Read full article on original website
Related
Interview: Billy Eichner and Luke Macfarlane Talk Casting Bros, Rom-Com Chemistry and Celebrating Queer Stories
For years, many people only knew comic performer (and Northwestern University theater graduate) Billy Eichner as the crazed street interviewer on his wildly popular internet series “Billy on the Street,” but in more recent years, he’s popped up in supporting roles (American Horror Story, Parks & Recreation, Bob’s Burgers, Friends from College, The Lion King), as well as in his series with Julie Klausner, Difficult People. Now, Eichner gets the chance to take center stage for the first time in a feature film, Bros, which he co-wrote with director Nicholas Stoller (Forgetting Sarah Marshall, both Neighbors movies, The Five-Year Engagement). Not that Eichner and Stoller get lost in its significance, but Bros (produced by Judd Apatow) marks the first R-rated gay rom-com released by a major motion picture studio, and like most Apatow productions, there’s a whole lot of movie packed into this two-hour ditty.
Why Billy Eichner "Had" to Involve Mariah Carey in His Rom-Com Bros
Watch: Billy Eichner on Why Bros Is the Perfect Escape Movie. When it came to finding the perfect song for his new movie Bros' club scene, Billy Eichner only had one artist in mind. "It had to be Mariah [Carey]," the film's writer, executive producer and star exclusively told E!...
Gay rom-com 'Bros' is light and bright while making movie history
For years, Hollywood's major studios have tiptoed around the idea of a mainstream gay romantic comedy without ever quite committing. Well, now there is commitment. Billy Eichner's "Bros" is a multimillion-dollar, big studio, Judd Apatow-produced, R-rated rom-com with an almost entirely gay cast, and it's opening this weekend on more than 3,000 screens. Critic Bob Mondello says what's remarkable about "Bros" is how unremarkable its arrival feels.
Gay rom-com 'Bros' accessible to anyone
Two guys frustrated with the modern dating scene stumble towards a relationship in a new romantic comedy from Billy Eichner. Rick Damigella reports.
RELATED PEOPLE
Amanda Mackey Dies: Casting Director On ‘The Fugitive’, ‘A League Of Their Own’ & Dozens Of Other Films & TV Shows Was 70
Amanda Mackey, the casting director behind such films as Best Picture Oscar nominee The Fugitive and A League of Their Own and who earned an Emmy nom for The Normal Heart during a nearly four-decade career, has died. She was 70. Her longtime friend and business partner Cathy Sandrich Gelfond told Deadline that Mackey died August 27 in her sleep of myelodysplastic syndrome, a form of blood cancer, at NYU Langone Hospital in Brooklyn. “Amanda was a singular force — fiercely intelligent, impeccably stylish, wildly passionate about ideas, the state of the world and her work,” Sandrich Gelfond told Deadline. “She loved her...
ETOnline.com
'Bros' Stars Billy Eichner and Luke Macfarlane Get Tested on How Well They Know Each Other (Exclusive)
A self-proclaimed lifelong fan of romantic comedies, Billy Eichner channeled years of watching those films -- either not seeing himself reflected onscreen or always pushed to the sidelines -- into Bros, the hilarious new R-rated gay rom-com co-written by and starring the former host of Billy on the Street. Ahead...
Luke Macfarlane ‘Made Peace’ with Never Being a Leading Man — Then He Landed ‘Bros’
After years as a Hallmark Channel hunk, Luke Macfarlane finally nabbed the romantic lead of his dreams — and on his own terms. Macfarlane plays the dashing love interest to screenwriter Billy Eichner’s character in “Bros,” which is being touted as the first gay studio rom-com (at least, the first to get a wide theatrical release with an all-LGBTQ cast). With his All-American good looks and easy winking charisma, some audience members may wonder where he’s been hiding since finishing a long run on the critically beloved ABC drama “Brothers & Sisters” in 2011. A recurring lead on a successful primetime...
The Bear to Glitch: the seven best shows to stream this week
Jeremy Allen White deserves a Michelin star for his turn as a stressed chef in this brutal and excellent series, plus a sci-fi mystery about aliens taking over our tech
IN THIS ARTICLE
Harry Styles, Emma Corrin and ‘My Policeman’ Cast Will All Go Supporting for the Oscars (EXCLUSIVE)
It’s more than just Harry, it’s an ensemble. Amazon Studios is moving forward with an awards push for director Michael Grandage’s romantic drama “My Policeman,” despite mixed reviews out of the Toronto Film Festival, where it received an ensemble tribute. Variety has learned exclusively that Amazon will be submitting the entire cast, which includes music superstar Harry Styles and Emmy nominee Emma Corrin, all in the supporting categories for Oscar consideration. Going between younger and older versions of the three main characters over a 40-year span, the British drama tells the story of Tom (Styles and Linus Roache), Marion (Corrin and...
“The Hair Tales” Trailer Is Here! Get A Glimpse At Hulu & OWN’s Six-Part Series Celebrating Black Beauty
Hulu released the trailer for their six-part series "The Hair Tales," from Tracee Ellis Ross, Oprah Winfrey and Michaela Angela Davis.
Comments / 0