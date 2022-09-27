ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicare#Medical Insurance#General Health#Medical Services
Motley Fool

Social Security Disability Benefits FAQ

Social Security benefits are most commonly used to help retirees cover expenses. But the Social Security Administration (SSA) also has disability benefits available to those who meet certain strict requirements. In this context, a disabled person is someone who is medically unable to work for at least a year or...
SOCIAL SECURITY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Marketing
Motley Fool

3 Social Security Changes That Could Benefit Seniors Big Time

Social Security is a lifeline for many seniors, but it's not without flaws. A few key changes could help seniors get more from their benefits. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Retirement Daily

Ask the Hammer: Why Do Medicare Part B Premium Increases Match My Social Security COLAs?

In this Ask the Hammer episode, a reader asks this question:. “Please tell me why, when we get a Social Security raise, they increase Medicare Part B. My wife gets less than $1,100 from Social Security, and when she gets a Social Security increase, Medicare Part B almost wipes out any increase. Does the government know there are a lot of seniors who depend on Social Security? Please, we really don't understand this”
HEALTH INSURANCE
The Motley Fool

Biden's Plan to Save Social Security Could Be a Huge Blow to Taxpayers

Social Security is facing a funding shortfall that could result in benefit cuts. President Biden has a solution to address the problem at hand. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
PERSONAL FINANCE
TheStreet

Five Tips From Insurance Pros to Save You Money

Americans have an insurance problem. More specifically, they have a "lack of awareness on their own insurance policies" problem. According to Lend EDU, 54% of US adults have a life insurance policy, but 33% say they’re not sure how the policy works. Another study by Bend Financial shows that...
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy