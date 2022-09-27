ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Point, NC

High Point University Athletics

High Point Finishes with Scoreless Draw at Elon

ELON, N.C. – The High Point University men's soccer team drew with Elon, 0-0, on Wednesday night. Holden Trent made four saves in goal while the Panthers recorded nine shots with two on goal. HPU had an early chance as Holland Rula missed high off a set piece after...
High Point University Athletics

Kahn Named Golfer of the Week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – High Point University women's golfer Sarah Kahn has earned the Player of the Week award from the Big South, as announced by the conference office Thursday afternoon (September 29th). Kahn won the Grandover Classic on Tuesday (September 27th), wrapping up her final round at two-over with...
