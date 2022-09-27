ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Motley Fool

4 Little-Known Perks of Amazon's Subscribe & Save Program

It's not just about convenience. Amazon's Subscribe & Save program lets you automatically ship out items on a preset basis. There are benefits to the program it pays to know about, such as no shipping minimums. Subscribe & Save offers discounts and flexibility, and even non-Prime members can benefit from...
Apartment Therapy

Amazon Shoppers Swear By This Paper Towel Holder With an Ingenious Feature (and It Has More Than 7,200 5-Star Ratings!)

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. When it comes to having a neat, tidy kitchen, there are a few essential organizers and storage solutions you need to have on hand. While dish-drying racks are essential for anyone without a dishwasher and spice racks (whether on the counter, in the cabinet, or on the wall) are ideal for working with a robust seasoning collection, we can all agree that paper towel holders are a must-have item in every single kitchen. There are a few styles to choose from, like space-saving models attached to the wall or hung under your cabinet, but we’ve come across one that has a special, added feature to make it even more functional.
E! News

Kate Spade 24-Hour Flash Deal: Get This $400 Tote Bag for Just $99

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
komando.com

11 iPhone texting tips you’ll wish you knew sooner

Texting is one of the best modern tech conveniences around. Instead of fussing with a phone call, you can compose messages and send them at any time. You can keep them short and sweet or long and strong. You can even spice them up with photos, GIFs, emojis, animojis and videos.
CBS News

Meta is laying people off for the first time in its history

Facebook parent Meta is cutting staff for the first time in its history, according to multiple media reports. CEO Mark Zuckerberg told employees Thursday that the 18-year-old company would freeze hiring and reduce budgets for most teams, with Meta expecting to end the year with fewer employees, Bloomberg reported. As part of the shift, Meta will no longer automatically replace employees who leave, will pause internal transfers and will "manage out" low performers, according to the news service. The company also said its budget next year would be "very tight," the Wall Street Journal reported.
Digital Trends

How to turn on the haptic keyboard in iOS 16

IOS 16 brought a bunch of features that users have been requesting for years. For instance, you can now see the battery percentage in the status bar of your iOS 16-running iPhone. Contents. Another such feature is haptic feedback on the iPhone keyboard. It's something that's present in most other...
pocketnow.com

Best Bands for Apple Watch Ultra

Apple’s Far Out September event is over, and the Apple Watch Ultra is now available online, and at most retail shops across the nation. The new Apple Watch Ultra comes in a 49mm size, sports cellular connectivity, and a high, $799 price tag. It features a large, 1.92-inch LTPO OLED display and a peak brightness of 2,000 nits. It’s more durable than the Apple Watch Series 8 and even 100m WR100 water resistant, making it excellent for divers and swimmers.
