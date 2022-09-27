Read full article on original website
My kids' teachers limit bathroom breaks. Turns out, these restrictive restroom-use policies are everywhere.
After their first day of school, both my kids told me they had teachers who were limiting bathroom breaks. Other parents have heard the same.
Black South Dakota Student Told To Cut His Locs Or Leave School, Parents Outraged
Two South Dakota parents are calling out a Catholic high school’s dress code policy that would have required their Black son to cut off his locs. The post Black South Dakota Student Told To Cut His Locs Or Leave School, Parents Outraged appeared first on NewsOne.
Furious parents are describing a high school's rules as those like at a 'military boot camp'
Parents at a school in Bristol are furious over 'military boot camp' style rules that have been introduced for pupils since the start of term. Parents of pupils at Blaise High School in the city have even been protesting over the new 'regime' with many claiming they are already looking at moving their children to another school.
Louisiana High School Students Say They Were Tricked into Attending Religious Event Framed as College Career Field Trip
East Baton Rouge high school students and parents are outraged after 2100 students were bused to a college career fair field trip that turned out to be a controversial religious event. Dozens of parents and students complained that a "Day of Hope" event was initially billed as a college career...
Student Grills Staff on 'Sexist' Dress Code During Assembly in Viral Video
"Why is this school so persistent on telling girls to cover up, when really guys should just keep it in their pants?" high school junior Anastasia asked.
Threats Made at Cecilia High School, Parents Concerned For Safety of Kids
It's a story we've been following. A number of parents recently posted on social media that they were not sending their kids back to Cecilia High School until threats were addressed by the administration. Now, KLFY-TV reports that the St. Martin Parish School Board is aware of the alleged threats...
Higley USD board candidates write about standards, curriculum
This is the second in a series of questions asked of Higley USD Governing Board candidates. Voters will decide among these four candidates for the two open four-year seats on the board. How ...
Reeds Spring district cancels on-site interviews with students, civil rights investigators
Investigators with the U.S. Department of Justice were scheduled to be at Reeds Spring Middle School this week to ask students if they feel safe at school, if they have experienced harassment and if they know how to report harassment if they experience it. The small-group listening sessions were planned...
msn.com
American Family Policy Is Holding Schools Back
Many American schools are failing to provide all students with a quality education, and policy makers don’t seem to know what to do about it. Even before schools closed during the pandemic, 30 percent of graduating seniors failed to reach a basic level of competency in reading, and 40 percent failed to do so in math, according to national data. Performance gaps across race and socioeconomic status in both subjects have persisted to some degree for decades. Meanwhile, teachers are among the most stressed-out workers in America, and though concerns about educators leaving in droves have yet to materialize, the number of young people entering the profession has been dwindling for years.
Phys.org
Almost 60% of secondary school students in public schools can identify fake news
More than half of Spain's Compulsory Secondary Education (ESO, in its Spanish acronym) students can distinguish between fake and real news. This is one of the conclusions of a study carried out by researchers from the Universidad Carlos III de Madrid (UC3M) which analyzes Spanish public school students' approach to the media.
msn.com
Parents behind popular social media accounts chat about exposing school controversies
Many parents who had never-before-seen peeks into their children's classrooms during the COVID-19 pandemic have made an effort to expose those school controversies on social media. During two years of inconsistent in-person learning, parents became aware that in addition to teaching the basics—math, reading, etc.—some schools were also offering lessons...
