m.) for the third quarter of 2022.
Fox stays on top as cable networks see third quarter prime-time ratings drop
Ratings in prime time were down across cable news over the summer, but Fox News remained the top dog in the race for viewers. Fox averaged 2.1 million viewers in prime time during the third quarter of 2022, down 8 percent from the third quarter of 2021, according to Nielsen Media Research data.
Kasie Hunt Slated To Take Over Don Lemon's Primetime Slot After Health Scare As Chris Licht's Network Shakeup Continues
CNN CEO Chris Licht has his eyes set on Kasie Hunt to take over Don Lemon’s primetime slot — the latest move in the shakeup at the network, RadarOnline.com has learned. Sources close to the situation tell RadarOnline.com, that Hunt is being favored by Licht to take over the 10 PM ET slot.“Kassie and Chris know each other from their time at MSNBC. He has been a big fan of her talents, and she fits into his key criteria of being a reporter first and anchor second,” an insider tells us. “She’s the big winner after Don was demoted.”Earlier this...
Fox News Anchor Makes Major Slip-Up During Hurricane Ian Coverage
The mistake occurred as Martha MacCallum and other Fox News anchors discussed Hurricane Ian’s impact in Florida on Wednesday.
Popculture
Former Fox News Anchor's New Talk Show on HBO Max Gets Premiere Date
Chris Wallace's talk show, Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?, will premiere on HBO Max on Sept. 23 before debuting on CNN two days later, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The show, which features interviewers with celebrities, CEOs, politicians and other prominent people, originated on CNN+ before the streaming service shuttered in April, and Warner Bros. Discovery announced soon after that Wallace's series would continue on different platforms in the fall.
AdWeek
Chris Cuomo’s NewsNation Show to Debut Monday, Oct. 3
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. NewsNation announced that Chris Cuomo’s new weeknight show, Cuomo, will debut on Monday, October 3 at 8 p.m. ET. The show,...
August Nielsen Ratings are in – Here’s How Your News Channel Performed
The much-anticipated summer Nielsen ratings for the month of August are in. here’s what they showed. Fox News topped the monthly ratings, yet again, as The Five was once again ranked as number one in total viewers and Tucker Carlson Tonight won the adults 25-54 demographic in August.
Number Of Black Prime-Time Cable Anchors Shrinks Amid Concerns About CNN’s New Direction
CNN moving Don Lemon to its morning show leaves just one Black cable news TV anchor during the prime-time hours amid concerns about network's new direction. The post Number Of Black Prime-Time Cable Anchors Shrinks Amid Concerns About CNN’s New Direction appeared first on NewsOne.
Media mogul Byron Allen is suing McDonald's for $10 billion, claiming it overlooks Black-owned media for its advertising
Byron Allen said the fast food chain spends only a fraction of its $1.6 billion annual advertising budget on media outlets owned by African Americans.
LIV Golf's reported broadcast deal with Fox Sports may not be happening after all
LIV Golf's broadcast deal with Fox Sports 1 apparently isn't as close as initially thought. A report from Golfweek this week said that LIV Golf was close to an agreement with Fox Sports 1 for the Saudi Arabian-backed league's first television deal in the United States. After companies like NBC,...
Sunday Show Ratings For 2021-22 Season: ‘This Week’ First In Demo, ‘Face The Nation’ Tops Total Viewers; All Programs See Audience Declines Vs. Last Year
ABC News’ This Week With George Stephanopoulos topped the key adults 25-54 demographic among the Sunday news programs the 2021-22 broadcast television season, while CBS News’ Face the Nation again was the most watched in total viewers. All of the network Sunday shows shed viewers from the 2020-21 season, a period that included the momentous presidential election and its aftermath. Since then, some of the programs have gone through some changes, while there has been some speculation of the long-term future of the Sunday mainstays and their Beltway focus. This Week, which features Stephanopoulos, Jonathan Karl and Martha Raddatz as hosts, averaged...
Golf Digest
LIV Golf nearing cable TV deal with Fox Sports, per report
In LIV Golf’s short time in existence, it has been among the most pressing questions regarding its long-term viability: What are the prospects for getting a television deal that would deliver a far larger audience than its current life on YouTube?. We may be closer to getting an answer,...
Trace Gallagher Named Permanent Anchor Of ‘Fox News @ Night’
Trace Gallagher has been named the permanent anchor of Fox News @ Night, Fox News Channel’s midnight ET newscast. He succeeds Shannon Bream, who debuted as the anchor of Fox News Sunday earlier this month. Gallagher will take over the newscast on Oct. 3, anchoring from the Los Angeles.
LIV Golf 'will buy airtime on Fox Sports after NBC, CBS, ESPN, Apple and Amazon all balked at Saudi-backed tour's first media contract despite Jared Kushner's brokering efforts'
Rather than selling its media rights, the upstart LIV Golf tour will instead be buying airtime on Fox Sports 1 to broadcast its competitions. The Saudi-backed golf series is on the verge paying the Rupert Murdoch-owned sports network for airtime after NBC, CBS, ESPN, Apple and Amazon all balked at buying LIV Golf's first media contract, multiple sources told Golfweek. One source added that Fox Sports only got involved at the behest of Lachlan Murdoch, Rupert's son and the CEO of Fox Corp.
Goya Foods CEO Bob Unanue accuses government of using inflation to 'enslave us for their own greed and power'
Goya Foods CEO Bob Unanue blames the Biden administration for incentivizing the country not to work and contributing to labor shortages on "Tucker Carlson Tonight."
Hurricane Ian: FOX Corp donates $1 million to American Red Cross, encourages Fox News viewers to join effort
FOX Corporation is encouraging Fox News viewers to join the effort in aiding those impacted by the devastation of Hurricane Ian by donating to the American Red Cross.
