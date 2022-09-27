Read full article on original website
Democrats Give Pelosi an Ultimatum: Turn on Manchin or Shut Down Government
House Democrats are souring on an agreement between Senator Joe Manchin and Democratic leadership to roll back environmental protections.
POLITICO
Senate Democrats blocked an Republican attempt to impose a contract deal proposed by a presidential board and stave off any potential rail strike.
The move gives Republicans an opening to blame Democrats for the effects a strike would have on the economy. What happened: Democrats blocked an attempt by Republican senators Wednesday to bring up a bill on the Senate floor that would impose a contract deal proposed by a presidential advisory board and in turn head off any potential rail strike.
Ex-MSNBC host Keith Olbermann claims he used to date Kyrsten Sinema - and says she was even further left than him before reaching the Senate: Liberal pundit also promises to disclose more information about their relationship on his podcast
Former liberal MSNBC host and sportscaster Keith Olbermann revealed on Monday that he'd dated Democratic Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema over a decade ago. Olbermann, who currently hosts a podcast, didn't spare his disappointment with the moderate senator, claiming that she previously was even more liberal than him. The ex-SportsCenter and...
Washington Examiner
Manchin approval in free fall after Inflation Reduction Act vote
West Virginia voters are not happy with Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) after he decided to vote for President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act. As recently as May, 57% of West Virginia voters approved of the job Manchin was doing as a senator. According to a new poll from West Virginia radio station WMOV, that number has now plummeted to just 26%.
McConnell backs Senate's election reform bill, calls Cheney-backed plan a 'non-starter'
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell Tuesday announced his support for a bipartisan Senate bill to reform the Electoral Count Act, as lawmakers try to avoid a repeat of January 6. McConnell in separate comments explicitly rejected House Democrats' rival bill, backed only by just nine taoal Republicans, including Rep. Liz...
Ted Cruz Jokes Floridians Don't 'Have to Worry' About Floods Thanks to Dems
Cruz's tweet was in response to a clip of Senator Amy Klobuchar saying that Hurricane Ian is a reason why voters should back Democrats in the midterms.
Republicans are threatening to tank Manchin's pro-oil bill over 'bad blood' from climate deal
The federal government is nearing the end of its fiscal year, which means Congress is scrambling to put together a stop-gap spending bill designed to last until they can pass a budget (or longer-term funding extension). The Senate appears likely to add $12 billion in funding for Ukraine's war effort and about $6 billion more in disaster relief funds, while Republicans have essentially rejected President Biden's requests for $22 billion for COVID-19 needs and $4.5 billion to fight monkeypox.
Donald Trump Reportedly Wanted to Send Ivanka & Jared Kushner ‘Back to New York’ During His Administration
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. When Donald Trump was in the White House, many pundits didn’t understand why his daughter, Ivanka Trump, and her husband, Jared Kushner, were senior advisers when they had zero political experience. It’s now sounding like there were days when even the former president didn’t want them in Washington, D.C., according to an upcoming book, Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America , by New York Times journalist Maggie Haberman.
Ex-CIA officer says Putin is 'completely cornered' and the chances of his using tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine are increasing 'by the day'
A former CIA officer said Vladimir Putin had been backed into a corner over his war in Ukraine. Robert Baer told CNN the Russian leader was unlikely to deescalate, given all his setbacks. Baer also said the chances that Putin might turn to tactical nuclear weapons were increasing. As military...
Democrats strip Manchin's permitting reform bill from must-pass government funding measure after both Republicans and progressives pledged to vote against it
Manchin's permitting reform plan was struck from a must-pass government funding bill on Tuesday. Progressives opposed it for environmental reasons, while Republicans want an even stronger bill. It's a major defeat for the West Virginia Democrat, who might otherwise have a hard time passing it. Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of...
msn.com
Spending Bill Survives Senate Test, Staving Off Government Shutdown Threat
WASHINGTON — The Senate voted overwhelmingly on Tuesday to move forward with a temporary spending package needed to keep the federal government running past Friday, drawing closer to averting a shutdown after Democrats dropped an energy proposal that had drawn bipartisan opposition. Senator Chuck Schumer, Democrat of New York...
White House and Senate Democrats eye child tax credit Hail Mary
The White House is engaging with Senate Democrats about making one last push for an enhanced child tax credit this year — and in return for GOP votes, may dangle support for corporate tax credits for research and development that expired last year, Axios has learned. Why it matters:...
Stopgap spending bill advances in U.S. Senate after Manchin pulls his energy plan
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate advanced a catchall spending package Tuesday that would provide billions to aid Ukraine’s war effort, help communities throughout the country recover from natural disasters and keep the federal government funded through mid-December. Democrats and Republicans voted 72-23 to move the measure toward a final vote later this week—a success that […] The post Stopgap spending bill advances in U.S. Senate after Manchin pulls his energy plan appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
U.S. Senate headed to Thursday passage of stopgap gov't funding bill -Schumer
WASHINGTON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate could pass a temporary government funding bill as soon as Thursday, which would avert partial government shutdowns that otherwise would begin on Saturday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Wednesday.
eenews.net
Manchin’s permitting overhaul: Not dead yet
Progressive lawmakers, environmentalists and Republicans cheered late Tuesday afternoon when Sen. Joe Manchin waved the white flag on his effort to attach permitting reform to the short-term government funding bill, but the effort still has signs of life. Lawmakers from both parties signaled they’d be willing to work to find...
Manchin seeks bipartisan ‘sweet spot’ for a new try at his energy permitting bill
WASHINGTON — U.S. senators from both parties said Wednesday they hope to negotiate an energy permitting reform bill yet this year, reviving efforts to streamline the process after West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin III had to pull back his plan amid broad opposition. The Manchin proposal was attached to a must-pass government funding bill […] The post Manchin seeks bipartisan ‘sweet spot’ for a new try at his energy permitting bill appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Live: Biden to update on federal response to Ian
A major disaster declaration provides a wide range of federal assistance, including loans to cover uninsured property loss and home repairs.
Putin to annex seized Ukrainian land, U.N. warns of 'dangerous escalation'
LONDON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin will begin formally annexing four Ukrainian regions to Russia on Friday in a move that the United Nations warned would mark a "dangerous escalation" of the conflict and which should be condemned.
