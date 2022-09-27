ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

More NC Black parents turn to homeschooling

The number of homeschooled children in North Carolina surged by 21% from the 2019-20 to the 2020-21 academic year, with increases in all 100 counties, according to Carolina Demography, a population-based data and analytics organization. Although estimated homeschool enrollment numbers decreased by nearly 11% in 2022, many Black parents say they don’t plan on putting their kids back in traditional school anytime soon.
RALEIGH, NC
A Living Legend’s Legacy to Affordable Housing

Editor’s Note: This is the last article in a four-part series during the month of September on affordable housing in the town of Carrboro. To read Part 1, click here. For Part 2, click here. And to read Part 3, click here. To say this man has been around...
Another historic building in downtown raleigh gets rezoned

Buildings of up to 20 stories will now be allowed on the Warehouse District’s historic Raleigh Depot property, after the Raleigh City Council approved a rezoning there earlier this month. What's happening: The depot, home to Videri Chocolate Factory and several other businesses, is owned by the N.C. Railroad Co. — a state-owned corporation that manages the 317-mile rail corridor from Morehead City to Charlotte. Under the rezoning, the depot's Head House, where the chocolate factory is located, would be preserved, while the rest of the structure could be redeveloped. Details: The N.C. Railroad has not finalized plans for the property,...
Raleigh luxury senior living community set to open in 2024

RALEIGH, N.C. — Liberty Senior Living broke ground Wednesday morning on an independent senior living and private health care residences in the heart of downtown Raleigh. The seven-acre site known as Hayes Barton Place at 2010 Fairview Road is expected to offer 214 luxury independent living homes and 88 private health care accommodations when it opens in 2024.
Durham Housing Authority receives $40 million Choice Neighborhoods grant

The Durham Housing Authority (DHA) will receive $40 million in Choice Neighborhoods Implementation (CNI) grant funding. Federal funding will support ‘Forever Home, Durham,’ an ongoing program creating affordable opportunities for renters and homeowners through new construction, property repairs and essential housing services. “Downtown Durham is booming with growth,...
Orange County Under Tropical Storm Warning; Schools Cancel Friday Classes

After making an intense landfall in Cuba, battering Florida and moving through South Carolina, Tropical Storm Ian will soon reach North Carolina. The National Weather Service issued a Tropical Storm Warning for much of the state on Thursday, with Orange County included in the alert. The federal agency said high winds and heavy rain can be expected starting Thursday night and through the day on Friday. While rain is expected to continue through the weekend, the tropical storm is expected to bring 3-6 inches in Orange County from Friday through Saturday afternoon. Sustained wind is forecasted, with some gusts potentially exceeding 40 mph.
Raleigh prepares to prevent flooding ahead of Hurricane Ian

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As Hurricane Ian touches down in Florida, preparation is underway to prevent flooding in Raleigh. The City of Raleigh is lowering the water level in Lake Johnson by about three feet, a process that began Monday. Kelly Daniel with the City of Raleigh’s Stormwater Management department said it will help prevent flooding in areas like Gorman St. and Avent Ferry Rd.
DHA hires safety manager, coordinator amid ongoing issues with violence

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — As people who live in public housing communities in Durham are voicing their concerns about gun violence in their communities, officials with the Durham Housing Authority said they have filled safety manager and safety coordinator positions that have been vacant for most of the year.
