Durham parents voice concerns over keeping students safe
DURHAM — Durham Public Schools, Durham law enforcement agencies and Durham emergency services teams discussed plans and answered questions about how they will keep students safe at the two-part 2022 Safe Schools Summit.
More NC Black parents turn to homeschooling
The number of homeschooled children in North Carolina surged by 21% from the 2019-20 to the 2020-21 academic year, with increases in all 100 counties, according to Carolina Demography, a population-based data and analytics organization. Although estimated homeschool enrollment numbers decreased by nearly 11% in 2022, many Black parents say they don’t plan on putting their kids back in traditional school anytime soon.
This School in The Triangle Voted Best Public H.S. in The Country
A new study by education site Niche just revealed the best public high schools in the country… and a local school is at the top of the list! As reported by Fox 8, the site combines ratings from students, parents and alumni with quantitative data to determine their rankings. Based on their findings, Niche determined […]
Raleigh church to open doors Friday night for homeless ahead of Hurricane Ian
RALEIGH, N.C. — A Baptist church is opening its doors Friday night for people experiencing homelessness as Hurricane Ian moves toward the Carolinas. Pullen Memorial Baptist Church at 1801 Hillsborough St. plans to open its doors at 4 p.m. Friday and people can stay until 8 a.m. Saturday. St....
Wake high schools could start later. It might be healthier, but is it practical?
Citing sleep research, Wake County wants feedback on changing bell schedules so that elementary schools run from 7:30 a.m .to 2 p.m. and high schools run from 9:15 a.m. to 4:10 p.m.
A Living Legend’s Legacy to Affordable Housing
Editor’s Note: This is the last article in a four-part series during the month of September on affordable housing in the town of Carrboro. To read Part 1, click here. For Part 2, click here. And to read Part 3, click here. To say this man has been around...
Another historic building in downtown raleigh gets rezoned
Buildings of up to 20 stories will now be allowed on the Warehouse District’s historic Raleigh Depot property, after the Raleigh City Council approved a rezoning there earlier this month. What's happening: The depot, home to Videri Chocolate Factory and several other businesses, is owned by the N.C. Railroad Co. — a state-owned corporation that manages the 317-mile rail corridor from Morehead City to Charlotte. Under the rezoning, the depot's Head House, where the chocolate factory is located, would be preserved, while the rest of the structure could be redeveloped. Details: The N.C. Railroad has not finalized plans for the property,...
Raleigh luxury senior living community set to open in 2024
RALEIGH, N.C. — Liberty Senior Living broke ground Wednesday morning on an independent senior living and private health care residences in the heart of downtown Raleigh. The seven-acre site known as Hayes Barton Place at 2010 Fairview Road is expected to offer 214 luxury independent living homes and 88 private health care accommodations when it opens in 2024.
Fortune ranked the 25 best places for families in the US. This NC town is in the Top 5.
Fortune magazine looked at more than 2,000 cities and towns in the country. Here’s where this Triangle town landed in the inaugural ranking.
Wake, Durham, Chapel Hill-Carrboro schools will close Friday as Hurricane Ian nears
Wake, Durham, Orange and Chatham counties are canceling in-person classes for Friday.
Want lunch? Flytrex now delivering by drone in Durham, Holly Springs
DURHAM – Drone delivery company Flytrex is now making deliveries in south Durham, within a small delivery radius that originates at Southpoint Mall, according to an update to the company’s website that now lists a location in Durham. The company, which received FAA approval in 2019 to make...
As short-term rentals increase, what's the effect on affordable housing?
The I-Team takes a closer look at the effect short-term rentals such as Airbnb are having on the already squeezed affordable housing market.
That nation’s best high school is right here in the Triangle, and the winner is …
The rankings are based on data from 92,743 public schools, 30,112 private schools and 11,820 school districts across the country.
Durham Housing Authority receives $40 million Choice Neighborhoods grant
The Durham Housing Authority (DHA) will receive $40 million in Choice Neighborhoods Implementation (CNI) grant funding. Federal funding will support ‘Forever Home, Durham,’ an ongoing program creating affordable opportunities for renters and homeowners through new construction, property repairs and essential housing services. “Downtown Durham is booming with growth,...
Man discovers graves of over 50 enslaved people on newly purchased Henderson property
"It was chilling. It was eight of my guys and myself and there wasn't a dry eye on the ground when we found that," Kenneth Spellman said.
Durham, September 29 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 3 high school ⚽ games in Durham. The Southern Alamance High School soccer team will have a game with Riverside High School on September 29, 2022, 14:00:00. The Hillside High School soccer team will have a game with Northern Durham High School on September 29, 2022, 15:30:00.
2 Cities in North Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, two cities in North Carolina were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Orange County Under Tropical Storm Warning; Schools Cancel Friday Classes
After making an intense landfall in Cuba, battering Florida and moving through South Carolina, Tropical Storm Ian will soon reach North Carolina. The National Weather Service issued a Tropical Storm Warning for much of the state on Thursday, with Orange County included in the alert. The federal agency said high winds and heavy rain can be expected starting Thursday night and through the day on Friday. While rain is expected to continue through the weekend, the tropical storm is expected to bring 3-6 inches in Orange County from Friday through Saturday afternoon. Sustained wind is forecasted, with some gusts potentially exceeding 40 mph.
Raleigh prepares to prevent flooding ahead of Hurricane Ian
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As Hurricane Ian touches down in Florida, preparation is underway to prevent flooding in Raleigh. The City of Raleigh is lowering the water level in Lake Johnson by about three feet, a process that began Monday. Kelly Daniel with the City of Raleigh’s Stormwater Management department said it will help prevent flooding in areas like Gorman St. and Avent Ferry Rd.
DHA hires safety manager, coordinator amid ongoing issues with violence
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — As people who live in public housing communities in Durham are voicing their concerns about gun violence in their communities, officials with the Durham Housing Authority said they have filled safety manager and safety coordinator positions that have been vacant for most of the year.
