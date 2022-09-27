City of Goleta Launches Know Your District Campaign in Preparation for City’s First By-District Election on November 8

Mark your calendar for this Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. for a public hearing on the San Jose Creek Bike Path Project (Project). The project has reached the end of the environmental review phase and staff will be returning with more information regarding impact to trees in the project area and the overall cost of the project. Public input continues to be an important part of this process and we hope you will join us in person or virtually.

GOLETA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO