Public Review of Housing Action Plan Begins

A draft of Omaha’s Housing Affordability Action Plan is now available for public comment through October 14, 2022.

The Plan is the result of months of data analysis and community engagement with residents, housing stakeholders, agency partners, City staff and elected officials. The purpose of the Plan is to identify effective strategies that address Omaha’s housing affordability needs. The draft is posted on the Housing Affordability Action Plan’s website for review. Office hours and an open house with Planning staff will be held starting September 29th for community members to provide input and feedback on the draft plan. Comments may also be sent to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

Open House

Thursday, 10/06/2022

6:00pm - 8:00pm

Barbara Weitz Community Engagement Center

6400 University Drive S. Room 230/231

Office Hours

Thursday, 09/29/2022

4:30pm - 6:30pm

Millard Library Branch

13214 Westwood Lane East Meeting Room

Tuesday, 10/04/2022

4:30pm - 6:30pm

Charles B. Washington Branch Library

2868 Ames Avenue Meeting Room A

Wednesday, 10/05/2022

4:30pm - 6:30pm

Saddlebrook Community Center

14850 Laurel Avenue

Tuesday, 10/11/2022

4:30pm - 6:30pm

South Omaha Library Branch

2808 Q Street Meeting Room A

“Housing is a foundational element of our community as it touches everyone who lives, works and plays in Omaha and we fully recognize how quality housing positively impacts people's health and wellbeing. It is because of this we are excited to partner with the larger community to develop specific actions to address affordable housing and housing affordability.” said Planning Director David Fanslau.

The series of events will be held at different locations throughout the city and are free and open to the public. During the events, community members will be asked to provide their feedback

and input on the draft Housing Affordability Action Plan’s goals and strategies. The public is encouraged to come and go during the posted time of the events and does not need to stay the entire time as there will not be a long presentation. Members of the planning team will be on hand to answer questions about the draft plan and project.

“The plan and identified strategies are a starting point for addressing the shortage of housing needed to meet Omahan’s needs today and into the future,” said RDG Principal Amy Haase,

AICP. “Omaha’s housing needs are broad and complex and for this reason this plan should work in unison with other city planning efforts with regular updates to ensure strategies remain

relevant.”