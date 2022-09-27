Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
These nine House Republicans voted against a bill to require vetting for programs exploited by China
Nine House Republicans voted against a bill on Thursday aimed at requiring federal agencies to vet companies seeking funds through small business programs that are exploited by foreign countries of concern, including China. The legislation, titled the SBIR and STTR Extension Act, passed in a 415-9 vote. All “no” votes...
msn.com
As Biden’s student loan relief faces legal challenges, Pressley and other Democrats reaffirm their commitment
WASHINGTON — Representative Ayanna Pressley and other lawmakers who led the effort to convince President Biden to cancel some student loan debt called on Thursday for an “equitable and immediate” implementation of the controversial program even as opponents filed another lawsuit to stop it. “We are making...
Florida Sen. Rick Scott says he does not 'condone violence' after Trump's 'death wish' jab at McConnell
"As you know, the president likes to give people nicknames," Scott told CNN." I'm sure he has a nickname for me."
msn.com
Goya Foods CEO Bob Unanue accuses government of using inflation to 'enslave us for their own greed and power'
Goya Foods President and CEO Bob Unanue took a swipe at the Biden administration on Thursday over its handling of the inflation crisis, rising grocery costs and labor shortages that continue to cripple U.S. businesses. In an interview on "Tucker Carlson Tonight," Unanue accused the White House of weaponizing inflation...
RELATED PEOPLE
msn.com
HOLD Russia-Ukraine war live updates: Putin to sign annexation of Ukrainian regions; U.S. to increase pressure on Moscow
Russian President Vladimir Putin will formally move Friday to seize four regions of Ukraine. In a ceremony at the Kremlin, and in defiance of international warnings, he is expected to sign so-called “accession treaties” to annex the regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia. Late on Thursday, Putin...
msn.com
Putin takes a step closer to annexation after sham referendums
Vladimir Putin took another step closer towards annexing vast swathes of Ukraine by signing decrees recognising two regions of the war-torn country as independent states after Moscow staged a series of fake referendums there and forced the hostage population to vote in favour of joining Russia. The Kremlin dictator on...
msn.com
Putin's speech marks gamble to change course of war
This week, one Russian newspaper, Moskovsky Komsomolets, concluded: "Vladimir Putin has nowhere to retreat. So, he'll continue to attack." Cue St George's Hall of the Kremlin Palace and the controversial signing ceremony in front of MPs, senators and officials. Vladimir Putin's decision to annex the four Ukrainian territories ("incorporate" in...
5 signs the world is headed for a recession
Around the world, markets are flashing warning signs that the global economy is teetering on a cliff's edge.
Comments / 0