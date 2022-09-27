City of Goleta Launches Know Your District Campaign in Preparation for City’s First By-District Election on November 8

Read full article on original website
cityofgoleta.org
San Jose Creek Bike Path Project Public Hearing on October 4 at 4:00 p.m.
Mark your calendar for this Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. for a public hearing on the San Jose Creek Bike Path Project (Project). The project has reached the end of the environmental review phase and staff will be returning with more information regarding impact to trees in the project area and the overall cost of the project. Public input continues to be an important part of this process and we hope you will join us in person or virtually.
cityofgoleta.org
Reminder: Street Sweeping Program Updates for Eastern Goleta Begin October 3
Beginning this Monday, October 3rd, 2022, the Eastern portion of Goleta will experience new street sweeping routes and an updated schedule. All information about Street Sweeping in Goleta can be found on the City’s website at www.CityOfGoleta.org/StreetSweeping. Please note that the street sweeping program for Western Goleta is managed...
cityofgoleta.org
Marketplace McDonalds to Host “Coffee with a Cop” on October 5, 2022
The Goleta Police Department has partnered with the Camino Real Marketplace McDonalds location for a “Coffee with a Cop” event on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Together, we invite the public to join us for coffee and dialogue with no agenda or speeches. This is an opportunity to voice your concerns and get to know the deputies in your neighborhood. McDonalds is generously supplying attendees with a free small cup of McCafe® coffee.
