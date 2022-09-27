ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cass County, ND

School bus crashes into river with students on board

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
LEONARD, N.D. — Investigators are working to determine what caused a school bus to crash into a river with students onboard.

Photos shared by the Cass County Sheriff’s Office on its Facebook page show the bus partially in the water. In a news release, deputies said the Enderlin Area School District bus was taking students home on Friday afternoon when it left the road, went through a guardrail and over an embankment before landing in the Maple River.

When the accident happened, there were seven students on the bus as well as the driver, KVLY reported. When officers arrived, two students were on the embankment while the other students and driver were still in the vehicle.

In an updated news release Tuesday, deputies said that the school district had given investigators the in-bus video footage.

The driver of the bus, identified as Andy Bunn, 62, had minor injuries, KVRR reported. Two students were taken to hospitals by ambulance, while a third was flown to a hospital. None of the injuries were described as life-threatening.

Deputies said they are working to determine how the accident happened, and no determination has yet been made referencing citations or criminal charges.

