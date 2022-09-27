Nostalgia on the menu: McDonald’s to offer Happy Meals for adults

CHICAGO — McDonald’s newest partnership reflects a nod to nostalgia.

The Chicago-based fast-food behemoth announced Tuesday a collaboration with streetwear brand Cactus Plant Flea Market to create boxed meals targeting adults.

And true to their name, the adult Happy Meals will include a toy – a Cactus Buddy or one of three redesigned, trademarked McDonald’s collectible figurines: Grimace, the Hamburglar or Birdie, KMSP-TV reported.

According to CNN, the promotion launches Oct. 3 and will offer patrons a choice of a Big Mac or 10-piece chicken McNuggets, with fries, a drink and the figurine of their choice.

“We’re taking one of the most nostalgic McDonald’s experiences and literally repackaging it in a new way that’s hyper-relevant for our adult fans,” Tariq Hassan, McDonald’s USA chief marketing and customer experience officer, stated in a news release.

Entertainers Kanye West and Pharrell have helped popularize the Cactus Plant Flea Market brand in recent years, CNN reported.

According to KMSP, the Cactus Plant Flea Market Box will be available in-restaurant, in the drive-thru, by delivery or on the McDonald’s app.

“I can’t wait to give fans a unique piece of art and culture as we dive headfirst into the dynamic world of Cactus Plant Flea Market together next week,” Hassan added.

According to CNN, McDonald’s past successes with celebrity collaborations have included partnerships with K-pop sensation BTS, Latin music star J Balvin and rapper Travis Scott.

